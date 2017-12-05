Daimler strengthens setup of its truck business in China

Daimler is strengthening the focus of its truck organization for the Chinese market by implementing a dedicated responsibility within the divisonal board of Daimler Trucks. As of January 1st, 2018, Sven Ennerst will take over responsibility for the company’s trucks operations in China including both local production at Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA) as well as the import business at Daimler Trucks and Buses China (DTBC). At the same time, Ennerst continues his current function as Head of Product Engineering and Global Procurement.

Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China, says: “China is by far the world’ � � � � s largest automotive market – both for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. The further focused and strengthened setup for our truck business in China shows our deepening commitment to this market. With the new appointment, we will continue bringing global expertise to our operations in China, to further explore the market potential with our local partners.”

Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Trucks and Buses, underlines: “We want to expand our position in the Chinese market. That is why we are elevating the responsibility for China to the divisional board of Daimler Trucks. With Sven Ennerst, one of our most senior and experienced leaders will be taking over this important position in one of our key markets.”

Sven Ennerst has gained valuable experience in China during his mechanical engineering studies there as well as his in professional career. He has also held management positions at Daimler Trucks for more than 20 years. In his new role, Sven Ennerst will work closely with both Board Members, Martin Daum and Hubertus Troska, to further advance Daimler’s truck business development in China.

Furthermore, Kelley Platt will become President and CEO of Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive – the joint venture of Daimler and Foton for the local production of heavy duty trucks under the Chinese Auman brand. Platt, currently the President of Western Star Trucks, will succeed Zhou Liang, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Daimler and therefore will leave the company as of January 15th, 2018.

“We are very thankful for Zhou Liang’s dedication and contribution to the BFDA business. We wish him all the best and much success for his future endeavors,” said Hubertus Troska.

“With Kelley Platt, BFDA will be headed by a seasoned trucks manager, who has led business units and brands very successfully,” said Martin Daum.

During the last years, Kelley Platt headed the Western Star business unit at Daimler Trucks North America. Under the leadership of Platt, Western Star has been setting sales and market share records. From 2010 to 2015, Platt was the President and CEO of Thomas Built Buses in High Point, North Carolina. During her tenure, Thomas Built Buses became the leading brand in the North American school bus market. Kelley started her Daimler career in 1989 in the treasury department.

Growing Truck Business in China

China is the world’s largest commercial vehicles market – for 2017, the market is expected to be above one million heavy duty trucks. Together with its Chinese partner Foton, Daimler has been building medium and heavy duty trucks under the Auman brand for the volume segment since 2012. Per October 2017, the joint venture BFDA sold about 91.000 vehicles – a 59 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

The legally independent company Daimler Trucks and Buses China imports and sells Mercedes-Benz Trucks for the premium segment. In November this year, DTBC launched the Actros long-haulage truck as well as the Arocs offroad-truck to the Chinese market for premium trucks, which is shifting from an initial purchase price consideration to a focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and lifetime value.