Daimler: How diversity works: Martin Daum and Ana-Cristina Grohnert, Chairperson of German diversity charter, in the podcast talk

What does "diversity" mean and how important is this topic for companies? Where are the greatest potential and opportunities?

What does “diversity” mean and how important is this topic for companies? Where are the greatest potential and opportunities? Today diversity is being discussed particularly in the business environment. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, and Ana-Cristina Grohnert, Chairperson of Charta der Vielfalt e.V. (German diversity charter) are agreed: diversity is an immensely important factor and brings many benefits for companies. However, the journey towards true diversity is long. In the current episode of the CEO podcast “Transportation Matters” the subject of diversity is discussed from various perspectives and on the basis of personal experience.

Diversity is much more than just the correct mix of female and male team members; and we will be discussing why diverse teams can’t be found more often in the German economy although studies show that, as a rule, diverse teams achieve better work results than homogeneous ones.

“Diversity is definitely a strategy issue: those who permit and foster diversity, increase productivity and innovation. It is important to start the process of change in a first step and to consider and promote diversity in all areas of an organisation. It is a comprehensive learning process, which requires a culture of error and thus includes the potential of the entire workforce. We need more companies to understand this opportunity and which are active role models,” says Ana-Cristina Grohnert.

Martin Daum adds: “People often only speak of diversity in general terms, so that it remains simply a catchword. Too often it is not clear what exactly is meant by this concept and what precisely should happen to further promote and advance diversity in companies in particular. We intend to provide more clarity on the subject in the current episode of our podcast.”

About the podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first CEO Podcast of the transportation industry. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, speaks with international guests on topics ranging from the future of transport to sustainability and all the way to leadership knowledge. Following the successful first and second season, the third season started with new and interesting guests started in May this year. This is the fourth episode of the third season.

Transportation Matters and the latest episode with Ana-Cristina Grohnert can be accessed and subscribed to at:

SOURCE: Daimler