Daimler: New truck models of the Actros range now available for order: sales start of Actros F and Edition 2

The new Actros F is an entry route to the world of Mercedes-Benz trucks and is particularly aimed at those customers looking for a functional truck but who do not necessarily need every new innovation of the latest Actros generation. They want a truck with an attractive price-performance ratio and the authentic Mercedes-Benz Trucks DNA. Now customers in 24 EU countries and selected non-EU markets can order this model which is designed for full functionality and efficiency. Production starts in April.

Combination of comfort and functionality

With the Actros F, a new cab version is being introduced to the Mercedes-Benz Trucks portfolio. The newly designed cab in the StreamSpace or BigSpace variants with its 2.5-metre width and 120-mm engine tunnel height offers excellent spaciousness for its class and also provides the driver with a low entry and exit using only three steps. Available with a total of 17 different models and only as a left-hand drive, the Actros F is ideal for operation in classic and regional haulage, particularly as a swap body vehicle, dump truck or silo transporter.

The new Actros F comes with a Classic Cockpit as well as conventional glass side mirrors as standard. In combination with the navigation system, climate control and several choices of optional equipment, there’s also the addition of the new, user-friendly 10-inch multimedia cockpit with multifunction steering wheel in the current Actros generation. The new Predictive Powertrain Control is another optional feature that calibrates the automatic gear shift according to a topography-adapted driving style and therefore enables additional fuel savings in combination with a precisely tuned shifting strategy. The new Actros F is equipped Europe-wide, where legally required, with fifth-generation Active Brake Assist (ABA 5) and Lane Keeping Assist. If desired, the new Actros F can also be ordered with Sideguard Assist.

With the Actros F, every driver has access to the special services from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. These include flexible leasing offers, safe financing options and convenient service packages which cover wear and tear, repairs and maintenance, for example. Also, functional connectivity services such as Mercedes-Benz Uptime and the Fleetboard Manager App can be used to enhance efficiency.

Cab StreamSpace L-cab (BigSpace also optionally available) Exterior width 2.50 m Engine tunnel 120 mm Headroom 1.85 m Model variant 963 LHD (17 different options) Wheel configuration 4×2, 6×2, 6×4 Engine output OM 470: 240 kW (326 hp), 265 kW (360 hp), 290 kW (394 hp), 315 kW (428 hp), 335 kW (455 hp) OM 471: 310 kW (421 hp), 330 kW (449 hp), 350 kW (476 hp), 375 kW (510 hp), 390 kW (530 hp) Permissible gross vehicle weight 18 t, 20 t, 25 t, 26 t Paintwork On customer request

Actros Edition 2: limited special model with a “wow” effect

The Actros Edition 2 special model, limited to 400 trucks, is also now available. The target group is innovation-loving professional drivers and self-driving hauliers whose truck is their home and who place great value on individual style and high comfort, and who have a strong emotional tie to their vehicle. Up to 40 additional options for the interior and exterior as well as design elements from the Edition 1 give the Edition 2 an unmistakeable character. The result: a premium Actros with a “wow” effect that gives freight operators an important bargaining tool in view of the severe lack of drivers. The Edition 2 will also be produced from April.

Driving, working and living in a luxurious environment

A whole range of equipment features highlight the Edition 2’s sense of luxury. Among these, the stylish interior boasts an instrument panel and door handles covered in nappa leather, several interior parts in a carbon-fibre look as well as a roof hatch with ambient lighting. The new home screen in the multimedia cockpit’s primary display as well as the Edition logo out of polished and brushed aluminium on the co-driver’s side are also real eye-catchers. The top bed comes with bedding and is 900 millimetres wide. An all-around curtain – almond beige on the inside, black on the outside – ensures privacy in a stylish way. This equally applies to the curtain with the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star in front of the bed.

The highlights of its exterior include, among other things, exclusive side wall decals with a star pattern, the “Edition 2” lettering in the painted sun visor, the Actros emblem in front, the Actros lettering on the upper side of the cab’s back wall, four additional LED spotlights in the sun visor as well as three LED working lights behind the cab. From the side, the stainless steel entrance steps are especially noticeable. The rear axle caps are also stainless steel, with protective wheel nut caps. Additionally, an illuminated Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star with a black trim and several decorative grille elements in dark chrome also comes as standard, while the headlamp surround is darkened.

The Edition 2 is offered for all two- and three-axle variants of the current Actros generation with GigaSpace and BigSpace cabs as a left-hand or right-hand drive. The cab paint is freely selectable and can be tailored specifically to the customer’s company colours, while the vehicle front is always painted in moonstone grey metallic, which ensures a high recognition value.

The Edition 2’s series equipment contains the following six packages:

Safety Package with a number of active safety driver assistance systems

Comfort Package with LED ambient lighting, driving and living, shaving mirror, refrigerator etc.

Driving Package with leather steering wheel, electric roller sunblind and more

Sight Package with, among others, bi-xenon headlights, rain sensor and LED rear lamps

Media Package with sound system, notebook holder, additional 12/15 V socket

Extra Line with LED position lights in the MirrorCam, LED indicators and Welcome Light

In addition, there are also individually configurable service packages such as the new, mileage-based service contract Mercedes-Benz CompleteMile for the Actros Edition 2.

Excellent security features and tailored connectivity

Mercedes Benz Trucks’ goal with the Edition 2 is the same as its goal with the current Actros generation: to contribute to accident-free traffic and advance toward the vision of fully accident-free driving by utilising active safety assistance systems. For this purpose, the Edition 2 is equipped with the emergency braking assistance system Active Brake Assist in its fifth generation (ABA 5), the optional Active Drive Assist (ADA) for partially automated driving (SAE level 2), the standard MirrorCam that replaces main and wide-angle mirrors as well as Sideguard Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection available ex-works. In conjunction with these assistance systems, the further developed Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) is also impressive. The system is not only able to save a lot of fuel, but is also a relief for the driver on rural routes.

The driver is shown the activities and functions of the assistance systems such as ABA 5, ADA or PPC in the user-friendly multimedia cockpit, with its two colour displays forming the centrepiece of the Human-Machine Interface (HMI). In addition, further HMI innovations such as the display of the next navigation event in the primary display or the total weight of the tractor unit and trailer are also included.

If you decide to purchase the interactive multimedia cockpit as an upgrade to the standard version, you also receive fast access to the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal. This enables haulage companies to harness the new opportunities of connectivity and equip their vehicles with efficiency- and comfort-enhancing apps such as telematics services from FleetBoard or third-party providers, or use services like Mercedes-Benz Uptime for sustainable enhancement of vehicle availability.

The Mercedes-Benz Bank is supporting the market launch of both models with attractive leasing and financing offers as well as a discount of 15 % on the insurance premium when Sideguard Assist is installed.

SOURCE: Daimler