Daimler: Jeff Sather appointed President and CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that Jeff Sather has accepted the position of president and CEO of its subsidiary Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) as of February 1. In this position, Sather will lead all operations of the market-leading manufacturer of motorhome, walk-in van, school bus and commercial bus chassis.

In his most recent role, Sather was the financial business partner for DTNA’s Operations and Specialty Vehicles group, and the company’s Aftermarket division.

Sather has a Master’s degree in business administration from Seattle University and a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He began his career at DTNA in 2001, with 10 years of previous experience in the automotive industry. Sather will report to Jeff Allen, senior vice president of Operations and Specialty Vehicles.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the FCCC leadership team and look forward to the ongoing success of the brand and its favorable position in the markets its chassis are manufactured for. Jeff’s dedication and his proven track record within various DTNA assignments position him well for his new role,” said Allen.

Sather succeeds David Carson as the president and CEO of FCCC. Carson holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master’s degree in industrial relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After leaving FCCC, David took on his current role as president of Western Star Trucks. Carson is also a member of the DTNA operating committee and the chief diversity officer for DTNA.

About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the medium-duty pick-up and delivery markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC also manufactures chassis for the motor home, school bus and shuttle bus markets. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, a Daimler company. For more information, visit freightlinerchassis.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.