Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum and Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Deutsche Telekom AG, Technology and Innovation, discuss the opportunities and challenges of digitalization

In the current episode of Transportation Matters, the CEO Podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses, Martin Daum talks with Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Technology and Innovation.

Together they discuss digitalization in our world. Both exchange their ideas on the challenges and opportunities that accompany our age of digitalization. How do we, as societies, companies and individuals remain innovative and competitive? What characteristics and behaviour are required for this? How should we lead in the digital age? Those are just some of the questions of this new episode of the CEO Podcast, Transportation Matters.

The world is becoming increasingly digital and is changing almost all areas of life such as our economy, our consumption and our communication. And that is not just since the Covid-19 pandemic which has accelerated many digital trends.

Digitalization presents companies and societies alike with further challenges but, at the same time, offers new opportunities in global competition. The digital revolution has brought strong and new players such as the USA and Asia. Software has developed to become a key factor in the sustainable success of companies – in telecommunications and in the automotive industry. At the same time the speed with which innovations are developed and brought onto the market has increased.

“Germany needs a digital jerk,” says Claudia Nemat with regard to digital competitive ability. For example, hurdles also have to be overcome, because nationwide network coverage also requires a consistent expansion of aerials.

About the podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first CEO Podcast of the transportation industry. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, speaks with international guests on topics ranging from the future of transport to sustainability and all the way to leadership knowledge. Following a successful first season with five episodes, the second season with new and interesting guests and topics started in April this year. This is the fifth episode in the second season.

Transportation Matters and the latest episode with Claudia Nemat can be accessed and subscribed to at:

Daimler Truck Corporate Website: d.ai/daimlerhub-cn2

Apple: d.ai/apple-cn2

Deezer: d.ai/deezer-cn2

Google: d.ai/google-cn2

Spotify: d.ai/spotify-cn2

YouTube: d.ai/youtube-cn2

SOURCE: Daimler