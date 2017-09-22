Daimler celebrates premiere of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta

This coming Sunday, September 24th in Atlanta, Georgia, Daimler will celebrate the kick-off to what will be the largest and most important North American commercial vehicles show in future. The “North American Commercial Vehicle Show” (NACV) will open its doors from September 24 to 28 on the premises of the Georgia World Congress Center. As part of the NACV, Daimler will present a host of vehicle innovations of its North American commercial vehicle brands and announce important steps in the evolution of future technologies.

More than 500 customers, business partners and media representatives from all over the world will already meet on Sunday evening at the “Daimler Premiere Night” in the legendary Fox Theatre in Atlanta. On Monday, September 25, the Daimler commercial vehicle brands will hold their press conference starting at 8:00 am EDT (2:00 pm CEST), where they will provide information about the latest products and services for the North American market. You can follow the press conference by watching our live stream that starts at 2:00 pm (CEST) here: https://daimler.com/live2/en

Daimler Trucks North America is one of the initiators of the NACV

The NACV is a joint initiative of Newcom Media USA and Deutsche Messe, and in future will be held every other year alternating with the IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany. As initiator and member of the governing body of the NACV, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) played a major part in the design and realization of the new North American commercial vehicle show.

Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Daimler AG, responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses: “As the undisputed market leader in North America, we are the pacemaker for the entire industry in this region. As a co-initiator, it was therefore our aim to establish a commercial vehicles show for this region that does justice to its significance. The NACV will take place in odd-numbered years, alternating with the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in Hanover, Germany and will be the most important international meeting place for our industry in the future.”

The presentation of the Daimler commercial vehicle brands at the NACV

On the fair booth with a size of roughly 6,500 m2, Daimler presents more than 20 vehicles and other technological highlights of the Freightliner, Western Star, Fuso, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Thomas Built Buses brands. Also on display at the stand are powertrain components of the Detroit Diesel brand, solutions for the connected truck from Detroit Connect, Daimler Trucks Financial Services as well as services for After-Sales.

The highlights include:

An anniversary edition of the Freightliner New Cascadia on the occasion of the Freightliner brand celebrating 75 years of existence. Freightliner’s flagship in the Class 6-8 segment in the USA is available with three new cab configurations and additional aerodynamics packages.

Special-purpose vehicles of the Western Star brand for the 50 th anniversary of the brand as well as 5700XE, 4700 and 4900 models equipped with state-of-the-art efficiency and safety systems.

anniversary of the brand as well as 5700XE, 4700 and 4900 models equipped with state-of-the-art efficiency and safety systems. The latest connectivity package from telematics subsidiary Detroit Connect, which will allow Freightliner fleet customers to process safety-relevant vehicle data such as lane change, braking and collision warnings even faster from now on.

Thomas Built Buses presents its first school bus equipped with the new Detroit DD5 medium-duty engine, the Saf-T-Liner® C2, characterized by lower fuel consumption and significantly reduced maintenance costs.

The brand-new FUSO eCanter, the first all-electric light-duty truck in series production, which was delivered to first customers such as UPS in New York City as part of the worldwide market launch in mid-September.

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz Vans will present a live demonstration of the so-called “one-shot loading,” which involves the fully automatic loading of the cargo space in just one move.

