Daimler Buses opening one of the most modern bus competence centre in Winterthur

EvoBus Schweiz AG has moved to Winterthur and bundles all of its entire know-how at the new site. On a working space of 20,000 square meters, the sales (new and used vehicles), admin and service operation departments will work together closely. The customer service and operating building BusWorld Home (BWH) offers a multitude of services covering an area of 45 x 115 m, all relating to buses from Mercedes-Benz and Setra. The spectrum includes specialist workshop, electrical workshop, body and paintwork repair, a diagnostic track, new vehicles preparation and different vehicle wash systems. Whether for local or regional customers or buses in transit – this comprehensive service, which is offered under the service brand name of OmniIplus, is unique in Switzerland.

BusWorld Home – bus competence for Mercedes-Benz and Setra

BusWorld Home Winterthur (Wülflingen district) bundles all of its entire expertise and experience, from minibuses through to touring coaches with the latest safety standards, to scheduled city buses with all-electric drive with the latest battery technology on 16 fully equipped workshop tracks.

The completely newly built BWH Winterthur thus offers the best conditions for a fast, unique top-class bus service. It starts in the modern equipped delivery hall for new vehicles. Also used vehicles are checked before sale and technically processed according to the classification. The workshop offers 28 spaces for buses from minibuses to the four-meter-high Setra double-decker bus or the equally impressive, 21 meter long Mercedes-Benz CapaCity articulated bus. At BusWorld Home Winterthur-Wülflingen there is a total staff of 97.

Training centre and workshop for buses with all-electric drive

BWH Winterthur is also fully geared towards electromobility. Together with the Daimler Buses locations at Mannheim and Dortmund, it is one of the European training centres for electric buses. Here, drivers and mechanics (external customers and service partners) as well as internal specialists are specifically trained on a multilevel concept for the professional handling of electric vehicles and their high-voltage technology.

A specifically equipped workplace is therefore available in the workshop for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro. This workshop which is designed for the new challenges of electromobility sets new standards for the maintenance of electric buses. With its 33-meter-long roof work station, one can work on several vehicles simultaneously.

For the repair of high-voltage batteries, a platform with an area of 105 m² is ideally accessible above the workshop, from the roof work station. The high-voltage batteries are transported by crane directly from the roof of the bus to one of the lifting tables for battery repair.

The entire AuS section (Arbeit unter Spannung/working under voltage) exceeds all safety requirements and is equipped with the latest equipment and tools.

