Daimler Buses celebrates world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro at Busworld Europe

First battery-electric intercity bus from Daimler Buses

World premiere at the Busworld Europe 2025 trade fair in Brussels: Last Friday, Daimler Buses presented the series-production version of the Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro for the first time. The eIntouro is the first battery‑electric intercity bus from Daimler Buses. Up to two battery packs with a maximum capacity of 414 kWh enable a range of up to 500 kilometres without recharging, depending on driving style, topography and weather conditions. This makes the all-electric eIntouro suitable not only for school bus, intercity or works transport, but also for excursions and short trips. In these fields of application, e‑mobility can already be implemented economically and comfortably for passengers. In future, the eIntouro will also benefit directly from the development of Daimler Buses’ own public charging infrastructure. The bus manufacturer recently announced that it will install charging stations at tourist-intensive locations in Europe to enable the use of electric buses even for remote travel destinations. The vehicle is already available for order from Spring 2025. The first customer vehicles are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

The eIntouro will be on display at the Daimler Buses stand in Hall 5 at Busworld Europe until 9 October.

Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses explains: “Since the introduction of the eCitaro in 2018, we at Daimler Buses have been consistently pursuing our e-roadmap and thus providing customers with a reliable perspective. At the Busworld Europe trade fair, we are now presenting the next significant step: the series-production version of the Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro, the first all-electric intercity bus from Daimler Buses. In recent months, the eIntouro has already proven its qualities in winter testing under extreme cold conditions on the Arctic Circle and in the equally challenging summer test in Spain at temperatures above 45 degrees. The eIntouro has successfully passed all these tests.”

Daimler Buses plans to have battery-electric touring coaches in its portfolio by the end of the decade. Fuel cell touring coaches are then to go into series production in a next step. The manufacturer is thus delivering the right product at the right time – when the infrastructure is ready. The purely battery-electric Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro city bus has already been available with a hydrogen-based fuel cell as a range extender since 2023.

Two lengths available

The eIntouro is based on the familiar diesel‑powered high-floor Mercedes‑Benz Intouro bus, but is equipped with a battery-electric drive instead. Two lengths are available: the eIntouro at 12.18 metres long and the 13.09-metre eIntouro M. As such, seating variants from 50 to a maximum of 63 seats are covered.

Efficient LFP battery technology

The new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro is available with a choice of one or two battery packs, each with a capacity of 207 kWh. The maximum total capacity is 414 kWh. The first battery pack is always located in the space behind the front axle to ensure optimum weight distribution. The optional second battery is located in the former engine compartment at the rear. The batteries and many of the high-voltage components in the new eIntouro have already been successfully installed in the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 long-haul truck.

The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology, which is characterised by a particularly long service life of up to 15 years. In addition, over 95 percent of the installed capacity can be used with LFP technology. When equipped with two battery packs, the eIntouro can drive up to 500 kilometres without recharging, depending on the driving style, topography and weather conditions. The batteries can be charged at charging stations with CCS type 2 plugs with up to 400 kW charging power when equipped with two battery packs and with up to 225 kW charging power with one battery pack.

The electric central drive delivers 320 kW continuous power and 400 kW peak power.

New electronics architecture facilitates “over-the-air” updates

With the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, Daimler Buses has become the first bus manufacturer in Europe to present a bus that is compatible with “over-the-air” updates. This term refers to software updates that are transmitted to the vehicle via mobile phone network, updating the system without the need for a workshop visit. The updates are controlled via the Omniplus On portal.

The update capability is not limited to necessary security updates. This technology also enables general software updates and changed settings to be installed in a timely manner and without a great deal of effort.

Latest assistance and safety systems

The safety equipment in the new eIntouro includes a host of state‑of‑the‑art assistance systems. The optional Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6) emergency braking assistant can react to cyclists and people who are crossing the road, approaching the vehicle or walking in the vehicle’s lane with automatic emergency braking. Sideguard Assist 2 is fitted as standard, monitoring not only the front passenger side, but also the driver’s side. At speeds above 40 km/h, Sideguard Assist 2 also assumes the role of a lane change assistant. Frontguard Assist monitors the traffic area in front of the vehicle up to a speed of 15 km/h and can warn the driver of people or obstacles when pulling away. The eIntouro’s standard equipment package also includes the intelligent speed limit assistant Traffic Sign Assist, the Tyre Pressure Monitoring system (TPM), the Attention Assist system (AtAs), an interface for the use of alcohol testers in the driver’s workplace and a reversing camera. As an alternative to the reversing camera, companies can choose the optional 360° camera system. MirrorCam instead of conventional mirrors is also available for the eIntouro.

Trade fair visitors can take part in test drives in the eIntouro

Daimler Buses will be exhibiting the new eIntouro at Busworld Europe as a 12.18-metre long intercity version at the stand in Hall 5 of the Brussels Expo – but not alone. Thanks to an eIntouro M with a length of 13.09 metres and coach equipment for excursions and short trips, visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in test drives in the immediate vicinity and thus experience the new eIntouro in action for the first time.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck