Daimler Supplier Award 2020: Daimler honors suppliers for the 12th time: sustainability award presented for the first time

On Wednesday evening, the Daimler Group honored ten suppliers for outstanding achievements in the previous financial year with the Daimler Supplier Award 2020. In addition to awards for outstanding performance in the fields of Quality and Innovation, this year for the first time, suppliers were presented with awards in the categories “Sustainability” and “Inspiration” at the Mercedes Event Center in Sindelfingen. The basis for all awards is collaborative partnership. Around 450 strategic partners and key suppliers were invited.

The awards were presented by representatives of the Daimler Board of Management and Procurement Heads.

Sustainable solutions

“Daimler is on the path towards sustainable mobility. With climate protection being a key aspect of the sustainable business strategy, all of our divisions have set ambitious decarbonization targets. Together with our suppliers we are actively promoting the implementation of these targets,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “By presenting the sustainability award for suppliers, we are highlighting the significance of sustainability throughout the value chain.” Källenius presented the award in the Sustainability category and paid tribute to the recipients, Statkraft Markets GmbH and Brembo S.p.A., for their contribution to carbon reduction.

The supplier network contributes a significant part of the value creation and is thus of vital importance for the decarbonization goals and the transformation to electric mobility.

New impulses for bold visions

Technological and social change require new objectives and bold visions. Daimler relies equally on longstanding partners, new partners and start-ups to track down trends and innovations and to develop them ambitiously with regard to customer benefits. The inspiration award was presented for the first time to suppliers who made a significant contribution to new product development approaches through their inspiring visions.

“The VISION AVTR underlines our pioneering spirit and vision of the future of mobility: a vehicle that combines sustainability, technological progress and a great customer experience. In order to fulfill our role as innovation and technology leader in the future, we also expect courageous impulses with inspiring visions in all areas from our partners. Together we are creating groundbreaking mobility solutions that are in line with our social, environmental and economic targets,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, Procurement and Supplier Quality. He presented the prize for the first time in the category “Inspiration”. The recipients were Amazee Labs AG and LG Electronics Inc.

In the first step, Daimler has set clear climate protection targets on the road to sustainable mobility. In the next step, the company is focusing on the conservation of resources and thus is paying additional attention to the CO2 targets. Here too, the Group pursues a holistic approach along the value creation chain. The key to implementation is innovative technology.

SOURCE: Daimler