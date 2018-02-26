Daimler invests in the start-up Anagog

Daimler AG is intensifying its cooperation with the start-up Anagog Ltd. Daimler has participated in a financing round together with MizMaa Ventures, a venture capital company located in California. Based in Tel Aviv, Anagog has developed software which analyses user behaviour directly in the mobile phone with the aid of the various on-handset sensors, and on the basis of artificial intelligence it predicts future movement scenarios.

Through this data analysis the mobile handset understands what the user is doing and the environment in which they are located. This means that various contextual services can be generated to improve the user experience. Anagog’s patented technology changes the rules of the game when it comes to using artificial intelligence on mobile phones and other wearables, without the aid of any backend servers.

“We want to make the best digital services available not just to our customers, but to all mobile phone owners. We are improving every digital touchpoint in the mobility behaviour of our customers and thus increasing their independence”, says Sabine Scheunert, Vice President of Digital and IT for Marketing & Sales Mercedes-Benz Cars. “With the investment in Anagog we are a big step closer to achieving this goal. This step also fits with the strategic approach taken by Daimler AG in investing in appropriate start-ups and supporting them as they grow.”

A significant advantage of the Anagog development “JedAI SDK” (Software Development Kit) here is the high data and privacy protection which grants the users full control over their data, as no data transfer to a backend server is required.



Anagog was founded in 2010 and in 2017 it participated in the start-up programme ‘The Bridge’ supported by Mercedes-Benz. The first joint development has already been on the German market since September 2017 in the form of the EQ Ready App. This app helps motorists decide whether it makes sense for them personally to switch to an electric car or hybrid. The smartphone app can record real journeys made by the user and compare it with numerous parameters of electric and hybrid vehicles. This makes it possible to try out e-mobility in a virtual yet realistic way. The EQ Ready app also recommends which electric or hybrid car model from smart or Mercedes-Benz best matches the user’s individual needs.

