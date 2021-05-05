Daimler: The EQA model family is growing rapidly: Two further versions with all-wheel drive are available for order now

More than 20,000 customers have already ordered an EQA since February. Now two new members are joining the model family of the all-electric compact SUV: the EQA 300 4MATIC with 168 kW and the EQA 350 4MATIC with 215 kW round off the line-up at the top

More than 20,000 customers have already ordered an EQA since February. Now two new members are joining the model family of the all-electric compact SUV: the EQA 300 4MATIC with 168 kW (combined power consumption: 15.8 kWh/100 km, CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] and the EQA 350 4MATIC with 215 kW (combined power consumption: 15.8 kWh/100 km, CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 round off the line-up at the top; the ranges according to NEDC are 493 kilometres, according to WLTP[2] 400-426 and 409-432 kilometres. The two all-wheel-drive models can be ordered now. Later in the year, a version with particularly long range will follow.

The EQA represents the gateway into the all-electric vehicle world of Mercedes-EQ. Following the already successfully launched EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 with 140 kW and front-wheel drive, two powerful and efficient all-wheel-drive models can now be ordered in the form of the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC. Prices start at 53,538.10 and 56,215.60 euros[3]. Mercedes-Benz Bank offers attractive financing and leasing terms for both private and business customers.

Mercedes-Benz and the federal government are supporting the switch to electric mobility in Germany: due to a net list price of less than 65,000 euros for these two EQAs, an environmental bonus of 5000 euros from the German government supplemented by 2500 euros from Mercedes-Benz is possible[4]. The effective prices, taking into account both the manufacturer’s and the federal government’s shares, are then 45,443.10 and 48,515.60 euros respectively.

The EQA comes with one year of Mercedes me Charge included. European Mercedes me Charge customers will enjoy Green Charging at all public charging points during this period at no extra charge. Customers of both all-wheel-drive variants can also use IONITY’s European fast-charging network for one year from activation at the special price of 0.29 cents per kWh. For the EQA 250, this can be added as part of the Business Package.

In addition, Mercedes-EQ offers customers in Germany the attractive eFlexibility+ Package. The package comprises:

A voucher for 300 euros, redeemable at Mercedes-Benz Rent – for a holiday vehicle or a vehicle to use when moving home, for example

A free SHARE NOW Pass50 for one month: this reduces the price per minute of the car sharing service by half.

The Mercedes Credit Card electric edition free of charge in the first year. The credit card includes benefits such as a twelve-month warranty extension for the wallbox, discounts in the Mercedes-Benz online shop or in the online shop of the Mercedes-Benz Used Parts Centre and preferential terms at major car rental partners.

The extensive range of standard equipment for the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC also includes LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, EASY-PACK tailgate with electric opening and closing, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, double cup holder, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, reversing camera for greater overview and convenience when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. Also included as standard are the intuitively operated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and the Navigation with Electric Intelligence system.

Practical equipment packages

Mercedes has significantly reduced the complexity of the product logic for the EQA. Instead of having to decide between over 100 individual options, customers have a choice of three pre-configured packages with a practical orientation:

The Advanced Package (2570.40 euros, included in the Edition 1) adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification of the EQA. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera.

(2570.40 euros, included in the Edition 1) adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification of the EQA. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera. The Advanced Plus Package (3677.10 euros, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: 1106.70 euros) builds on the Advanced Package and further enhances comfort. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging.

(3677.10 euros, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: 1106.70 euros) builds on the Advanced Package and further enhances comfort. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging. The Premium Package (5557.30 euros, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: 2986.90 euros) enhances the scope of the Advanced and Advanced Plus Packages by the addition of a panoramic sliding sunroof, the Burmester® surround sound system and the Parking Package with 360° camera.

The EQA is available as an option in the Electric Art variant (940.10 euros) specific to Mercedes-EQ. Highlights of colour in sophisticated rosé gold adorn the upholstery and the air vents, while the trim element is back-lit. The equipment line also includes special 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

Efficient electric powertrain

An asynchronous motor is used at the front axle. The electric motor, a fixed-ratio transmission with differential, the cooling system and the power electronics form a highly integrated, very compact unit – the electric powertrain (eATS).

In addition, the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC have an electric powertrain at the rear axle with a newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor. It is extremely compact in design. In a permanently excited synchronous motor, the rotor of the AC motor is fitted with permanent magnets. The magnets – and thus the rotor – follow the rotating alternating current field in the stator windings. The engine is said to be synchronous, because the rotor turns at the same rate as the magnetic field of the stator. The frequency is adapted to the speed demanded by the driver in the frequency inverters of the power electronics. The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high output consistency.

In these 4MATIC versions, the power demand between the front and rear axles is intelligently controlled 100 times per second, depending on the driving situation. The Mercedes-EQ philosophy is to optimise consumption by using the rear electric motor as often as possible, while the asynchronous motor at the front axle generates only minimal drag losses in partial-load operation.

The key data[5]

EQA 300 4MATIC EQA 350 4MATIC Drive system layout All-wheel All-wheel Electric motors front/rear Type Asynchronous motor (ASM)/

Permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Max. output[6] kW 168 215 Peak torque Nm 390 520 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.7 6.0 Top speed[7] km/h 160 160 Battery energy content, usable (WLTP) kWh 66.5 66.5 Max. charging capacity, DC kW 100 100 Charging time, DC, 10 – 80% SoC min 30 30 Combined consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 18.5-17.5 18.5-17.5 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Combined consumption (NEDC) kWh/100 km 15.8 15.8 CO 2 emissions (NEDC) g/km 0 0 Price[8] from euros 53,538.10 56,215.60

[1] Power consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. The consumption figures according to WLTP (determined on the basis of Regulation (EU) 2017/1151): EQA 300 4MATIC combined power consumption 17.5 kWh/100 km, CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; EQA 350 4MATIC combined power consumption 17.5 kWh/100 km, CO 2 emissions 0 g/km.

[2] The ranges were determined on the basis of Regulation (EU) 2017/1151.

[3] Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19 percent VAT

[4] The environmental bonus is designed to promote the purchase and registration of new all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The subsidy for new vehicles appearing on the list of eligible models is essentially shared 50:50 between automotive manufacturers and the federal government. For a limited period until 31.12.2021, an innovation premium bonus will apply that doubles the government’s share of the environmental bonus for vehicles registered after 3 June 2020. In the case of new all-electric vehicles with a list price excl. VAT of over €40,000 to a max. of €65,000, the environmental bonus with innovation bonus amounts to €7500 (government share: €5000, manufacturer share: €2500). The manufacturer’s share of the environmental bonus will be automatically deducted from the net list price. The amount and eligibility to claim the “innovation bonus” and the environmental bonus are regulated by the policy to be found on the website of the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (www.bafa.de/umweltbonus). There is no legal entitlement to the innovation bonus or the environmental bonus. Receiving the government share of the subsidy is subject to approval of the application by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). The environmental bonus will end once the available funds are exhausted, but at the latest by 31 December 2025.

[5] Power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) 692/2008 (NEDC). Power consumption and range according to WLTP determined on the basis of Regulation (EU) 2017/1151

[6] The system output is not the result of simply adding separate output figures.

[7] Electronically limited

[8] Suggested retail prices for Germany including 19 percent VAT

