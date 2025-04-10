Daimler Coaches expands U.S. presence with new state-of-the-art facility location

Groundbreaking for new delivery and service centre in Jacksonville, Florida

Daimler Coaches North America has broken ground on a state-of-the-art delivery and service center in Jacksonville, Florida, further strengthening its footprint and commitment in the North American market. This expansion enhances customer support by centralizing operations and providing a premium experience for both new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider motorcoaches and pre-owned coaches. “Building this new facility underlines our continued commitment to the North American market and focus on our customers. It will provide them with a modern environment for the delivery of their Mercedes-Benz Tourrider coaches. We are also showcasing our pre-owned vehicles,”.” Says Dr. Thomas Rohde, President and CEO of Daimler Coaches North America.

Daimler Coaches North America is proud to partner with ARCO Design/Build as the builder and Brookwood Capital Partners as the investment firm for this significant expansion. ARCO, known for its expertise in large-scale industrial and commercial construction, will lead the development of the state-of-the-art facility, ensuring it meets the highest standards for efficiency and innovation. Brookwood Capital Partners, a leading real estate investment and development firm, brings valuable industry experience to the project, reinforcing the long-term commitment to Daimler Coaches’ growth in the U.S.

Daimler Coaches North America’s new 43,700-square-foot facility in Jacksonville will include a 16,000-square-foot shop and maintenance center, a two-story administration building, and a dedicated training and delivery center for customers and service partners.

Situated on an 11.9-acre site with 100+ coach parking spaces, the facility is strategically located west of Interstate 295 on Jones Branch Rd.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck