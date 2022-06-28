Daimler Truck celebrates first decade of business in India, aiming for carbon free operations in Chennai by 2025

DICV is committed to sustainability in a big way. The OEM currently uses 85% of its energy from renewable sources

DICV is committed to sustainability in a big way. The OEM currently uses 85% of its energy from renewable sources. The company has already harnessed solar energy for its manufacturing facility in Oragadam plant (Chennai) and has laid the foundation for an additional capacity of 1.3MW solar photovoltaic plant along its state of the art test track. DICV’s existing solar energy plant already has a capacity of 3.3MW. DICV is working towards becoming 100% carbon-free by 2025.

DICV produces and sells BharatBenz trucks above 9 to 55 tons in India tailored to various customer applications. For the local bus industry DICV offers BharatBenz school, tourist, and staff buses and bus chassis, as well as Mercedes-Benz coaches. The pan Indian BharatBenz sales and service network of more than 235 touchpoints is being continuously expanded. DICV has a 4000+ diverse, direct and indirect workforce across its plant operations in Oragadam plant and in regional offices across India.

Opening in 2012, DICVs state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Oragadam near Chennai (Tamil Nadu), the first BharatBenz rigid heavy-duty trucks rolled off the line in June of the same year. The product portfolio continuously expanded to include medium-duty trucks, construction trucks and tractors as well as buses and coaches, as the plant’s output continuously increased over the years. The Oragadam plant spreads over 400 acres including a highly modern test track.

A first milestone of 50,000 units was crossed in 2016. With production according to Daimler Truck’s global quality standards, DICV serves the Indian strategic growth market as well as more than 40 export markets across the globe. An integral part of Daimler Truck’s global production network for trucks and buses, the DICV plant in Chennai is the only location worldwide producing engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site catering to four brands – BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.

Daimler Truck has been listed in Germany’s most important stock market index DAX, since March 21, 2022. Daimler Truck shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck