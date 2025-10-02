From 4 to 9 October, 2025, Daimler Buses will be presenting the world premiere of the series-production version of the electric inter city bus Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, the new NMC4 battery generation in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, numerous novelties relating to the interconnecting topics of e-mobility, safety and sustainability, as well as new services from the Omniplus service brand (3 October, Press Day) at the Busworld Europe 2025 trade fair in Brussels

From 4 to 9 October, 2025, Daimler Buses will be presenting the world premiere of the series-production version of the electric inter city bus Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, the new NMC4 battery generation in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, numerous novelties relating to the interconnecting topics of e-mobility, safety and sustainability, as well as new services from the Omniplus service brand (3 October, Press Day) at the Busworld Europe 2025 trade fair in Brussels. The company will underline its innovative strength and leading role in both the transformation to e-mobility and the development of safe and sustainable transport with scheduled-service buses and coaches in Europe and the world.

Daimler Buses at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels

Mercedes-Benz: World premiere of the eIntouro, new NMC4 battery generation for the eCitaro, and two model series anniversaries

Setra: Current model range with MultiClass, ComfortClass, and TopClass

Further growth with e-services

Omniplus Charge: Charging infrastructure services under a new brand

Omniplus On: Over-the-air updates, speed-related geofencing, and other digital services

The company will underline its innovative strength and leading role in both the transformation to e-mobility and the development of safe and sustainable transport with scheduled-service buses and coaches in Europe and the world. Daimler Buses will be exhibiting a total of eight innovative buses from Mercedes-Benz and Setra at Stand 503 in Hall 5. Three other Mercedes-Benz vehicles are available outside, two of which are available for test drives.

Mercedes-Benz eIntouro: e-mobility for inter-city routes and excursions

With the new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, Daimler Buses is presenting an all-electric series-production inter-city bus to the public for the first time. The eIntouro is based on the familiar diesel-powered Intouro, but has a battery-electric drive with LFP batteries and central motor. This means that Daimler Buses is now also enabling the switch to e-mobility for inter-city routes, school bus, shuttle, and excursion services as well as shorter trips. Two lengths are available: The 12.18-meter eIntouro and the 13.09-meter eIntouro M. For the first time in a European bus, software updates can be installed “over-the-air” in the eIntouro without a workshop visit.

At the same time as the presentation of the eIntouro, the diesel-powered Intouro celebrated a special anniversary: Since series production startup in 1999, Daimler Buses has delivered 20,000 units of the popular inter-city bus.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with NMC4 battery

The introduction of the fourth generation and thus the latest battery generation NMC4 marks another milestone in the development of e-mobility. It will be used in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, eCitaro G, and eCitaro K from 2026. For this reason, Daimler Buses is exhibiting an eCitaro equipped with NMC4 batteries at Busworld Europe 2025. The new NMC4 battery generation combines a high energy density, which enables longer ranges, with a very long service life. The longer service life of the battery is achieved not only with gentle charging with a maximum charging capacity of 150 kW, but also with regular fast charging processes with up to 300 kW.

As part of the eCitaro offensive, which includes a new drive axle and other measures, Daimler Buses is continuously working on further performance improvements for the electric city bus.

Setra at Busworld Europe: Low-entry and premium coaches

A cross-section from the current inter-city and touring coach range will be presented by the Setra brand at the Daimler Buses stand at Busworld. The current MultiClass is represented by the Setra S 515 LE low-entry inter-city bus. The S 515 HD high-deck touring coach represents the ComfortClass, while the exclusively equipped S 516 HDH super-high-decker is on display for the TopClass in Brussels. The S 531 DT double-decker bus from the TopClass stands for high passenger capacity and a wide range of applications.

New: Reconditioning and replacement service for high-voltage batteries

Daimler Buses is introducing new services to extend the useful life of electrically powered buses. The enterprise now offers the reconditioning of electric bus batteries. In addition, the manufacturer is expanding its range in 2026 to include battery replacement for the latest generation with a longer range. Daimler Buses thus wants to enable the longest possible useful life for its electrified vehicles – as with diesel buses. The two offers are part of an

e-service offensive that looks at the total life cycle and profitability of e-buses and batteries. Daimler Buses is initially offering the new services for the electrically powered Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus.

Omniplus Charge: New brand for charging infrastructure services

From autumn, Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH will be offering its services under the new Omniplus Charge brand and thus under the strong common Omniplus brand umbrella. This combines classic services with Omniplus On to provide a comprehensive range of digital services. Daimler Buses Solutions advises transport companies and actively accompanies them on their journey to e-mobility. The enterprise specializes in consulting, designing, and building e-mobility and H 2 infrastructure.

In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and other

partners, Daimler Buses can supply the entire e-mobility ecosystem from a single source if requested: From the feasibility analysis, to the custom-configured electric bus, to the complete e-mobility infrastructure for the depot, including construction measures, electrical installations, chargers, battery storage facilities, charging management systems, and other digital services. The enterprise has already implemented or started numerous customer projects in Germany and Europe.

Omniplus On: Over-the-air updates, speed-related geofencing, and other new digital services

Omniplus not only has the largest bus-specific service network in Europe, but also the number of specialized eBus service centers in Europe is constantly growing. With regard to digital services, Omniplus is expanding the range to include additional services not only for

electric buses. For example, from this year all newly delivered buses from Daimler Buses will receive a so-called Digital Services Package as an option with three years of free use for diesel buses and six years for electric buses.

A new service from Omniplus On, which will be available for the first time in the new eIntouro, is system and software updates over-the-air, i.e. without a workshop visit and with software transfer via the mobile phone network and installation at a scheduled time.

Another new feature is the Omniplus On monitor location services plus for speed-related geofencing. This allows you to set up zones with restricted maximum speed. When a fleet bus enters such a zone, the vehicle’s speed limiter is automatically activated so that the set maximum speed can no longer be exceeded.

The battery monitoring system Omniplus On Battery Monitoring has been developed especially for electric buses, providing fleet operators with information on the condition of the high-voltage battery and recommendations for careful handling. The additional free

Warranty Status service provides insights into the warranty status of the battery and helps to avoid possible warranty violations.

World premiere of the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro: e-mobility for inter-city routes and excursions

Efficient LFP battery technology

Electric central drive with an out put of 320 kW

New electronics architecture enables “over-the-air” updates for the first time

Exterior and interior: Typical Intouro

Coach-level cockpit

Latest assistance and safety systems

Omniplus: digital services for greater fleet efficiency and safety

Daimler Buses Solutions: Total e-mobility from a single source

Daimler Buses is celebrating its world premiere at Busworld Europe 2025 from October 4 to 9, 2025 (October 3, Press Day) in Brussels: With the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, the enterprise is presenting its first all-electric series-production inter-city bus to the public. The high-floor bus is based on the familiar diesel-powered Intouro, but has a battery-electric drive. This means that Daimler Buses is now also enabling the switch to e-mobility for the first time for classic inter-city routes, school bus trips, and smaller trips. Two lengths are available: The

12.18-meter eIntouro and the 13.09-meter eIntouro M. This provides seating variants from 50 to a maximum of 63 seats. The vehicle has been available to order since spring 2025. The first customer vehicles are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

Efficient LFP battery technology

The new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro is optionally available with one or two battery packs, each with a capacity of 207 kWh. The maximum total capacity is 414 kWh. The first battery pack is always accommodated in the space behind the front axle to ensure optimum weight distribution. The optional second battery is located in the previous engine compartment at the rear. The batteries and many of the high-voltage components of the new eIntouro are already successful in the battery-electric long-haul truck Mercedes-Benz eActros in action.

The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) and provide a supply voltage of 800 volts. The LFP cell chemistry exhibits very good performance in terms of calendar aging, which is why a service life of up to 15 years is possible for individual applications. In contrast to other battery cell technologies, more than 95 percent of the installed capacity can also be used with LFP technology. This enables a higher range with the same installed battery capacity. If equipped with two battery packs, the eIntouro can cover up to 500 kilometers1 without recharging, depending on driving style, topography, and weather conditions.

1 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in delivery condition, in typical inter-city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors. Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

The batteries can be charged at charging stations overlaid with CCS type 2 plugs with up to 400 kW charging capacity when equipped with two battery packs and up to 225 kW charging capacity with one battery pack. Companies that already have eCitaro buses in their fleet can use the existing charging technology provided that it has an output voltage of at least 900 V. Customers can select four different positions for the charging sockets on the eIntouro: Front, rear, right and left behind the front axle. A maximum of two charging sockets are possible per vehicle.

Electric central drive with an out put of 320 kW

Daimler Buses combines tried-and-tested components for the powertrain: The central drive ZF CeTrax 2 dual CX332 with 320 kW continuous performance and a maximum output torque of 24,700 Nm serves as the electric motor. The drive force is transmitted via a fully automatic three-speed transmission integrated in the drive unit to the Mercedes-Benz RO 440 drive axle. This configuration enables a high share of common parts with the conventional Intouro and thus a high level of availability and profitability.

New electronics architecture enables “over-the-air” updates for the first time

With the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, Daimler Buses is the first bus manufacturer in Europe to present a bus that can be updated over-the-air. Software updates are transmitted to the vehicle via the mobile network and the system is updated without a workshop visit being required as previously. Updates are controlled via the Omniplus On portal. If an update is available, the fleet manager receives a message and can then release individual vehicles for the update. The desired time for installation can also be selected in the portal. In all cases, installation only takes place when the vehicle is stationary, the parking brake is applied and drive-ready state is switched off. No internet connection is required during installation.

This innovative technology is made possible by the new electronics architecture in the eIntouro, which allows secure two-way communication and the transfer of possible updates via mobile communications. This means that the software of the control units in the vehicle can always be kept up to date without having to bring the vehicle to the workshop. This reduces the number of workshop visits and improves vehicle availability.

The update capability is not limited to necessary security updates. General software updates and changed settings can also be installed in this way quickly and without great expense. And even contactless activation of optional retrofit functions will be possible with over-the-air updates in the future.

Exterior and interior: Typical Intouro

On the outside, the eIntouro is hardly distinguishable from the familiar Intouro models. Like these, it has a functionally designed body with a steeply protruding windshield above the powerful and brand-typical unit of radiator grille and headlamps. The straight side walls are almost seamlessly smooth. The body is therefore easy to clean and can also be easily equipped with company lettering or advertising.

The passenger compartment of the eIntouro boasts a modular design. Its equipment with various seating variants and luggage shelves as well as a wide entrance with single-leaf door at the front and optional single or double-wide entrance in the middle covers a wide spectrum, from strictly cost-oriented inter-city buses to comfortable versions for excursions and short trips. The 13-meter version can also be equipped with a toilet in front of the rear entrance. A lift on the right-hand side is optionally available for both length variants.

Coach-level cockpit

As is typical for Mercedes-Benz buses, the driver’s seat of the eIntouro is ergonomically perfect and driver-oriented. The high-quality cockpit also achieves a high-end touring coach level thanks to its pleasant feel and visual appeal. The direction of travel is selected as usual via the D-N-R setting on the pitman arm. The instrumentation designed for the all-electric drive corresponds to the familiar displays from the eCitaro. A power availability display replaces the tachometer. It indicates the current power demand or recuperation. The driver also receives information about the state of charge of the batteries. From the central display, they can also access the range, power availability, and a charging indicator.

Latest assistance and safety systems

The safety equipment in the new eIntouro includes a multitude of state-of-the-art assistance systems. The optional emergency braking system Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6) can react to pedestrians and cyclists crossing its lane, approaching the vehicle, or moving along its own lane with automatic maximum full-stop braking. Sideguard Assist 2 monitors not only the front passenger side but also the driver’s side. At speeds above 40 km/h, Sideguard Assist 2 also performs the function of a lane change assistant. Up to the maximum permissible speed, it informs the driver of objects on both sides of the vehicle. Frontguard Assist monitors the traffic area in front of the vehicle up to a speed of 15 km/h and can warn the driver of people or obstacles when moving off. The eIntouro’s standard equipment also includes the intelligent Traffic Sign Assist speed limiter, the Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) system, Attention Assist (AtAs), an interface for the use of alcohol testers for the driver’s area, and a reversing camera. As an alternative to the reversing camera, enterprises can choose the optional 360° camera system. MirrorCam instead of conventional mirrors is also available for the eIntouro.

Omniplus: Services for increased fleet efficiency and safety

The entire range of Omniplus services is available for the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro in order to make the best possible use of the technological potential of the bus. These include, for example, the eService contracts eBasic and ePremium, which have been specially designed for electric buses and offer different repair scopes, in addition to maintenance of the vehicle and high-voltage components. However, this also includes the digital service Omniplus On Uptime pro, which has become an indispensable tool for many bus operators to improve the availability and profitability of their fleet and which is becoming increasingly important as they switch to e-mobility.

Whether it’s the monitoring of an individual bus every second of its operation or the holistic analysis of a complete fleet – the continuous flow of data makes it possible. This works via the Omniplus On portal, in which information on trip data or the current technical status of the bus – for example on energy consumption, state of charge or battery status – can be called up. For the new eIntouro, Remote Control Functions can also be booked in the Omniplus On portal, which protects the batteries and enables remote preconditioning without a charging management system. In addition, Omniplus offers the digital Battery Monitoring service for the eIntouro, which provides fleet operators with information on the condition of the high-voltage battery and recommendations for careful handling. The new location services plus for zone-controlled speed control can also be used with the eIntouro in future.

Customers with an existing fleet management system can use the Omniplus On data packages. These enable the data of the eIntouro to be integrated into third-party software via an interface. With the ITxPT TiGR data package, customers have the option of integrating the data of their eIntouro into their existing fleet management system via a harmonized interface with a uniform transmission protocol and obtaining a homogeneous data basis for the total fleet. The data interfaces meet the highest quality standards, and the total communication path from the vehicle to the cloud is certified in accordance with the latest UN ECE R155 Cyber Security standard.

Omniplus Charge: Charge up your business with a new brand

From autumn, Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH will be offering its services under the new Omniplus Charge brand and thus under the strong common Omniplus brand umbrella. This combines classic services with Omniplus On to provide a comprehensive range of digital services. Daimler Buses Solutions advises transport companies and actively accompanies them on their journey to e-mobility. The enterprise specializes in consulting, designing, and building e-mobility and H 2 infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from

Daimler Buses Solutions and other partners, Daimler Buses can supply the entire e-mobility ecosystem from a single source if requested: From the feasibility analysis, to the

custom-configured electric bus, to the complete e-mobility infrastructure for the depot, including construction measures, electrical installations, chargers (including maintenance and service), battery storage facilities, charging management systems, and other digital services.

New in the portfolio is the Charging-as-a-Service offering, whereby Daimler Buses Solutions takes over the operation of the charging infrastructure completely and the customer can conveniently charge at their own depot with monthly billing.

Important anniversary: More than 20,000 Mercedes-Benz Intouro vehicles delivered

First generation: Robust, simple, reliable

Second generation: Greater comfort and four length variants

Third generation: Coach comfort for inter-city deployment

Daimler Buses is celebrating a significant anniversary at Busworld Europe 2025: Since series introduction in 1999, the manufacturer has produced more than 20,000 units of the Mercedes-Benz Intouro inter-city bus and delivered them to customers. This makes the Intouro one of Europe’s most successful inter-city bus models.

First generation: Robust, simple, reliable

The first generation of the Mercedes-Benz Intouro debuted in 1999 as a twelve-meter long bus in high-floor and high-deck versions. Produced at the Hoşdere plant in Turkey near Istanbul, the Intouro was initially only offered in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Its success was based on solid technology and reliable quality at attractive operating costs.

Second generation: Greater comfort and four length variants

With the second generation, produced from 2006, the Intouro became more versatile and comfortable. From now on, the Intouro was designed as a multi-purpose bus, suitable for regular service as well as excursions and transfers. Different length variants such as the Intouro K, M and L opened up new areas of application. At the same time, the drive technology was converted to the stricter Euro IV and Euro V standards, supported by Bluetec diesel technology.

Third generation: Coach comfort for inter-city deployment

Another milestone followed in 2020 with the launch of the third generation of the Intouro. Technically closely reminiscent of the Tourismo touring coach, the new Intouro was not only modernized on the outside, but was also fundamentally revised in terms of technology. The cockpit was redesigned and the vehicle architecture designed for maximum modularity.

In its current version, the Intouro features the latest driver assistance systems such as Active Brake Assist 6, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. The Intouro is powered by the powerful Mercedes-Benz OM 936 diesel engine. Since 2022, the Intouro has also been available with a mild hybrid drive for improved profitability. In addition to the 12.18-meter-long two-axle Intouro, Daimler Buses also offers the inter-city bus in

two-axle length variants, the Intouro K (10.75 meters) and Intouro M (13.09 meters), as well as the 14.88-meter-long three-axle vehicle Intouro L.

