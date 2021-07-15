Daimler: Preliminary Q2 2021 results above market expectations despite semiconductor shortage

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans achieved strong results in the second quarter thanks to convincing products, favorable product mix, pricing and ongoing cost discipline

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans achieved strong results in the second quarter thanks to convincing products, favorable product mix, pricing and ongoing cost discipline. This was despite negative effects from the very limited availability of semiconductor components. Daimler Trucks & Buses sales increased in almost all regions due to improved market conditions, which translated into higher profitability in the second quarter. In addition, the Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT benefitted from strong pricing, higher aftersales business and positive, non-recurring valuation effects of around one hundred million euros. EBIT at Daimler Mobility benefitted from low cost of credit risk, a credit provision release of €120 million and improved funding costs.

In addition to the underlying operating performance, a strong cash conversion delivered a reported industrial free cash flow of €2,586 million in the second quarter, totaling an industrial free cash flow of €4,396 million in the first half of 2021.

Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted EBIT, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler’s Industrial Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2021 are all significantly above market expectations.

“We continue to deliver a strong financial performance in all divisions despite the ongoing low availability of semiconductors, which negatively impacted our production and sales in the second quarter. We were able to post double-digit margins at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans for the third quarter in a row, demonstrating the resilience of our business. The key to our success is our strong lineup of highly attractive vehicles which are increasingly becoming electric, combined with our relentless focus on profitable growth and tight cost control”, stated Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

The following stated figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:

Industrial Free Cash Flow: €2,586 million (consensus: €1,790 million)

Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted: €2,950 million (consensus: n.a.)

Net Industrial Liquidity: €20.9 billion (Q1 2021: €20.1 billion)

Daimler Group EBIT: €5,185 million (consensus: €4,117 million);

adjusted EBIT: €5,418 million (consensus: €4,285 million)

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: €3,437 million (consensus: €2,923 million);

adjusted EBIT: €3,603 million (consensus: €3,073 million)

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 12.8 % (consensus: 11.5 %)

Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: €820 million (consensus: €680 million);

adjusted EBIT: €831 million (consensus: €680 million)

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 8.3 % (consensus: 6.9 %)

Daimler Mobility EBIT: €924 million (consensus: €653 million);

adjusted EBIT: €930 million (consensus: €653 million)

Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted: 24.0 % (consensus: n.a.)

The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting EBIT:

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Expenses of €107 million for legal proceedings

Expenses of €59 million for restructuring

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Expenses of €11 million for restructuring

Daimler Mobility

Expenses of €6 million for restructuring

The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on July 21st, 2021.

EBIT, adjusted EBIT, Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted, Industrial Free Cash Flow and Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted are defined on pp. 43 and 44 of the Daimler Annual Report 2020.

SOURCE: Daimler