Daimler celebrates groundbreaking of remanufacturing factory in China

Mercedes-Benz Parts Manufacturing & Services Ltd. (MBPM) held today a ground breaking ceremony for its factory in the Shanghai Lingang Area as Mercedes-Benz’s first remanufacturing site outside Europe. The factory will be equipped with state-of-the-art production lines to remanufacture engines and transmissions with the start of production scheduled for the end of 2018. Moving forward, the company plans to further expand its production portfolio, and will develop a local remanufacturing supplier base.

Mercedes-Benz genuine remanufactured products have convinced customers with first-class quality, reasonable prices, and the environmental- friendly concepts associated with them. With the new remanufacturing factory in Shanghai, Mercedes-Benz is able to offer the best customer experience in China and will be able to fulfil its Chinese customers’ needs with superior remanufactured products.

