Daimler: Cool thing

Setra brings further improvements to the safety of its buses and coaches. With the new S 531 DT double-decker bus, the brand is presenting the first touring coach from Daimler Buses in the world to be fitted as standard with a fire extinguishing system in the engine compartment. In the event of danger, the driver is alerted within fractions of a second via visual and acoustic warnings in the cockpit. At the same time, the pressurised detection line breaks, thereby spraying a mixture of extinguishing agents through high-pressure extinguisher nozzles. The entire engine compartment is thus cooled and a flare-up is prevented. With this system the three-axle model already complies with a law due to come into force in July 2019, making fire-extinguishing systems obligatory for all newly registered touring coaches.

