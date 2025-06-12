Daimler Buses supplies 111 buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands to Busitalia

Busitalia adds 111 Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses to its bus fleet

Daimler Buses will start delivering 111 modern Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses to Busitalia in June 2025. Busitalia is a company of Trenitalia, which is part of the Italian state railway company (Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.p.A.). The contract was awarded in the context of a tender offer and is divided into three batches: 80 Mercedes‑Benz Tourismo, 20 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/3 and 11 Setra S 531 DT double-decker buses. The contract will be concluded and delivery ensured by the Italian Daimler Buses sales company Daimler Buses Italia. The 111 buses will be delivered successively and this will be completed by the end of 2025. The total investment comes to 43 million euros from Busitalia.

Stefano Giordani, President and Managing Director of Daimler Buses Italia, explains: “Today we are celebrating a partnership that is a model for excellence in the industry, both in terms of numbers and strategic value. This delivery is a historic record: 111 buses in a single order and with full-service support from Omniplus is an absolute top result for Daimler Buses Italia. With this order, our company has delivered a total of 352 city buses, 484 intercity buses and 127 vehicles for tourist transport – a total of 963 buses – to Busitalia.”

The 111 new buses for Busitalia, which has a total of over 3,000 buses in their fleet, are distinguished by a high technological standard. The operator’s particular focus is on comfort, safety, accessibility and innovation in passenger transport on Italy’s roads. The buses with Euro VI diesel engines and smooth driving characteristics thanks to automatic transmissions play a complementary role in rail transport and bring passengers comfortably and safely to destinations throughout Italy. The 315 kW (428 hp) OM 470 engines in the two versions of the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo can also be operated with synthetic diesel fuel (HVO).

An Omniplus service maintenance contract with a term of ten years and the inclusion of the new Digital Services Package for all 111 buses guarantee complete, planned and continuous support and ensure the availability of all 111 new coaches for Busitalia.

Busitalia relies on pioneering safety for the new buses

LED headlights, double-glazed and tinted windows, a surveillance camera at the rear entrance door – Daimler Buses is equipping all buses in this Busitalia order with modern safety equipment and assistance systems that increase safety for drivers and passengers. These include Active Brake Assist 6 emergency braking assistant with multi-lane monitoring, Preventive Brake Assist 2 active emergency braking assistant with extended pedestrian and cyclist detection, Sideguard Assist 2 turning assistant, Attention Assist attention assistance system as well as an alcohol tester for the driver’s workplace and the MirrorCam camera system with high-resolution cameras instead of outside mirrors. Some of the vehicles also have 360-degree cameras and digital rear-view mirrors, which ensure better visibility and further protection of vulnerable road users, thus significantly improving active safety and the overall experience of driving in these buses.

In the interior, air conditioning systems ensure continuous rapid air exchange. Equipped with high-performance particulate filters with an antiviral functional layer, they protect the driver and passengers from infections.

Satisfied passengers thanks to high interior comfort

The interior of both versions of the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo offers the highest level of comfort thanks to comfortable TravelStarEco passenger seats with swivelling armrests, lateral adjustment of the aisle-side seats, adjustable backrests, footrests and three-point seat belts as well as high-performance air conditioning systems and large panoramic windows. The 80 two-axle Tourismo vehicles with a length of 12.30 metres provide 55 passenger seats. The 20 three-axle and 13.12-metre long Tourismo M/3 models are configured with 55 or 53 seats for passengers, depending on their intended use for short or long distance journeys, and feature the particularly comfortable Luxline upholstery. A wheelchair lift makes it easier for passengers with impaired mobility and senior citizens to get in and out.

The eleven Setra S 531 DT double-decker buses with a length of around 14 metres are designed for high transport capacities and equipped with the luxurious Voyage Plus seating, in which the reclining chairs can be adjusted longitudinally and across the aisle as well as in the lateral direction. The backrest angle can be adapted and the seats have footrests. The six vehicles designed for short-distance operations have space for up to 81 passengers. There are 70 passenger seats in the five vehicles planned for long-distance routes. To ensure unrestricted accessibility, the Setra double-decker buses are equipped with a manual folding ramp at the rear entrance door. The Setra S 531 DT is powered by the OM 471 engine with an output of 375 kW (510 hp).

Daimler Buses has equipped all 111 coaches for Busitalia with USB and 220-volt sockets as well as service sets with air vents and reading lights at each double seat, a wireless local area network router for fast Internet connections and special areas for passengers with disabilities. There is also always a refrigerator on board to keep drinks cold. The buses used on long-distance routes have an on-board toilet and a sleeping cab for the driver as well.

Digital Services Package: on the road with digital services right from the start

In order to allow as many bus operators as possible to convince themselves of the benefits of digital services and to make digital services even more easily accessible to them, Daimler Buses is temporarily offering the Digital Services Package as a free option for all newly delivered buses. Buyers of new Mercedes-Benz and Setra diesel buses receive free access to the digital services included in the package for three years. For newly delivered battery-electric eCitaro, eCitaro fuel cell and, in the near future, eIntouro vehicles, operators can use these digital services free of charge for six years. After the end of the term, operators will have the option to continue using the services at a reduced package price.

Busitalia’s fleet already uses digital services from Daimler Buses and has gained new potential uses with the Digital Services Packages, which are included for all 111 buses in the current order.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck