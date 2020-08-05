Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum and DB Cargo CEO Dr. Sigrid Nikutta discuss the future of freight transport

In the most recent episode of Transportation Matters, the CEO-Podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses, Martin Daum talks with Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, CEO of DB Cargo AG and member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn. Both discuss the future of freight transport and the importance of transport by rail and on roads. They speak about similarities of both industries, how both complement each other and how freight transport might develop in the future.

Transport volume is supposed to grow both in Europe and worldwide. In order to cope with this growth, efficient and sustainable road and rail modes are necessary. In Germany 18 percent of all goods are being delivered by cargo trains. Trucks haul around 72 percent of all goods. In the latest episode you will find out why this is so, what kind of rethinking is taking place for some time now and how freight transport might develop in the future.

The current Corona pandemic makes even more apparent how essential a highly productive freight transport is. Transport by rail and trucks can be complementary and secure the existence of any society. Quite often, railway is perceived as a rather national system. However, Corona had shown that “trains crossed Europe during this time almost without any limitation,” says Dr. Sigrid Nikutta in the podcast.

SOURCE: Daimler