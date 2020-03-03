Daimler: extensive update: the new E-Class: Intelligence is getting exciting

Automotive intelligence is now getting exciting and dynamic: The E-Class Saloon and Estate have undergone a comprehensive update as the first representatives of this model series. Both models will arrive in the showrooms of our European dealers in summer 2020. The long-wheelbase version of the Saloon (China), as well as the Coupé and Cabriolet, will follow soon thereafter.

With over 14 million Saloon and Estate models delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. It is perceived by many as the “heart of the brand”. The tenth generation of the E-Class set styling trends in 2016 with its clean yet emotionally appealing design and an exclusive, high-quality interior. The wealth of innovations such as in the area of the driving assistance systems also was characteristic. This emotionally appealing and at the same time intelligent combination is extremely successful: to date, more than 1.2 million customers around the world have bought a current-generation E-Class Saloon or E-Class Estate.

Here the key facts about the refresh:

More dynamic design Avantgarde Line as the new basic specification for the exterior Redesigned front headlamps (full-LED headlamps as standard,

optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps) Redesigned tail lamps Redesigned radiator grille and front bumper All-Terrain variant visually more similar to the SUV models



Next-generation driving assistance systems, including: New steering wheel generation with capacitive hands-off detection Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment Active Stop-and-Go Assist Active Steering Assist Active Brake Assist; in the Driving Assistance Package now also with turning manoeuvre function Active Blind Spot Assist – now also with exit warning Parking Package in conjunction with 360° camera: newly expanded side view and for the first time automatic parking not only in parallel and end-on parking spaces, but also on marked areas.

Even more comfort in the interior Two digital screens as standard (2 x 10.25-inch, bonded), optional Widescreen cockpit

with two 12.3-inch displays) MBUX with LINGUATRONIC voice control (standard) and augmented reality Interior Assistant ENERGIZING comfort control with ENERGIZING COACH and PowerNap (in plug-in hybrids) ENERGIZING seat kinetics



Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler