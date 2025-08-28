Daimler Truck: Ceremonial handover of the first twenty eActros 600 trucks to Swiss customers

With the motto “Electrifying Moment,” Daimler Truck Switzerland recently celebrated a milestone in electric mobility in Brunnen, Switzerland, along with twenty transport companies: the symbolic handover of the first Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 vehicles – a strong sign of change in Swiss long-distance transport

With the motto “Electrifying Moment,” Daimler Truck Switzerland recently celebrated a milestone in electric mobility in Brunnen, Switzerland, along with twenty transport companies: the symbolic handover of the first Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 vehicles – a strong sign of change in Swiss long-distance transport. The vehicles, which customers had already decided to purchase as first-time buyers last year, were delivered in recent weeks.

Jürg Lüthi, CEO of Daimler Truck Switzerland AG, emphasizes: “It quickly became clear to us that this truck is also of great importance for the Swiss market. It was important to us to convince our customers of this vehicle concept at an early stage. We are convinced that the eActros 600 will be a great success in Switzerland and that it is a real game changer for the future of CO₂-neutral transport.”

Around 80 invited representatives of the transport industry celebrated this milestone in front of the impressive mountain backdrop at Lake Lucerne. With this event, Daimler Truck Switzerland AG and its sales partners thanked their customers for the trust they have placed in them.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck