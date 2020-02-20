Daimler optimizes decision-making processes and streamlines organizational structure

As part of its sustainable business strategy, Daimler AG is strongly moving forward with its product, electrification and digitalization offensive. In order to be able to react even faster and more precisely to changing customer needs and complex market requirements in the future, the Company is further developing its organizational structure. The goal is to improve the development and production processes of vehicles, technologies and services through closer and more efficient cooperation.

“Acting today to be fit for tomorrow’s global competition – that was our premise for the further development of the company’s organizational structure. To emerge successfully from the transformation, we welcome the streamlining of the organizational and management structure proposed by the Board of Management. All activities focus on future proofing and improving our financial strength, as that is the basis of a sustainable business strategy. The Supervisory Board is convinced this new structure means that the company will be even better positioned to face the challenges of the future in a highly volatile environment,” said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG.

As part of the Ambition2039 sustainability offensive, Mercedes-Benz AG plans to make its entire new car product portfolio CO 2 -neutral – a goal for which the company is pooling all its strengths and resources. Shorter reporting lines in the new structure will help in this effort.

“At Daimler we are working hard to achieve our major strategic goals: The gradual switch to CO 2 -neutral mobility and the full use of digitalization for products and processes. The transformation of the auto industry is a great opportunity to further develop our successful business model. That is why we are setting up processes and management structures for the future,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

Key points on the new structure include the following:

Mercedes-Benz Cars Product Strategy and Steering consolidated into one position

Product Strategy and Steering will be consolidated and promoted to be more customer centric. Wolf-Dieter Kurz will take on this new position. He is responsible for the business cases of product projects and will report directly to the CEO of Mercedes-Benz AG.

Overall control of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division

In addition, on the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Ola Källenius will also be responsible for the Mercedes-Benz Vans division. He has been performing this role on the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG since May 2019. Consolidation of responsibilities in both boards ensures consistent control and faster implementation of decisions.

“In line with Wilfried Porth’s own request, he will now concentrate entirely on the comprehensive personnel restructuring measures and the transformation challenges in the Human Resources area. We thank him for his excellent work in the Vans business,” said Bischoff.

