Daimler commercial vehicles at the Bauma trade fair from 8 – 14 April 2019 in Munich

Daimler will be present at the 2019 Bauma expo under the slogan “Trucks@Work”. On a total area of 2700 m², the Group will present the innovative strength and performance of its Mercedes-Benz and Fuso commercial vehicle brands.

From delivery vans to light, medium and heavy-duty trucks to heavy-duty tractor units and individually adapted special-purpose vehicles, Daimler will be showing a total of 22 vehicles for almost every construction segment application in the 2100 m² Hall B4 has to offer and on the 600 m² of open-air grounds. The exhibition fleet includes a total of 6 vans, 13 trucks and 3 special-purpose vehicles. The new Arocs and Actros from Mercedes-Benz are the focus of the world’s leading trade fair for the construction industry. Mercedes-Benz has expanded its A-Team of the Actros, Arocs and Atego with the addition of the X-Class, Citan, Vito and Sprinter vans as well as the specialists Unimog, Econic and Zetros. The Fuso Canter will also be showcasing its expertise at its own stand in Hall B4. The Mercedes-Benz Vans, Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Fuso models thus cover the entire spectrum of construction vehicles.

New: Actros and Arocs

The new Actros and Arocs for the heavy-duty segment are the highlights at the Mercedes-Benz Bauma stand. They set standards in terms of safety, efficiency and performance. The new generation of the Actros for road use features the new Active Drive Assist (ADA) system, a comfort function which really comes into its own on well-developed arterial routes and motorways. Actros and Arocs trump with MirrorCam instead of regular exterior mirrors. Both of them can also be equipped with the enhanced Active Brake Assist 5 emergency brake assistant. Thanks to pedestrian recognition, it can automatically initiate emergency braking and follow through to a complete standstill if necessary. Furthermore, the Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) function now works with even greater sensitivity and can therefore also be used sensibly in construction-site traffic on inter-city routes. And the new multimedia cockpit with two large, free-standing displays offers the driver unique and convenient display and operating concept.

The medium-duty Atego is available in many variants for the construction industry. The compact and manoeuvrable truck with a gross vehicle weight ranging from 7.5 t to 16 t rounds off the lower end of the construction vehicle range. Depending on the intended application, the Atego is available with engageable or permanent all-wheel drive.

Unimog, Zetros and Econic

The three high-performance construction specialists go by the names Unimog, Zetros and Econic. The Unimog with its unsurpassed off-road capabilities is a versatile construction machine. The all-wheel-drive U 216 to U 530 models are highly specialized equipment carriers and can be combined with a wide variety of attachments and implements for all conceivable applications. The Unimog U 4023 and U 5023 models, meanwhile, are highly capable off-road professionals and can transport tools, equipment, materials and crew to any operational site.

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros, a robust long-bonnet truck with all-wheel drive technology is suited to the toughest of off-road missions. Available with either two or three axles, this truck combines extreme off-road capability, sturdy technology and the load-bearing capacity of a regular truck. Accordingly, this model is used in open-cast mining, underground mining or other tough applications.

The Mercedes-Benz Econic is a professional in inner cities and can also be found in the construction industry in some countries. The basis of the vehicle is its low-positioned “DirectVision” cab with low access, low seating position and panoramic glazing – and thus optimum visibility of other road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. For the Econic, Brake Assist with pedestrian recognition, Lane Keeping Assist, cruise control and Sideguard Assist are all available.

Mercedes-Benz Vans: Vito and Citan with new engine family, new version of the iconic Sprinter as well as the robust X-Class

In the van sector, Mercedes-Benz Vans covers the entire construction industry spectrum with its portfolio of vans.

Starting with the Citan urban delivery van, which can be flexibly adapted to a wide variety of challenges thanks to its compact dimensions and large load space. This makes the Citan the ideal city vehicle with high functionality and economy as well as very good driving comfort and extensive safety equipment.

Whether for tradespeople, the retail business or commerce, whether used for the provision of services, as a shuttle or a taxi: the Mercedes-Benz Vito mid-size van can adapt itself perfectly to different requirements and its new engines are especially impressive. As a panel van it serves to transport materials or proves itself as a service vehicle with workshop equipment. When it comes to moving people instead of materials, the Vito Tourer is the right choice.

The Sprinter is the best-seller among vans and is available in a wide variety of versions for use on construction sites: as a platform truck, crewcab, tipper, panel van or crewbus, in conjunction with special bodies and conversions, not to mention with front-wheel, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

During the day on the construction site and at weekends for leisure activities – the Mercedes-Benz pickup is not just a commercial vehicle but also a comfortable vehicle for everyday use. The X-Class combines the typical characteristics of a pickup with the classic strengths of a Mercedes. It is robust, resilient and unfazed by off-road terrain. At the same time, with its handling comfort, driving dynamics, aesthetics, personalisation possibilities, safety features and networking, it offers passenger car qualities typical of the brand.

And if you want an individual van: on the digital platform Conversion World, customers have the opportunity to search for and compare body and conversion solutions before contacting suppliers directly.

Fuso Canter

The Fuso Canter with a permissible gross vehicle weight of between 3.5 t and 8.55 t rounds off the construction-site vehicle portfolio, fitting in just below the Atego. It has earned a good reputation among light-duty trucks as a rugged and resilient workhorse. Its high payload, great manoeuvrability and robust construction have contributed to this. These qualities are particularly useful in the construction branch and ancillary building trades. For off-road applications, the Fuso Canter can be ordered with engageable all-wheel drive including reduction gear and rear-axle differential lock.

Click here to see full list of press releases:

SOURCE: Daimler