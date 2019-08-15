Daimler India Commercial Vehicles celebrates 25,000-vehicles export milestone

Having started the export business in 2013, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has now produced a remarkable 25,000 export units. The milestone truck, a FUSO FJ 1823R was recently shipped to Saudi Arabia. The plant in Oragadam near Chennai is an integral part of Daimler’s global production network for trucks and buses. In fact, it is the only Daimler location worldwide that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses for four brands – BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. DICV currently supplies vehicles produced in India to 50 countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia: Chile, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rwanda, Ghana and Egypt to name a few.

SOURCE: Daimler