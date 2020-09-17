Daimler Mobility integrates wallbox in vehicle leasing for Spanish market

Daimler Mobility integrates the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox into the lease agreement for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Since 15 September 2020, customers in Spain can add the charging station including installation directly to their lease contract. Wallbox leasing is available for all plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. The costs amount to €25 to €40 a month and are included in the monthly lease payment. The wallbox is currently free of charge with signing a lease agreement for the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Wallbox lease agreements can be concluded online or in person at the dealership.

Spain is the next market to integrate the charging station directly into lease agreements. Similar offers are available in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal. In Germany, a financing offer for the wallbox, both in combination with a vehicle or independently, is planned. A corresponding pilot project is already running at the Berlin branch.

“Our goal as Daimler Mobility is to advance the transformation towards electric mobility with attractive leasing, financing and insurance offers. Electric vehicles are predominantly leased, and the integration of the wallbox into the lease agreement helps our customers to lay the foundations for the switch at their home”, says Franz Reiner, CEO Daimler Mobility AG.

SOURCE: Daimler