Daimler Truck: An easy gateway to electric mobility: Construction phase starts for demonstration electric truck charging park in Wörth

Daimler Truck is pursuing the development of an integrated ecosystem, including comprehensive consultancy services and suitable charging infrastructure, to create the best possible way to welcome its truck customers to the world of e-mobility

Daimler Truck is pursuing the development of an integrated ecosystem, including comprehensive consultancy services and suitable charging infrastructure, to create the best possible way to welcome its truck customers to the world of e-mobility. Together with the Netze BW Sparte Dienstleistungen as the project principal and as part of this strategy, Daimler Truck is setting up a demonstration charging park for electric trucks at its Wörth am Rhein site in close proximity to its Application Information Center (BIC). In this way, truck customers can experience charging stations and charging concepts from different manufacturers in real-time operation with various technologies and also work with the experts on site to develop a charging solution that is suitable for their specific application.

The demonstration charging park will initially be equipped with five charging stations. In addition, it is planned to install a photovoltaic system on the roof of the charging park, including stationary battery storage facility, in order to additionally support the power supply to the charging stations. The park will be launched in the summer of this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck