Daimler: Major order: Knettenbrech + Gurdulic receive the first of more than 100 vehicles

Typically short routes and as a result frequent starts and stops: waste disposal companies demand extreme robustness from trucks. And adherence to schedules and constant availability – the demands on the recycling and waste disposal sector are immense. That is why Knettenbrech + Gurdulic Service GmbH & Co. KG always places great importance on a top-of-the-range fleet. The latest additions to it are four Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs which the company received in mid-January in 2021 as part of a major order for more than 100 Mercedes-Benz trucks.

They were handed over to Bertram Scholtes, Managing Director of the Knettenbrech + Gurdulic Group – one of the top ten waste disposal companies in Germany – and fleet manager Bernd-Uwe Zimmer. Steffen Gurdulic points out: “We count ourselves lucky that in the second half of 2020 we, as a successful company in the recycling industry, were able to issue the largest vehicle order in the company’s history for more than 100 vehicles despite a global economic crisis.”

Extensive safety package

The excellent safety equipment from Mercedes-Benz Trucks was a decisive factor. “We want to provide our drivers and all other road users with the best possible protection from accidents. That is why we ordered all the vehicles with a driver airbag, Active Brake Assist 5 with pedestrian recognition and Sideguard Assist wherever possible,” says Steffen Gurdulic, Managing Director of the Knettenbrech + Gurdulic Group.

However, depending on the area of operation, there are other safety features too. Trailer Stability Control Assist, Attention Assist and Proximity Control Assist for example. The package is complemented by a reversing camera and a dashcam. The company’s founder, Steffen Gurdulic, also has existing vehicles retrofitted with Sideguard Assist as part of the safety philosophy.

The vehicles are fitted with an air conditioning system or a stationary air conditioning system with auxiliary heater and fridge for relaxed driving and breaks.

A diverse spectrum of tasks, a broad range of configurations

Knettenbrech + Gurdulic offers a broad range of services related to waste disposal and recycling and accordingly has a broad range of vehicles and configurations. For short and long distance operations, Actros with an output of 290 to 335 kW, Arocs (240 to 265 kW) and Atego (175 kW) are available, fitted with a ClassicSpace, BigSpace or GigaSpace cab depending on the application. With regard to the bodies, the order includes mostly refuse collection bodies as well as skip loader and dumper systems. But platform and box bodies are included too.

The staff at Knettenbrech + Gurdulic are well prepared for the new vehicles. Prior to their arrival staff were trained extensively in the use of the new vehicles and their assistance systems in co-operation with Mercedes-Benz TruckTraining.

Expansive service network

“I am delighted to have Knettenbrech + Gurdulic as a long-standing, loyal customer for whom innovation and safety are top priority. An investment of this size and at the present time is an impressive indication of the company’s successful strategy,” says Joachim Schlereth, Head of Sales and Services Trucks Germany at Mercedes-Benz.

Jochen Kreit, Managing Director of Taunus-Auto-Verkaufs-GmbH in Wiesbaden handed over the vehicles. “We are delighted to have been accompanying the expansion of the Knettenbrech and Gurdulic Group as its mobility partner since its beginnings 70 years ago and to thus contribute to the success of this exceptional company. We regard the loyalty Mr Steffen Gurdulic has shown to our company as a commendation of our commitment. It is also motivation for our entire team to do its best for the mobility of our customers now and in the future,” says Kreit.

Bertram Scholtes confirms the reliable co-operation for the entire company group and adds: “The excellent service network of Mercedes-Benz Trucks puts a whole range of vehicle-related services within easy reach of all of our branches.”

SOURCE: Daimler