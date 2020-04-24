Daimler Buses converts Mercedes-Benz Citaro for transporting COVID-19 patients

In only three weeks, Daimler Buses converted an inter-city bus into a special vehicle for the transfer of COVID-19 patients at its plant in Neu-Ulm. The Mercedes-Benz Citaro, now the largest intensive care ambulance in Germany, is to be used by DRK-Rettungsdienst Heidenheim-Ulm gGmbH (German Red Cross Emergency Medical Services Heidenheim-Ulm). The vehicle is a loan; initially it will be available to the German Red Cross (DRK) for a period of six months. The joint project is supported by the University Hospital in Ulm which is providing the specialized medical staff. SWU Stadtwerke Ulm/Neu-Ulm GmbH (public utility company) is also on board the project and is providing drivers and maintenance personnel.

“Among other professions, it is currently the staff in hospitals and care facilities who are working steadfastly and who particularly deserve our respect. Therefore, I am delighted that we are able to support the DRK by supplying transportation capacity. As a bus manufacturer, we want to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at a local level. A diverse range of activities at the Neu-Ulm plant show that there are good initiatives and strategies from our colleagues even now,” Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses explains.

From the idea to implementation

David Richter, Managing Director of DRK-Rettungsdienst Heidenheim-Ulm had the idea of converting a bus in response to the need to increase intensive care transportation capacities, now necessary in many places. Daimler Buses was able to pledge its fast and uncomplicated support. Only a few days later a demonstration vehicle on stock at Daimler Buses was presented for conversion. A team of 12 employees from bus production in Neu-Ulm converted the bus to a high-capacity critical care ambulance in just 15 working days. Both the conversion and the supply of the medical equipment were completed in close co-operation with DRK-Rettungsdienst Heidenheim-Ulm.

“The high-capacity critical care ambulance puts DRK-Rettungsdienst Heidenheim-Ulm and the doctors from Ulm’s University Hospital in a position to efficiently relieve hospitals where intensive care beds are in short supply. And not only in the Ulm/Neu-Ulm area but in other regions and states,” says David Richter, Managing Director of DRK-Rettungsdienst Heidenheim-Ulm.

Professor Kühlmuß, District Medical Officer for DRK-Rettungsdienst adds: “Something that normally would take months and years was implemented within a few weeks together with Daimler Buses in an exemplary fashion. And in doing so, this is not just a bus, but an efficient transportation and relief concept. In my opinion this is only possible with such a transportation capacity.”

SOURCE: Daimler