Daimler Buses combines Production and Product Engineering into one division

Michael Klein will take over overall management of the “Production and Product Engineering” department at Daimler Buses on April 1, 2022

With the upcoming retirement of the previous Head of Product Engineering at Daimler Buses, Daimler Buses is merging two central management areas: Michael Klein will assume overall responsibility for Production and Product Engineering at Daimler Buses on April 1, 2022, thereby increasing his area of responsibility. Gustav Tuschen, who has been in charge of Product Engineering at Daimler Buses since 2013, will be taking his well-deserved retirement at the end of March after more than 30 years with the Daimler Group.

Till Oberwörder: “In order to do justice to the transformation in the best possible way, we have decided to combine our Production and Product Engineering management areas under the leadership of the previous Head of Production, Michael Klein, effective April 1, 2022. In this way, we want to further increase speed and efficiency, as well as our competitiveness. We would like to thank Gustav Tuschen for his cooperation and outstanding commitment, through which he demonstrated a great deal of perseverance in the implementation of new technologies with a high level of personal commitment. Among other things, he successfully put the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus on the road. We wish him all the best in his next chapter of life.”

In Michael Klein, an experienced and strategic leader is taking over the Product Engineering division of Daimler Buses, adding it to his previous Production division. Michael Klein began his Daimler career in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer of EvoBus (UK) Ltd. in Coventry, Great Britain, before taking over cross-divisional sales controlling at Daimler in Stuttgart in 2007. In 2008 he returned to Daimler Buses. He was initially responsible for Sales Controlling at EvoBus GmbH, including the CSP business and the subsidiaries, for several years. At the end of 2012 he took over as Head of Customer Services & Parts (CSP) aftersales business at Daimler Buses. He had overall CSP responsibility with functions including spare parts sales, logistics, training and technical customer service. Since August 1, 2020, Michael Klein has led the Production division of Daimler Buses.

Gustav Tuschen has been with the Daimler Group since 1989 and has held many responsible positions in commercial vehicle development at Daimler Truck. For example, from 2006 to 2011 he led Product Planning at Daimler Trucks. From 2011 he was responsible for the entire product development and strategy of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Company in Japan before taking over the Development division of Daimler Buses in 2013.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck