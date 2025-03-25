Daimler Buses presents eCitaro K and eMobility Services at mobility move 2025 in Berlin

The new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K: compact eMobility

At mobility move 2025, the electric bus conference with associated trade fair organised by the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) from 1 to 3 April in Berlin, bus manufacturer Daimler Buses will present comprehensive and sustainable solutions for the electromobility of today and tomorrow. The event is an important industry meeting where experts from transport companies from all over Germany can acquire and exchange information about the latest developments and electromobility solutions.

At this year’s mobility move, Daimler Buses is, for the first time, presenting a Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K, the 10.63-metre short version of the popular, electric low-floor Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro city bus. At the stand in Convention Hall II of the Estrel Hotel Berlin, trade visitors can also find out about the comprehensive digital service offering of Omniplus On as well as about the eMobility services of Daimler Buses Solutions.

On 3 April at 11:30 a.m., Paula Rocha Schubert, Manager Circular Product Management and Engineering at Daimler Buses, will give a presentation on the topic of “Battery life cycle management including repurposing/recycling”.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K is the focal point of Daimler Buses’ exhibition stand at mobility move 2025 in Berlin. In addition to the 12.14-metre-long eCitaro and the 18.13-metre-long eCitaro G articulated bus, Daimler Buses is now also offering a short version of the popular, all-electric low-floor city bus with the 10.63-metre-long Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro K. With a turning circle of only 17.28 metres, the new eCitaro K feels at home on narrow, winding routes in suburbs and older towns. Its specialities include operating with a limited number of passengers. But the compact eCitaro K also demonstrates its advantages on Sundays, at off-peak hours or as a booster during peak hours. With its transport capacity of up to 84 passengers, however, it is also equipped for larger transport tasks.

Five battery packs for appropriate range

The eCitaro K exhibited in Berlin is equipped with five high-voltage battery packs with a total energy capacity of 491 kWh. These are distributed over the roof (three packs) and the rear end (two packs). The vehicle has been designed for plug-in charging in the depot and can be flexibly configured at different positions with charging sockets above the front axle on the right and in the rear on the left.

From the beginning of 2026, the eCitaro K will be available with fourth‑generation NMC batteries, which combine a high energy density for greater ranges and a very long service life.

Unsurpassed assistance and safety systems, with 360° camera system

Safety is always a top priority in Mercedes‑Benz buses. That’s why the eCitaro K on display at mobility move 2025 is equipped with the new 360° camera system. The Preventive Brake Assist 2 active braking assistant goes almost without saying. Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System TPM, Traffic Sign Assist and Attention Assist are included on board as standard, as for all buses from Daimler Buses. Safety and support for the driver also include the optionally engageable speed limit to 33 km/h and the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System.

Passengers select their seats on the City Star Eco from comfortable seating produced at our own factory. The seat and backrest are upholstered in a cheerful black and yellow fabric. Yellow ceiling handrails and wood-effect flooring create a fresh and homely feeling in the low-floor city bus. The special-purpose area opposite the central entrance offers space for a wheelchair or pushchair, while the rearward-facing support surface has a fold-up seat. As an alternative to the standing area, the vehicle can also be equipped with two additional folding seats facing in the direction of travel. Passengers can charge their devices at 14 double USB sockets.

Connected from the first second: all new buses from Daimler Buses with digital services on the move

In order to convince as many customers as possible of the benefits of digital services and to make digital services even more easily accessible to customers, Daimler Buses is now temporarily offering the Digital Services Package as a free option for all newly delivered buses. With the battery-electric eCitaro K, customers can use the digital services free of charge for six years. The Digital Services Package contains important digital services that provide customers with transparency regarding the vehicle status and current vehicle operating data, among other things. For example, the Omniplus On monitor service uses vehicle data to accurately evaluate energy consumption, differentiated by traction and auxiliary consumers. The battery monitoring service which is also included provides a quick overview of the condition of the high-voltage batteries in a Mercedes‑Benz electric bus fleet and proactively helps to extend battery life and prevent battery damage.

Other important components of the Digital Services Package include the Omniplus On Uptime pro service. This digital solution permanently monitors all relevant vehicle systems and provides both fleet management and the workshop with important diagnostic information in real time. The service can thus reduce maintenance and repair times, increase the availability of the buses and lower the total costs of ownership (TCO).

The new NMC4 battery: more capacity, longer service life

Buyers of the all-electric Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro city bus always benefit from the latest battery technology and rapid progress in the development of the energy storage units. Since the presentation of the first eCitaro, Daimler Buses has consistently fulfilled this promise with the switch from the NMC1 battery type to the second-generation NMC2, right up to the latest NMC3 battery type. The next step is now the switch to the fourth generation of lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries. The new NMC4 battery generation – the successor to the current NMC3 technology – will combine a high energy density, which facilitates greater ranges in electric buses, and a very long service life. The new NMC4 batteries will be used in the eCitaro, eCitaro G, eCitaro K and eCitaro fuel cell from early 2026.

Higher power density, longer range

Due to change in the composition of the cell chemistry, the energy density in the NMC4 battery is nearly six percent higher compared to the NMC3, thus ensuring higher storage capacity with the same installation space. While a fully charged NMC3 battery pack contains 98 kWh of energy, the NMC4 battery has 111 kWh of energy. In addition, a higher proportion of the stored energy can actually be used for driving. Consequently, the possible ranges that can be achieved without recharging are also significantly increased.

Long service life despite fast charging

Another important benefit for customers is the longer service life of the NMC4 battery and the resulting longer mileage of the eCitaro. Fewer battery replacements and less need for recycling contribute to sustainability and a reduction in the TCO of the eCitaro.

The longer service life of the battery is achieved in part thanks to gentle, slow charging with a maximum charging capacity of 150 kW. However, the cell chemistry of the new battery is particularly beneficial during regular rapid charging processes with up to 300 kW charging capacity and can also impress with an extended service life in these applications. Daimler Buses is taking this opportunity to guarantee a service life of eight years for the new NMC4 batteries and to offer an optional extended warranty with a term of twelve years.

The new battery generation can also impress in terms of safety. For example, battery monitoring in the NMC4 battery, i.e. thermal monitoring and alarms in the event of overheating, not only works when the operating system is switched on, as in previous vehicles, but also when the vehicle is idling.

Omniplus as a reliable partner throughout the entire battery lifecycle

Daimler Buses pursues a circular and sustainable approach to battery lifecycle management and offers suitable solutions for respective customer requirements via the Omniplus service brand. The modular concept allows the batteries to be repaired and overhauled during their initial service life. Subsequent use of the batteries outside their first purpose in the vehicle extends their service life by a second service life in an energy storage system. At the end of the entire service life, the high-voltage batteries are recycled with the aim of recovering raw materials.

Omniplus: digital services for greater fleet efficiency and safety

Omniplus, the Daimler Buses service brand, is showcasing new and proven service solutions in Berlin. This includes Omniplus On Battery Monitoring, for example. The digital service provides a quick overview of the condition of the high-voltage batteries in a Mercedes-Benz electric bus fleet and proactively helps to extend battery life and prevent battery damage. The evaluation and assessment of battery monitoring is based on battery-relevant KPIs such as battery type, kilometre reading, age, battery cell temperature, state of health and many more. With the Battery Monitoring service, the fleet operator not only receives detailed information on the condition of the high-voltage batteries in each vehicle, but also specific recommendations for action on how to handle the high-voltage battery with care and extend its service life.

Daimler Buses Solutions: multi-faceted electromobility from a single source

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH advises transport companies and actively supports them on their journey to electromobility. The company specialises in designing, building and advising on electromobility infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, Daimler Buses can supply the entire eMobility ecosystem from a single source on request: from the feasibility analysis to individually configured electric buses and the complete electromobility infrastructure – including construction measures, electrical installations, charging infrastructure, battery storage, charging management systems and other digital services.

For Daimler Buses Solutions customers, the path to electromobility begins with comprehensive advice and a software-based feasibility analysis. Whether it’s a medium-sized family business in a rural area or transport companies in a large European city – the specialists at Daimler Buses Solutions take the customer’s individual circumstances into account in their work.

Daimler Buses Solutions not only advises on the design of the right technology, but also on the selection of experienced partners for charging infrastructure, charging management, power supply systems and construction measures. In the implementation phase, eMobility consultants from Daimler Buses take over the planning of all necessary construction work, for example for the power supply of the chargers or the construction of suitable hydrogen infrastructure.

And even after implementation, Daimler Buses Solutions remains by the customer’s side, taking over the service for the charging infrastructure on request.

Charging management system for efficient electric bus operation

One of Daimler Buses Solution’ focal points at mobility move 2025 is charging management. Charging management with parallel charging, whereby the charging power can be distributed over several buses, can quickly pay off – not only for large but also for smaller fleets.

This is because the grid connection fees can be significantly reduced by avoiding load peaks. However, the charge management system can also ensure that high-voltage batteries are gently charged and that electric buses are charged and preconditioned in time for their service.

Daimler Buses Solutions relies on a sophisticated charging management system that can be individually configured for each operation. The customer receives a quick overview of the charging infrastructure, charging processes and charging history in clear, graphical and tabular displays. With an interface to the Omniplus On Data Packages, further vehicle information such as the position, charge level and remaining range of each vehicle can be added. The charging management system works independently of the vehicle type and is also suitable for multi-brand fleets.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck