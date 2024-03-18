Daimler Buses demonstrates modern safety and drive systems under real-life conditions

At the Circuito del Jarama near the Spanish capital Madrid, Daimler Buses is now for the first time offering the opportunity to experience the new safety and assistance systems as well as the new drive systems in various live demonstrations and driving modules

Road safety and profitability are a high priority for Daimler Buses: The Mercedes-Benz buses and Setra brands from Daimler Buses have traditionally been pioneers in new safety technologies, assistance systems and highly efficient drive technologies. The bus manufacturer has recently introduced a host of new assistance systems, ranging from Active Brake Assist 6 to Active Drive Assist 2, the Sideguard Assist 2 and Frontguard Assist, not to mention MirrorCam and the 360° camera system. In addition, there were new generations of electric and hybrid drives as well as an electric bus with a fuel cell as a range extender.

At the Circuito del Jarama near the Spanish capital Madrid, Daimler Buses is now for the first time offering the opportunity to experience the new safety and assistance systems as well as the new drive systems in various live demonstrations and driving modules. The functions of the assistance and camera systems, as well as the performance of the innovative drive systems for city and intercity buses, can be tested on a risk-free handling course, on defined routes, both on the racetrack and on public roads, as well as on a closed demonstration track. Last but not least, the possibilities of real-time evaluation and analysis of vehicle data will be demonstrated using the Omniplus On fleet management system.

Focus on safety and assistance systems

It is no coincidence that new safety and assistance systems are the focus of the Daimler Buses driving demonstration. From July 2024, the EU’s updated “General Safety Regulation” (GSR) will require a full range of driver assistance systems on newly registered buses to further improve road safety for everybody. This includes, but is not limited to: Blind Spot Assist on the front passenger side and in front of the vehicle for close-range detection, traffic sign recognition for speed control, Attention Assist, tire pressure monitoring system, reversing monitoring, a warning light pulse in the event of emergency braking and an interface for an optional breathalyzer (Alcohol Interlock).

In particular, the electronic assistance systems can contribute as far as possible to keeping moments of inattentiveness due to fatigue, stress or distraction from having serious consequences. This benefits not only truck or bus/touring coach drivers and passengers, but also all other road users traveling by car, bicycle or on foot.

With assistance systems such as Active Brake Assist 6, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Active Drive Assist 2 or Traffic Sign Assist, Daimler Buses more than meets these requirements and in some cases even extends the safety functions far beyond the level required by the GSR from 2024. The systems are the new standard in all vehicle variants and represent further added value for Mercedes-Benz and Setra city buses, intercity buses and touring coaches. With the optional 360° camera system (articulated buses: 270° camera system) and the new, also optional MirrorCam for all buses, Daimler Buses is making further contributions to even more safety.

Four module, 14 buses: Experience safety and profitability

The driving demonstrations are divided into four groups: The Active Drive Assist driver assistance system with distance control and lane keeping function; electric drive for city buses and hybrid drive with recuperation function for intercity buses; MirrorCam and 360° camera system; Active Brake Assist 6 with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Driving module 1: Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6)

In the ABA 6 driving module, the new functions and performance of the sixth-generation Active Brake Assist developed by Daimler Buses as well as the Sideguard Assist 2 and the new Frontguard Assist will be demonstrated on a closed-off driving demonstration area with Setra touring coaches. Participants can ride in the test vehicle and experience the reactions of the automatic system in dangerous situations first-hand.

The central element of the driving demonstration is the response of ABA 6 to other road users, such as cars, pedestrians and cyclists, who are either moving or in the same lane. To demonstrate this, the bus equipped with ABA 6 approaches an obstacle in the form of a car on a closed-off test track. In a second demonstration, the function of detecting moving persons is shown realistically. This involves the use of a self-propelled platform specially developed for this purpose, which is equipped with a dummy the size and shape of a pedestrian or cyclist. Then the platform moves into the lane of the bus, which is traveling at a speed of around 60 km/h. Radar sensors and the camera of the Active Brake Assist 6 detect stationary or moving objects and the system can brake the bus – even to a standstill. The system even detects stationary or moving people and objects on the usual highway bends and reacts accordingly.

The self-propelled platform is also used to simulate driving situations when turning right or left, in which cyclists move alongside the turning bus in such a way that a collision could occur. Another situation is driving off while a pedestrian is moving in the area in front of the vehicle. In both cases, Sideguard Assist 2 or Frontguard Assist warns the driver both visually and acoustically of a collision so that the driver can brake in good time and prevent an accident.

Driving module 2: Active Drive Assist 2 (ADA 2)

The Active Drive Assist 2 (ADA 2) driving module includes highway driving outside the race track. In this module, participants can experience the various functions of the ADA 2, such as temporary steering assistance if the vehicle deviates from the lane and the permanent lane-keeping function when adaptive cruise control (ART) is switched on. High-deck Setra Comfort Class touring coaches equipped with the optionally available ADA 2 are used.

The latest generation of ADA 2 enables semi-automated driving in a bus for the first time. This driver assistance system keeps the bus in its lane when lane markings are detected by actively intervening in the steering. In addition, the electric power steering installed in the ADA 2 makes it easier to steer at low speeds, for example when maneuvering. Participants can try out the latter function at the beginning and end of each stage when entering or leaving the parking lot or race track.

While driving on the highway – with adaptive cruise control switched off – the touring coach is steered towards the right-hand hard shoulder, which activates the ADA 2’s active lane return function. The system recognizes when the vehicle leaves the lane without direction indicator. While the previous Lane Assistant only warned the driver by means of a visual display and vibration in the driver’s seat, ADA 2 goes beyond this prescribed function and steers the bus back into its lane by means of an active steering intervention. This function is automatically activated when the ignition is switched on as long as the roadway is wide enough and the lanes are clearly visible. If Lane Assist has been switched off manually, it reactivates automatically when the ignition is switched again or when driving at speeds of over 85 km/h for more than five minutes.

Another assistance function of ADA 2 is the permanent steering assistace, which relieves the driver on long highway journeys and helps to stay in lane in many situations. If the road is wide enough and the roadway is visible, the Adaptive Cruise Control activates the permanent steering assistance. The driver can manually determine whether the vehicle should be kept in the center of the lane, slightly to the right or slightly to the left of the center of the lane. The functions and warning cascade of the Active Drive Assist emergency stop function are also explained in detail on the test buses.

Driving module 3: 360° camera system and MirrorCam

The camera-based MirrorCam system with high-resolution displays in the driver’s field of vision offers several advantages over conventional exterior mirrors: a wider field of vision for the driver through the windows, significantly better visibility to the rear in the dark thanks to residual light enhancement, less soiling, easier maneuvering and less damage. So much for theory. In driving module 3, participants can gain first-hand experience of the MirrorCam and experience its advantages in various driving situations while traveling the specially prepared handling course. A Mercedes-Benz Tourismo as well as a Setra TopClass S 516 HDH and a Setra S 531 DT double-decker coach are used.

In addition to the MirrorCam, all vehicles also have the 360° camera system, which greatly assists the driver when turning and maneuvering in tight spaces and when reversing. The specially prepared vehicle handling course includes a stop approach using the digital ramp mirror as well as a reversing maneuver and a turning maneuver in a confined space with the support of the 360° camera system.

Driving module 4: Driving with electric and hybrid drive

With its challenging topography, the 3.4-kilometer Circuito del Jarama racetrack offers ideal conditions for experiencing the advantages of the new hybrid drive from Daimler Buses, which is available as an option in both the Setra MultiClass LE intercity buses and the Mercedes-Benz Intouro. The hybrid technology is as simple as it is impressive. The energy generated by recuperation is stored in the capacitors, also known as supercaps. The electric motor supporting the diesel engine is located between the combustion engine and the automatic transmission. It has an output of 14 kW and a torque of 220 Nm. It supports the combustion engine when high output is requested and can thus noticeably reduce fuel consumption. The module’s 14-kW electric motor generates energy during coasting and braking, and assists the diesel engine during starting off and idling. The system has a self-sufficient energy management system and therefore unchanged driving behavior and familiar operation for the driver.

How the hybrid system works can be seen very clearly on the Jarama racetrack – when the electric motor recuperates on downhill gradients and stores energy in the capacitors, as well as when the electric motor noticeably supports the diesel engine on uphill gradients or when starting uphill. Thanks to the transfer of vehicle data to the Omniplus On fleet management system, consumption data can be evaluated directly on site as part of a detailed performance analysis.

The Setra MultiClass LE intercity buses used in this driving module are equipped with the electronic parking brake as standard. This not only makes it easier to apply and release the parking brake. It also has an integrated hold function. This is activated when the vehicle is stationary by depressing the brake pedal harder. The service brake does not release until the driver presses the accelerator pedal again. The system also supports the driver when starting on an uphill gradient with the additional integrated starting-off aid. These functions are also explained in detail in this driving module and can be experienced live.

In addition, an eCitaro and an eCitaro G fuel cell with fuel cell as a range extender are available for journeys in driving module 4. Here too, the fleet management system from Omniplus On provides valuable insights into the driving performance of the electrically powered low-floor buses directly on site.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck