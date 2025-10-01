Daimler Buses launches expansion of public charging stations

Starting in 2026, Daimler Buses will install public charging stations for electric buses and coaches at high-traffic tourist locations

Starting in 2026, Daimler Buses will install its own public charging stations for electric buses and coaches, focusing on high-traffic tourist destinations in Europe—such as bus parking lots at amusement parks or in cities. The company aims to drive the expansion of high-performance charging infrastructure away from highways in the coming years. This will enable electric buses and coaches to serve even remote travel destinations in the future – currently, this is only possible in very limited cases. The initiative will begin with a pilot project launched by the regional energy and climate protection agency NRW.Energy4Climate in cooperation with the City of Cologne: Four public fast-charging points for electric buses and coaches are set to be installed near the city center next year. Daimler Buses is currently the only bus manufacturer in Europe building its own public charging infrastructure. Its subsidiary, Daimler Buses Solutions, will be responsible for planning, construction, operation, and maintenance.

Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses: “The future of the bus is electric. However, building the necessary public charging infrastructure is taking too long. We want to give an important impulse with our charging stations. Our new battery-electric intercity bus, the eIntouro, already connects cities and rural areas. It is also suitable for shorter trips. These are currently the most practical applications for electric buses and coaches outside of urban public transport. The vehicle will already benefit from the expansion of public charging infrastructure. For long-distance travel to far-flung or remote destinations, however, a comprehensive network is needed so that bus operators can use electric coaches economically and without compromising passenger comfort.”

On October 3, Daimler Buses will celebrate the world premiere of the series-production version of its first battery-electric intercity bus, the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, at “Busworld 2025,” the leading European trade show in Brussels. The vehicle can be equipped with either one or two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and achieves a range of up to 500 kilometers[1]. The fully battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus has been in series production since 2018. Since 2023, it has also been offered with a hydrogen-based fuel cell as a range extender. Daimler Buses plans to have battery-electric coaches in its portfolio by the end of the decade, with fuel cell coaches to follow in the next step. The manufacturer is thus delivering the right product at the right time – when the infrastructure is ready.

Public charging infrastructure: Daimler Buses Solutions expands portfolio

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH works closely with experienced companies on these construction projects. The subsidiary finances both the charging stations and their operation. Refinancing is achieved through the sale of electricity. After commissioning, Daimler Buses Solutions’ service team will handle maintenance and technical operations. Property owners thus benefit from a turnkey charging infrastructure from one source – with no investment or major effort required.

Cologne as a pilot project for electrified intercity bus and coach parking

The “Buspark Cologne” parking facility on Kuhweg, located west of the Rhine, is well-connected to local public transport via the Slabystraße streetcar stop. The parking lot serves as a central location for all intercity buses and coaches taking tourists to Cologne. Bus operators will be able to quickly charge their electric buses and coaches – regardless of brand – with green electricity. Unlike electric city buses, which serve shorter routes and are usually charged overnight at 50 to 80 kW, coaches require especially powerful charging solutions. The four new fast-charging stations will each provide a nominal output of 400 kW. The stations will be accessible to the public 24/7.

Ascan Egerer, Deputy Mayor for Mobility, City of Cologne: “Cologne is a popular destination for travel groups from Germany and abroad. We want to support the shift to sustainable drives so that visitors will soon be able to arrive conveniently with zero-emission buses. The fast-charging stations planned as a pilot project at the Kuhweg bus parking lot are therefore an important step towards sustainable tourism in Cologne. We are delighted to be a pilot city for this project – at the initiative of the regional energy and climate protection agency NRW.Energy4Climate – and to drive the mobility transition forward together.”

The city of Cologne aims to use the pilot project to determine how well the new public charging infrastructure for battery-electric intercity and coaches will be received.

Daimler Buses at Busworld 2025

In addition to the series-ready, battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eIntouro intercity bus, Daimler Buses will use the opportunity at Busworld Europe, being held in Brussels from October 4–9, 2025, to present to the public numerous new products in its portfolio. These include the new “NMC4” nickel-manganese-cobalt battery generation in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric city bus. In total, the company will showcase eleven vehicles from the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. Two of these will be available for test drives. Daimler Buses can be found in Hall 5, Stand 503. The trade show will open to media representatives as early as October 3.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck