Daimler: The future of mobility starts now: start of sales for the EQS

Activation of new vehicle functions with over-the-air updates (OTA)

Two models of the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ can be ordered from today, with prices starting at 106,374.10 euros[1] and 135,529.10 euros respectively. The EQS 450+ with 245 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 18.9-16.2 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[2] and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 19.6-17.6 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)2 in Germany from the end of September, in the USA in the fourth quarter. Metallic paint and leather upholstery are standard in Germany. The EQS is the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The EQS combines technology, design, functionality and connectivity in a completely new way. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas.

Mercedes-Benz Bank offers private and business customers attractive financing and leasing conditions for the EQS, including a subscription scheme. Two vehicle insurance policies including electrical protection[3] can be taken out online. These incorporate special services such as all-risk coverage for the battery, or insurance that includes the charging cable. The telematics insurance InScore2 represents particularly good value. With this, up to 30 percent of the premium can be saved through your own driving behaviour.

New in the Mercedes me Store: OTA functions

The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas. The launch offer:

The customisation package with the additional sound experience “Roaring Pulse” and several mini-games (Tetris, Sudoku, Pairs, Shuffle Puck). The package also includes additional DIGITAL LIGHT animations for opening and closing (12 months’ use included in the purchase price, after which it can be extended via Mercedes me for 89 euros 1 ).

). The two special driving modes ‘beginner driver mode’ and ‘valet service mode’ (package price: 50 euros 1 ).

). The ‘highlight mode’: The vehicle introduces itself and its equipment highlights, activated by the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant[4]

The range of OTA functions is being successively expanded. This means that following the purchase and initial new-car configuration, some of the features of the EQS can be adapted according to personal preferences. This also includes enabling the rear axle steering with a ten-degree steering angle. In addition to the conventional purchasing of individual functions, customers can also take out subscriptions. Temporary activations and free trial periods are also planned.

After the purchase in the Mercedes me Store, the new OTA function is enabled in the background. A corresponding notification appears in the central display. The communication module installed in the vehicle transmits the data by radio.

Exclusive special model at launch: Edition 1

For a limited period, the new EQS is also offered as the Edition 1 (additional charge: from 18,433.10 euros1): on the outside, the AMG Line and 21-inch wheels add a sporty touch to the vehicle. Interior highlights include a colour scheme only available for the Edition 1 and premium comfort features.

Exterior features of the Edition 1:

AMG Line exterior

Metallic paint obsidian black

Panoramic sliding sunroof

3 cm (21-inch) AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels

“Edition 1” badge in the window triangles in front of the outside mirrors

Interior features of the Edition 1:

designo nappa leather upholstery in neva grey / reflex blue

Luxury seats including 4-way lumbar support and contour lighting

Multicontour seats for driver and front passenger

Upper instrument panel and beltlines in nappa-look reflex blue

Trim elements in open-pore ship’s deck walnut wood

Designer seat belt buckles front and rear

Floor mats with “Edition 1” lettering and piping in reflex blue

Door sill panels with illuminated “Edition 1” lettering in white

Even more intelligent technology: the key optional extras

The standard rear axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5° contributes to the easy-to-handle and dynamic impression of the EQS. Alternatively, rear axle steering with an angle of up to 10° can be ordered (1547 euros1). This makes a turning circle of 10.9 metres possible for the EQS, which is over five metres long.

Pre-installation for the INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT is part of the Parking Package with remote parking functions (1844.50 euros1). This prepares the EQS for automated valet service (AVP, SAE level 4). Together with the required special equipment and the corresponding Connect service, the vehicle has the onboard technology to park and unpark fully automatically without driver involvement. This is conditional upon car parks being equipped with AVP infrastructure and national legislation allowing such operations. The Connect service has specific features depending on the country

The absolute highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen (standard on the EQS 580 4MATIC, additional charge on the EQS 450+: 8568 euros1). This large, curved screen unit sweeps almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a glass cover and appear to merge into one. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area.

With ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus (535.50 euros1), Mercedes-Benz takes a holistic approach to air quality in the EQS. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level that enables it to trap particulate matter, micro-particles, pollen and other substances that enter with the outside air. An activated carbon coating reduces sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides as well as odours in the interior. The interior air filter has been granted 2021 “OFI CERT” ZG 250-1 certification from the Austrian Research and Testing Institute (OFI) for viruses and bacteria. Using pre-entry climate control, it is also possible to clean the interior air before getting into the vehicle. The particulate levels outside and inside the vehicle are also displayed in MBUX. They can be viewed in detail in the dedicated Air Quality menu.

The all-round sound experience in the EQS also makes the paradigm shift from a conventional to an electric car audible. A variety of soundscapes allows for an individual acoustic set-up. In combination with the Burmester® surround sound system (1428 euros1), the EQS features the two soundscapes Silver Waves and Vivid Flux. These sound experiences can be selected or switched off on the central display. The Burmester® surround sound system comprises 15 speakers and offers a system output of 710 watts.

Practical bundling: the key packages

The Advanced Package (2082.50 euros1) includes the Assistance Package with the three driving assistance systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Other components include MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and a stowage compartment under the centre console.

The Advanced Plus package (7021 euros1) includes the Driving Assistance package Plus[5], the Parking Package with 360° camera and DIGITAL LIGHT in addition to the Advanced Package. DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The revolutionary headlamp technology can also project guide markings or warning symbols onto the road. Two assistance functions[6] are new: the EQS can indicate the start of a cooperative lane change and warn or give a directional instruction if Lane Keeping Assist or Blind Spot Assist detects a hazard.

The Premium Package (11,781 euros1) elevates the EQS to a top equipment level. The equipment details in addition to the contents of the Advanced and Advanced Plus Packages: panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester® surround sound system, head-up display and THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control.

The Premium Plus Package (14,994 euros1) offers even more comfort. In addition to the contents of the Advanced Package and the Premium Package, it includes leather-upholstered multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger as well as the AIR-BALANCE Package.

Many advantages in one of the largest charging networks worldwide

With Mercedes me Charge, customers have been charging green at every public charging station in this network throughout Europe since 2021. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. In the first three years after the purchase of an EQS, there is no basic charge for Mercedes me Charge and thus Green Charging for customers. Another advantage is IONITY Unlimited: All European EQS customers can use the IONITY fast charging network free of charge for one year via Mercedes me Charge.

The key data[7]

EQS 450+ EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system layout Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motor(s): Type Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Output (peak) kW 245 385 Torque (peak) Nm 568 855 DC charging capacity, max. kW 200 200 DC charging time[8] at quick-charging station min 31 31 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.2 4.3 Top speed[9] km/h 210 210 Combined consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 19.8-15.6 21.2-18.4 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Combined consumption (NEDC) kWh/100 km 18.9-16.2 19.6-17.6 CO 2 emissions (NEDC) g/km 0 0 Price from[10] euros 106,374.10 135,529.10

[1] Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008.

[3] Insurer: HDI Versicherung AG, HDI-Platz 1, 30659 Hanover, brokered by Mercedes-Benz Bank AG, Siemensstrasse 7, 70469 Stuttgart. The General Insurance Terms and Conditions apply.

[4] Free of charge, requires the Mercedes me service “Extended MBUX functions including online voice control”.

[5] Comprising Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, as well as PRE-SAFE® PLUS and PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side

[6] Due to road traffic regulations, the availability and functions of these new assistance functions may be restricted in certain markets.

[7] The electrical consumption was determined on the basis of Regulation 692/2008/EC in accordance with the NEDC and Regulation 2017/1151/EU in accordance with the WLTP.

[8] The charging times are for a 10-80% charge at a DC quick-charging station of category “K” or “L” pursuant to EN17186 with 500 A charging current.

[9] Electronically limited

[10] Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT

SOURCE: Daimler