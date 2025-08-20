Daimler Truck: Bayer relies on e-mobility

The bus company Bayer from Ehingen is adding five Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro buses to its fleet

At the handover in the Neu-Ulm customer centre of Daimler Buses, the family business founded in 1929 also took delivery of two 18-metre-long Mercedes‑Benz Citaro G articulated buses, each equipped with 48 passenger seats and two folding seats.

The 12-metre-long eCitaro buses have seating capacity for 36 passengers. The environmentally-friendly drive power is provided by a package of six batteries from the third NMC3 lithium-ion generation with a total capacity of 589 kWh.

Numerous driver assistance systems ensure the highest possible level of passenger safety. These include, for example, Frontguard Assist, which detects potential collisions with unprotected road users in the immediate vicinity of the front of the vehicle and warns the driver.

For Sonja Bayer, taking delivery of the buses is a responsible step in the company’s history and a strong sign of the transformation of local public transport in the state. “With the all-electric vehicles, we are making a significant contribution to promoting and shaping environmentally friendly public transport in our region,” says the managing partner.

The company operates routes in the Ehingen area, including those of the Donau-Iller-Nahverkehrs-Gesellschaft and Neckar-Alb-Donau GmbH. In order to ensure reliable operation in the route network, the company has created a well-functioning charging infrastructure on its premises.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck