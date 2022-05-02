Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Range Extender: Enormous range with fuel cell

Daimler Buses eMobility Days: eCitaro Range Extender, new batteries, e mobility from a single source, digital services – this is how Daimler Buses is replacing the combustion engine in the city bus

Daimler Buses is driving forward the transformation to electric mobility for city buses with a whole host of innovations. The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Range Extender with fuel cell can travel up to around 400 kilometers without needing a recharge. A new generation of batteries impresses with outstanding performance. Electric mobility is now available from a single source ex works, as is the accompanying digital services. The Intouro intercity bus is also taking the first step towards e‑mobility with its hybrid module.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Range Extender: Outstanding range with fuel cell

As a solo bus with average requirements, it covers a distance of around 400 kilometers, as an articulated bus around 350 kilometers – the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Range Extender also covers the long range wishes of transport operators and can thus seamlessly replace city buses with combustion engines. The basis is a battery-electric drive system, the fuel cell with an output of 60 kW serves as a hydrogen generator to extend the range. Thanks to the long range, intermediate charging along the route is not intended and charging is carried out consistently using a plug at the depot. The first deliveries of the eCitaro Range Extender are planned for 2023.



NMC 3 batteries: High-performance batteries with high capacity

A change to the new battery generation is imminent in both the eCitaro Range Extender and in the fully battery-electric eCitaro. These NMC 3 batteries (third-generation nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries) in cylindrical form with improved cell chemistry and optimized battery pack lead to a significant increase in energy density. In the eCitaro solo bus, this means a maximum capacity of 588 kWh, and in the articulated bus as high as 686 kWh. Under average conditions, this results in a range of 280 kilometers for the solo bus and 220 kilometers for the articulated bus throughout the entire service life of the battery. In favorable conditions, their range is well over 300 kilometers. This means that the buses cover the majority of the requirements of the daily driving performance of city buses. Initial deliveries are planned for the end of 2022.

Turnkey electric mobility from a single source

The eCitaro is at the heart of the electrification of city bus fleets, but it can only develop its full performance capability by being embedded in an overall system. Daimler Buses, therefore, not only supplies the individually configured eCitaro, but also the charging infrastructure, charging management, and fleet management on request. Either partly or completely from a single source, including construction work for the new-build or conversion of depots, from planning and construction measures to electrical installations. Experienced partners are involved – this means turnkey e‑mobility from a single source.

Omniplus On eServices: Digital is normal

Together with the drive system, service is also changing – it has taken on a new dimension in the eCitaro. eServices are specifically geared towards electric mobility with city buses, and supplement the classic service portfolio with digital solutions. Omniplus On makes the data streams usable for transport companies, so that operations run at optimum efficiency. The eCitaro communicates with the control center and the control center with it in real time. Supported by in-house data analysis via Omniplus On or by partner IVU Traffic Technologies, for example. Whether monitoring of a single bus for every minute of its operation, or the holistic analysis of a complete fleet, the continuous flow of data makes it possible.

Mercedes-Benz Intouro hybrid: Save fuel with a hybrid module

Electromobility has many facets. While the emphasis is on all-electric drive systems for urban traffic, Daimler Buses will, over the coming years, be relying on the Mercedes-Benz Intouro with its hybrid module to further decrease the already economic fuel consumption. The basic function of the Intouro hybrid is extremely simple: An additional electric motor acts as an alternator during the bus’s braking and overrun phases, converting braking energy into electricity. This current is stored and is made available to the electric motor to support the combustion engine, especially when starting off, but also when accelerating. This results in a saving of up to five percent in local and urban traffic. The hybrid module is available for all two-axle models with automatic transmission with torque converter from the large Intouro family.

