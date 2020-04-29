Daimler reports first-quarter 2020 results

Daimler AG (ticker symbol: DAI) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Group’s total unit sales decreased by 17% to 644,300 passenger cars and commercial vehicles (Q1 2019: 773,800) due to the global spread of the corona virus. Revenue slipped slightly by 6% to €37.2 billion (Q1 2019: €39.7 billion). First-quarter EBIT was €617 million (Q1 2019: €2,798 million). Adjusted EBIT, reflecting the underlying business, was €719 million (Q1 2019: €2,310 million).

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG: “The COVID-19 pandemic has substantial effects on the global economy – and our company. We took the proactive decision to stop production in March, and moved very quickly into cash preservation and cost management mode. As a consequence, Daimler ended the first quarter with a positive result and a robust liquidity. Now we have started with a gradual ramp-up of our production. At the same time, we are continuing to invest in key technologies, including electrification and digitalization. They are non-negotiable elements of our future.”

In the first quarter of 2020, net profit was €168 million (Q1 2019: €2,149 million). Net profit attributable to the shareholders of Daimler AG amounted to €94 million (Q1 2019: €2,095 million), leading to a decline in earnings per share to €0.09 (Q1 2019: €1.96).

Investments, free cash flow and liquidity

The Group’s investments in property, plant and equipment in the first quarter totaled €1.6 billion (Q1 2019: €1.7 billion). Research and development expenditure amounted to €2.4 billion (Q1 2019: €2.4 billion). The free cash flow of the industrial business was minus €2.3 billion (Q1 2019: minus €2.0 billion) and was particularly influenced by the global effects of the pandemic. The adjusted free cash flow of the industrial business was minus €1.9 billion (Q1 2019: minus €2.0 billion), which is still influenced by high upfront investments in future products.

Daimler responded to the temporary drop in demand caused by the pandemic by proactively taking production stoppages in March and April, thus securing the Group’s financial strength. The net liquidity of the industrial business decreased to €9.3 billion at the end of first quarter, compared to €11.0 billion at year-end 2019. The decrease is particularly due to the negative free cash flow of the industrial business.

In early April, Daimler AG increased its financial flexibility with a further loan facility agreement in the amount of €12 billion. This is in addition to the existing €11 billion revolving credit facility, which has not yet been utilized, and has a term until 2025 including extension options. The additional loan facility was agreed with an international banking syndicate and can be utilized within a 12-month period with two extension options of six months.

SOURCE: Daimler