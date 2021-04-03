Daimler: The new EQS: passion for electromobility

The EQS is the stand-alone, all-electric member of the new S-Class range and will be launched in Europe in August. With the EQE business saloon and the SUV variants of the EQS and EQE, further models based on the new architecture will follow soon.

The EQS will allow customers in the luxury segment to benefit fully from all the advantages of an all-electric architecture with respect to space and design. With ranges of up to 770 km (according to WLTP)1, the EQS meets the requirements on a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment in this respect as well. The new world record in aerodynamics for production cars with a cd value of 0.202 contributes significantly to this.

The new generation of electric vehicles in the luxury and executive segment is based on a custom-developed architecture, which is scalable in every aspect and can be used across model series. The wheelbase and track as well as all other system components, especially the batteries, are variable thanks to the modular design. The vehicle concept is thus optimised to meet every requirement of a future-oriented, battery-electric model family.



No cable reaches this far

Electric drive system3: non-stop from Munich to Berlin

With an operating range of up to 770 kilometres (WLTP) and an output of up to 385 kW, the powertrain of the EQS also meets every expectation of a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment. All EQS models have an electric powertrain (eATS) at the rear axle, while the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS at the front axle.

Modular drive concept for high overall performance and long range EQS from Mercedes-EQ, with 245 to 385 kW plus an even more powerful performance version The electrical consumption 1 of the EQS 450+, NEDC: combined electrical consumption:

19.1-16.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km The electrical consumption 1 of the EQS 580 4MATIC+, NEDC: combined electrical consumption: 20.0-16.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km Max. torque transmission output: 568 Nm (EQS 450+) resp. 855 Nm (EQS 580 4MATIC) WLTP ranges of up to 770 kilometres are possible depending on vehicle equipment and configuration Top speed limited to 210 km/h

Available with rear- and all-wheel drive Electric motors on the front and rear axles are modern permanently excited synchronous motors Motor particularly powerful on the rear axle due to six-phase operation: two windings with three phases each Stators with pull-in winding for a particularly strong magnetic field Very compact Sophisticated thermal concept for high load capacity and multiple accelerations with consistently high performance What is known as a water lance in the shaft of the rotor cools the rotor Further cooling elements in the cooling circuit: Stator ribs Needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter Transmission oil cooler: also more efficient during cold driving (gear oil is warmed up) 4MATIC models with Torque Shift function Intelligently and continuously distributes the drive torques between the front and rear axles Ensures that the most efficient eATS (electric drivetrain) is used in each case Much faster response than with mechanical all-wheel drive eATS can be regulated independently of each other Torque is checked 10,000 times per minute and set if necessary

Intelligent recuperation Adjustable by the driver in three steps via shift paddles on the steering wheel Situation-optimised with the help of the ECO Assistant In DAuto, up to 5 m/s² are achieved, of which 3 m/s² are due to energy recovery (2 m/s² via the wheel brakes) The recuperation output is up to 290 kW 4 Braking to stop is possible Deceleration is also for detected vehicles travelling ahead until they come to a stop, for example at traffic lights In versions with rear-wheel drive, recuperation is limited by traction

EQS meets the highest demands for noise and vibration comfort NVH-optimised arrangement of the magnets inside the rotors (known as sheet metal cut) Reduces the use of rare earths at the same time Special winding (known as stator tilt) eATS have a special foam mat all around as an NVH cover Cover of the inverter is a sandwich construction made of three metal and plastic layers eATS are double decoupled via elastomeric bearings Front axle: with supporting frame Rear axle: with carrier Use of acoustic foams in body-in-white construction Main floor under the battery Designed with beading for NVH reasons New insulation part (welded-in foam) prevents excitations Two acoustic dividers in the tailgate reduce booming noise

Extensive testing at Mercedes-Benz Several million test kilometres on eDrive test benches in Untertürkheim Tough testing programme for overall vehicle testing around the globe Route profile/test bench profile modified compared to combustion engine to take into account torque load on the transmission in both directions (recuperation) Special hot/cold testing of power electronics



Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler