Daimler Buses at the Bus2Bus trade show in Berlin

At Bus2Bus 2024, held in Berlin from 24 to 25 April, bus manufacturer Daimler Buses will be presenting comprehensive and sustainable solutions for electric mobility as well as its two latest bus models for urban and intercity transport. The trade fair, workshop and networking event for the bus industry is organised every two years by Messe Berlin with the support of the Federal Association of German Bus Companies at the Berlin trade fair site.

In Hall hub27, Daimler Buses will be exhibiting the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell this year, a new, fully electric low-floor bus with hydrogen fuel cell as a range extender. In the adjacent outdoor area, Bus2Bus visitors can take a look at the latest Setra MultiClass LE intercity bus in the S 515 LE version.

eCitaro fuel cell: 400-kilometre range on one charge

The centrepiece of Daimler Buses’ booth at Bus2Bus 2024 in Berlin is the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G fuel cell, the first battery-electric low-floor bus with a fuel cell to extend its range.

The two-door electric low-floor bus with a fuel cell range extender on show features three battery packs with the latest generation lithium-ion batteries (NMC3) and a battery capacity of 295 kWh. NMC3 batteries have a very high energy capacity and are highly durable. Charging is done by means of a charging socket positioned on the right above the front wheel. Alternatively, a charging socket can be installed on the left side above the front wheel, as well as at the front or rear. The maximum charging output is 150 kW. The vehicle-side SmartCharge charging control system ensures an optimised battery service life.

The hydrogen supply for the 60 kW fuel cell is provided by five H 2 -cylinders, each with a capacity of five kilograms, installed on the roof of the front section of the vehicle. The hydrogen tanks are refuelled on the right side above the rear axle in the direction of travel. Thanks to the combination of high-performance batteries and fuel cell technology, the eCitaro fuel cell achieves a range of around 400 kilometres without needing a recharge.

The propulsion is provided as standard by a low-floor portal axle with electric motors located close to the wheels. The electric motors deliver 141 kW per wheel and generate a torque of 494 Nm. This results in an outstanding torque of 11 000 Nm per wheel thanks to a fixed gear ratio. This ensures high levels of traction and excellent performance even on challenging inclines.

Safety: state-of-the-art assistance systems in accordance with EU Reg. GSR

The safety equipment in the eCitaro fuel cell electric low-floor bus at Bus2Bus 2024 already meets all the requirements of the European General Safety Regulation (GSR), which comes into force in July 2024. As a result, the vehicle is equipped with a wide range of state-of-the-art assistance systems. This includes Active Brake Assist Preventive Brake Assist 2 specially developed for scheduled-service buses. The Sideguard Assist 2 turning assistant now monitors the space to the right and left of the bus and warns the driver of potential collisions. Together with the new Front Guard Assist for the space immediately in front of the vehicle, it primarily protects vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. The standard rear-view camera and the optional 360° camera system complement the comprehensive warning system around the bus.

Other standard assistance systems in the low-floor scheduled-service bus include Traffic Sign Assist, Attention Assist and the tyre pressure monitoring system TPM. The electronic speed limit to 33 km/h, which can be activated with a switch in the wall-mounted console, also ensures greater safety. Also on board: rain/light sensor as well as LED technology for low beam, high beam, as well as cornering lights, front fog lamps and daytime running lights.

Benchmark for intercity buses – Setra MultiClass LE

Another highlight of the Daimler Buses showcase at Bus2Bus 2024 is the 12,21-metre-long Setra 515 LE intercity bus, which is on show in the outdoor area. As a Low Entry (LE), the new Setra MultiClass LE brings together the best of both worlds: low-floor features and travel comfort. Designed with a low-floor layout extending right up to just before the rear axle, it impresses with quick and comfortable boarding and alighting in the front section. In front of the rear axle, three low steps lead into the rear section. With its touring coach technology for drive and suspension, it sets the standard for comfort even on long journeys.

Unique design: the iconic look of the MultiClass LE

Setra is a synonym for fascinating and enduring design, even in a pragmatic low-entry bus. On the outside, the new MultiClass LE is already deliberately divided into two vehicle parts. Both segments are linked by a wide, vertical profile. The clear division of the passenger area into “stall and box seating” visually reduces the bulkiness of the new intercity buses. At the front, the MultiClass LE adopts the new Setra family face introduced by the brand with its current line of touring coaches. On the sides, above the front wheels, the brand’s characteristic element indicates the origin of the new MultiClass LE – it’s a genuine Setra. This is also evidenced by the brand logo on the equally distinctive rear end.

Convenient and safe: Passenger compartment and cockpit

The exhibition vehicle is equipped with two pneumatically operated, double-width, inward-swinging doors, each of which features a mechanical folding ramp – a novelty in this segment. Depending on the specific door position and type, companies can also choose from outward-swinging doors, sliding doors, or single-width doors.

The interior of the Setra S 515 LE is inviting, with glass partitions, wood-decor flooring, needle felt sidewalls, and amarena-red seat covers on the Setra Passage line seating. The heating, ventilation and climate control of the Setra MultiClass LE are designed to suit individual requirements. The temperature control of the passenger compartment in the exhibition vehicle is provided by the new EvoCool light Basic air-conditioning system with two roof-mounted air-conditioning modules.

Not only passengers, but also drivers feel right at home in the S 515 LE. Of the three driver’s workstation variants available in the Setra MultiClass LE, the exhibited bus features the City cockpit, which complies with the requirements of the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV). The Setra MultiClass LE supports and relieves the driver in a variety of ways. From the standard rain-light sensor to the electronic parking brake, which is also a standard feature. The 360° camera system offers perfect all-round visibility when manoeuvring and in tight spaces.

Consistently tuned for profitability

The exhibition vehicle has been geared towards maximum economy. For this purpose, Daimler Buses offers the proven low-emission inline-six cylinder OM 936 with a displacement of 7,7 litres and a power output of 220 kW (299 hp), as well as the hybrid system with a recuperation module. In this setup, an electric motor operates between the engine and transmission, acting as a generator during coasting or braking, generating electricity without fuel consumption. The generated energy is then stored in two storage modules on the roof. In demanding situations, such as during acceleration, the 14 kW electric motor supports the combustion engine with this energy. The new, seven-speed Voith Diwa NXT automatic transmission, as well as the hypoid-drive axle, also contribute to the economic efficiency of the Setra S 515 LE.

Daimler Buses Solutions: turnkey e-mobility ecosystems from a single source

One of the key topics at Bus2Bus in Berlin this year will also be the transition to electromobility in public transport. However, replacing combustion engines with electromobility is not as simple as it sounds. If transport operators want to successfully use electric buses, they need to take a holistic view of their electric mobility system. Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH has therefore consistently specialised in the design and construction of electromobility infrastructure.

On request, Daimler Buses, in collaboration with the experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, provides the entire e-mobility ecosystem as a turnkey solution, all from a single source. The range extends from individually configured electric buses to software-backed feasibility studies and the complete e-mobility infrastructure for the depot, including the necessary construction measures, electrical installations, chargers, battery storage, charging management systems and other digital services. Portfolio services also include those related to the infrastructure needed to operate buses with hydrogen-based fuel cell drives or range extenders. With customers throughout Europe and, working with its partners, the company provides the complete infrastructure for electromobility from a single source. And a further speciality: if requested by customers, electrified depots can also be constructed or converted to be compatible with other brands.

Omniplus: digital services for greater fleet efficiency and safety

Omniplus, the service brand of Daimler Buses, presents new and proven service solutions at Bus2B in Berlin. This includes digital services, which have become indispensable tools for many bus operators to improve the availability and profitability of their fleet.

Omniplus is constantly expanding these digital services. For instance, Omniplus On Uptime Pro, the new offering for companies with their own workshop, enables remote diagnostics via an online data interface, thus increasing fleet availability. In this process, the workshop receives a complete remote diagnosis via the web-based Omniplus On Portal, without the need to physically connect the bus to the diagnostic device as was done previously. In addition, the dispatcher or fleet manager receives real-time information about all messages on the driver display, significantly reducing misunderstandings between drivers and the fleet management. The clear display in the Omniplus On Portal prioritises the analysis data of the entire fleet by severity and also provides specific recommendations for action. This allows for the avoidance of costly and time-consuming vehicle replacements in operation for non-critical malfunctions. The system can also prevent consequential damage and reduce the extent of damage at the same time. Furthermore, remote fault identification cuts service times, as diagnosis no longer needs to be done manually in the event of a fault report, eliminating the need to physically go to the vehicle.

The new Omniplus On Performance Analysis service enables an optimisation of drivers’ economic and safe driving. The system evaluates typical actions such as acceleration, braking, smooth driving, and coasting for each driver, thus illustrating improvement potentials.

Also new is the remote-controlled charging management system, Remote Charge Control, for electric buses. It reduces the burden on charging infrastructure and preserves the batteries by optimally controlling the charging process according to the operational requirements of each bus. The digital service for electric bus fleets operates independently of the charging infrastructure, allowing for the quick and easy verification of the precise operational readiness of the electric bus fleet. This also includes selecting the preconditioning type such as heating, cooling or ventilation. The vehicle is pre-conditioned at the depot so that it can start the day perfectly prepared. This means that all the batteries are charged on time at the start of operation and the interior is already preheated or pre-cooled to the desired temperature. The batteries can be charged more gently with Remote Charge Control, providing more energy from the outset, allowing for longer routes.

For bus operators with mixed fleets who do not use the Omniplus On Portal, Omniplus also offers individually bookable Omniplus On Data Packages, which allow for the integration of vehicle data from Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses into existing fleet management and control systems from third-party providers.

As one of the first vehicle manufacturers in Europe, Daimler Buses offers its customers a data interface for remote bus monitoring that is certified according to the universal international ITxPT standard: the virtual data interface TiGR (Telediagnostic for intelligent Garage in Real time). Thanks to the harmonised interface with a universal transmission protocol, transport operators can now simplify vehicle analysis and obtain a homogeneous data basis for the entire fleet.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck