Daimler Truck and ARX Robotics plan partnership in the field of defence mobility

Partnership for digital networking and thus greater operational capabilities in the defence vehicle sector

Daimler Truck and ARX Robotics, one of the leading companies for unmanned autonomous land systems based in Munich, are planning a strategic partnership. The companies have now signed a letter of intent to this end. The aim is to jointly drive forward the next generation of digital development in the field of military vehicles.

The companies want to integrate robotics and AI technologies from ARX Robotics into vehicle platforms from Daimler Truck in the future and thus achieve greater networking, operational capability and efficiency of the vehicles. In particular, the military vehicle variants of the Unimog and Zetros series, which the Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks business unit develops, produces and sells, will be enabled for a broader range of tasks through sensor and software modules and the use of artificial intelligence. In addition to networking, the focus is on operation via teleoperation and autonomous driving in open terrain. The new digital possibilities are based on the innovative Mithra OS operating system from ARX Robotics. The two companies are working closely together to continuously develop the technology based on experience.

Daniel Zittel, Head of Defence Sales, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: “We are currently investing and growing in the defence sector in order to meet customer needs even better and offer specialized solutions for military tasks. We are looking forward to working with ARX Robotics, one of the leading start-ups for autonomous ground systems. Digitalization and AI will play a key role in the defence sector, especially in cyber defence, defence logistics and international cooperation.” Marc Wietfeld, co-founder and CEO of ARX Robotics: “The future of land forces is software-defined, as this is the only way they can act in a closely networked manner when needed. Modern vehicles should therefore be able to incorporate the latest software and AI modules to be an efficient part of the NATO armed forces. The solutions from ARX Robotics, implemented in the off-road vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, can ensure significantly greater efficiency in the defence vehicle sector. Our planned joint project follows a European approach and aims to strengthen the innovative power and competitiveness of the European defence industry.”

Integration of the Mithra OS operating system in Zetros and Unimog

Through equipment upgrades and the integration of the Mithra OS operating system, the vehicle fleets will be given the ability to network with other software-defined systems, such as compatible vehicles or drones. This simplifies a coordinated approach by the various units. This is particularly important for multi-domain operations, i.e. missions that involve simultaneous action on the ground and in the air.

The technological centerpiece is the ARX Core, the central computing and networking unit that will be installed in the vehicles and supports the integration of various sensors, cameras and radio systems. This enables object recognition and fast data acquisition and transmission combined with the use of artificial intelligence. This should enable the vehicles, for example, to autonomously find the best route in open terrain, carry out remote-controlled landmine clearance or evacuate injured people from risk areas without putting crew members in danger.

In a first step, Mercedes-Benz Zetros prototypes will be equipped with the digital systems from ARX Robotics. After the technical implementation, the partners want to test different application scenarios and enable other vehicle types, such as the Unimog, for comprehensive networking, teleoperation and autonomous driving in open terrain.

Retrofitting of existing “legacy fleets” also possible

In order to make the best possible contribution to the renewal of the NATO vehicle fleet, ARX Robotics and Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks are pursuing the approach of equipping existing and new vehicles alike with digital capabilities or retrofitting them. The two-pronged approach enables faster implementation and better use of existing resources.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck