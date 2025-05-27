Daimler Truck: Annual General Meeting 2025

Live-Stream and Investor Portal

The Annual General Meeting 2025 of Daimler Truck Holding AG will take place on May 27, 2025 as a virtual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of proxies appointed by the Company).

The Annual General Meeting starts on May 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).

The opening of the Annual General Meeting and the speeches by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairwoman of the Board of Management can be followed live on this website and will be available as recordings after the Annual General Meeting.

For shareholders entered in the share register and their proxies, the entire Annual General Meeting will be audio-visually broadcast live via the Investor Portal. In the InvestorPortal, shareholders registered for the Annual General Meeting can vote and grant power of attorney for the Annual General Meeting and exercise further shareholder rights.