Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics kick off third year of collaboration: testing next generation of level 4 trucks

For the past two years, Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics have intensified their collaboration with their common goal to enable safe deployment of autonomous trucks (SAE Level 4) and shape the future of the trucking and logistics industry at large

For the past two years, Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics have intensified their collaboration with their common goal to enable safe deployment of autonomous trucks (SAE Level 4) and shape the future of the trucking and logistics industry at large. Currently the partners are testing the next generation of trucks with SAE Level 4 intend technology on public roads in Virginia, New Mexico and Texas. This next generation of test trucks has integrated more sensors at higher resolutions to enhance object detection at longer ranges. Daimler Truck and Torc started their collaboration in spring 2019. Initial public road testing on highways began in September in southwest Virginia, where Torc is headquartered. Additionally, closed-track road testing has been conducted in Madras, OR, at Daimler Trucks North America’s High Desert Proving Grounds. In 2020, Daimler Trucks and Torc expanded testing of autonomous truck technology (SAE Level 4) to additional locations, also adding a new testing center in Albuquerque, NM.

SOURCE: Daimler