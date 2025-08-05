Daimler Truck brand BharatBenz introduces new models for India’s construction and mining sector

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (”DICV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), recently launched new BharatBenz heavy-duty truck models meeting specific needs of customers in India’s growing construction and mining segment even better

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (”DICV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), recently launched new BharatBenz heavy-duty truck models meeting specific needs of customers in India’s growing construction and mining segment even better.

The BharatBenz HX series includes the BharatBenz 2828C HX and the 3532C HX models – both made for applications in the construction segment and available in two powerful and efficient configurations (280 hp/1100 Nm torque and 320 hp/1250 Nm torque). The BharatBenz HX series trucks all come equipped with Hill Hold Assist, unitized front axle bearings for reduced maintenance requirements, a wind deflector for improved aerodynamics and an advanced driver state monitoring system. HX models guarantee high gradeability (up to 60% with 2828C model and up to 54% with 3532C model) and the new improved rear axle (IRT440-11) ensures higher capacity for superior performance in demanding construction applications. BharatBenz HX models have an optimized approach angle for an improved ground clearance for challenging terrain conditions.

The BharatBenz Torqshift series includes the 2832CM and the 3532CM model, both equipped with an automatic transmission which is globally proven in Daimler Truck brands (G211-12 Powershift 3). In addition, BharatBenz newly offers the 2828C Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) variant with 9 m³ capacity and the powerful OM 926 BSVI OBD-II engine generating 280hp and 1100Nm torque for reliable concrete transportation across challenging terrains.

DICV tested all new models in extensive customer trials across India’s most demanding construction and mining sites. These trials with various customers and more than 150 trucks demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, operational efficiency, and profitability.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck