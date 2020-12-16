Daimler: Premium ride-hailing service StarRides now available in 6 Chinese cities, launches English app in Chinese market

The premium ride-hailing provider StarRides, a joint venture of Daimler Mobility AG and Geely Technology Group, is now available in six cities across China. The service was initially launched just one year ago in December 2019 in Hangzhou, China. StarRides now offers its services in Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi’An, Beijing and Shanghai, covering the majority of China’s major business metropolises and most popular travel destinations. More launches in Chinese cities are planned. Since its start in December 2019, StarRides has achieved growth in registered users by an average of almost 80 percent on a monthly basis. The vast majority of users are business travelers heading to and from the airport or railway stations.

StarRides also launched an English version of its ride-hailing app for international users based in China today. The addition of the English version of the StarRides App opens the doors to greater numbers of English-speaking users in the Chinese market such as international travelers and foreign residents living in China.

Premium chauffeur services with Mercedes-Benz vehicles

StarRides, headquartered in Hangzhou, is offering premium chauffeur services with Mercedes-Benz vehicles exclusively. China is the world’s largest ride-hailing market with increasing demand in premium mobility solutions. In 2019, Daimler Mobility and Geely Technology Group joined forces to tap the full potential of this rising market, launching its services in December 2019 in Hangzhou. Daimler Mobility AG, one of the three divisions of Daimler AG, offers financial and mobility solutions. Geely Technology Group is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Offering an English booking and service experience is a further step towards StarRides’ objective of becoming one of the leading premium mobility service providers in China.

Stephan Unger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility for Finance, Controlling, Risk Management and Daimler Mobility Solutions states: ”Premium ride-hailing is a key element in our mobility ecosystem. The strong growth rates show that StarRides is a perfect offering for customers looking for a true premium ride-hailing experience. Offering an English-based booking and customer experience is a very important next step to increase StarRides’ footprint in China.”

Geely Technology Group President, Liu Jinliang said ”As the first strategic cooperation project between Geely Technology Group and Daimler Mobility AG, StarRides has ensured a win-win cooperation, provided high-quality of services, and has set -new industry standards amongst mobility service providers. Together with our partners, we strive to create more possibilities in the future of mobility services through synergies and leverage resources through our network of suppliers.”

Entire booking process available in English

With StarRides’ English version of the App the entire process of booking can now be completed in English and paid by using international credit cards. StarRides offers one-way bookings, bookings by the hour, airport transfers, and cross-city trips on a reservation-based basis. Customers can choose between luxury sedans such Mercedes-Benz S -Class, or E-Class or even Mercedes V-Class MPV for seating of up to 6 passengers. All Chauffeurs serving international customers speak English.

SOURCE: Daimler