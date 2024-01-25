Daimler Truck and Masdar explore liquid green hydrogen supply options to decarbonize road freight transport in Europe

Daimler Truck and Masdar sign MoU to assess liquid green hydrogen exports from Abu Dhabi (UAE) to Europe

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, and Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the feasibility of liquid green hydrogen exports from Abu Dhabi (UAE) to Europe by 2030.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by Fawaz Al Muharrami, Executive Director of Clean Energy and Deputy COO at Masdar and Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Daimler Truck. The collaboration between the two pioneering companies with complementary roles represents a significant advancement in ongoing efforts to tackle CO2-emissions in road freight transport.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar CEO said: “Masdar’s ambition is to be one of the leading players in the development of green hydrogen globally and we believe that transportation is one of the most strategic markets for green hydrogen. This agreement has the potential to enable a significant reduction of CO2-emissions in road freight transport in Europe, supports the UAE’s ambition to become a leader in the low-carbon hydrogen market by 2031 and aligns with our ’smart-early-mover’ approach to deliver projects with strategic partners across the world.”

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Daimler Truck: “We at Daimler Truck aim to lead sustainable transportation. In order to decarbonize commercial vehicles, it is absolutely crucial to make green energy globally available. Our initiative with Masdar marks an initial step for us to enable the supply of liquid green hydrogen in Europe.”

The UAE’s plans to establish itself as a leading and reliable producer and supplier of low carbon hydrogen by 2031.

As the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse and one of the fastest growing renewable companies in the world, Masdar is at the vanguard of advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

Established in 2006, Masdar has developed projects in more than 40 countries with a total electricity generation capacity of more than 20GW (Gigawatt). It has invested, or committed to invest, in worldwide projects with a combined value of more than US$30 billion with ambitious growth plans to reach 100GW by 2030.

Daimler Truck is clearly committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and to lead sustainable transportation. The company is planning to make its entire range of trucks and buses CO2-neutral in driving operation across its global core markets (Europe, U.S., Japan) by 2039.

To decarbonize transportation, Daimler Truck is pursuing a dual-track strategy with hydrogen- and battery-powered vehicles. In a demonstration of the feasibility of using liquid hydrogen in road transportation, the company’s prototype Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck recently completed a trip of 1,047 kilometers across Germany with one fill of liquid hydrogen under real-life conditions. Daimler Truck is building a customer-trial fleet of Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Trucks which are expected to be deployed in mid-2024.