The new NMC4 battery in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: More capacity, longer service life

Anniversary at Busworld: More than 3,000 eCitaro buses delivered

More capacity, longer service life

Proven large-scale production technology

Higher power density, greater range

Long service life despite fast charging

Improved safety thanks to monitoring even when the vehicle is at rest

Sustainable life-cycle management for NMC batteries

At Busworld Europe 2025 from 4 to 9 October, 2025 (3 October, press day), Daimler Buses will be presenting the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with the latest NMC4 battery generation. At the same time, the eCitaro is celebrating its anniversary: Since the start of series production in 2018, Daimler Buses has delivered over 3,000 eCitaro buses to customers.

The fourth generation of lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries – the successor to the current NMC3 technology – combines a high energy density, which enables greater ranges of e-buses, with a very long service life. The new NMC4 batteries will be used in the

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, eCitaro G, and eCitaro K low-floor city buses from 2026.

Proven large-scale production technology

The NMC4 battery is a proven technology from the battery system expert BMZ Poland, a BMZ Holding enterprise. This technology has already been produced in large scale for other applications since 2022 and was further developed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) together with Daimler Buses for use in buses. In contrast to NMC3 batteries, the individual cells of the NMC4 battery are not cylindrical, but prism-shaped. Twelve cells each form a module, 15 modules form a battery pack. The design of the NMC4 battery packs corresponds to that of the currently used NMC3 battery model. The new battery generation is therefore compatible with the current eCitaro in series production without any modifications to the vehicle. Even retrofitting existing eCitaro vehicles in the event that all battery packs need to be replaced is conceivable due to the given compatibility between the NMC generations.

Higher power density, greater range

A different composition of the cell chemistry in the NMC4 battery leads to an energy density that is almost 13 % higher than in the NMC3 battery and thus to a higher storage capacity with the same installation space. While a fully charged NMC3 battery pack contains 98 kWh of energy, the NMC4 battery has 111 kWh of energy. In addition, a higher share of the stored energy can actually be used for operation. Consequently, the possible range without recharging also increases considerably.

Long service life despite fast charging

Another important benefit for customers is the longer service life of the NMC4 battery and the resulting longer mileage of the eCitaro. Fewer battery replacements and less need for recycling contribute to sustainability and to reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of the eCitaro.

The longer service life of the battery is not only achieved with gentle, slow charging with a maximum charging capacity of 150 kW. The cell chemistry of the new battery demonstrates its advantages, especially during regular quick charging processes with up to 300 kW charging capacity, and can also score points with an extended service life in these applications.

Daimler Buses is taking this opportunity to guarantee a service life of ten years for the new NMC4 batteries and optionally offer an extended customer-specific warranty with a duration of up to 15 years.

Improved safety thanks to monitoring even when the vehicle is at rest

The new battery generation can also score points in terms of safety. For example, battery monitoring, i.e. thermal monitoring and alarm activation in the event of overheating, does not only work as before with the NMC4 battery when the operating system is switched on, but also when at rest.

Omniplus as a reliable partner throughout the entire life cycle

Daimler Buses pursues a circular and sustainable approach to battery life cycle management and offers suitable solutions for the respective customer needs via the Omniplus service brand. The modular concept allows the batteries to be repaired and overhauled during their first service life. Subsequent use of the batteries outside their initial purpose in the vehicle extends their service life by a second service life in an energy storage system. The

high-voltage batteries are recycled at the end of their total service life with the objective of recovering raw materials.

Long range, individual battery installation, enormous increase in capacity

As usual, different versions of the battery equipment are possible for the eCitaro equipped with NMC4 batteries from 2026, both for the solo bus and the short eCitaro K as well as for the eCitaro G articulated bus. The battery packs of the new NMC4 battery generation have the same dimensions as the NMC3 packs. As before, the eCitaro solo bus and the short eCitaro K are therefore available with at least four and a maximum of six battery packs, which now have a higher capacity of up to 666 kWh together. The high-voltage batteries are divided into three or four packs on the roof and two packs in what used to be the engine compartment. An exception is the version with four batteries. Here there are three on the roof and only one in the major assembly compartment.

The eCitaro G articulated bus boasts a minimum of four and a maximum of seven battery packs with a combined capacity of up to 777 kWh. Depending on the configuration, up to five packs are accommodated here on the front section as well as one on the rear section and in the previous engine compartment.

2The maximum equipment guarantees a reliable range of up to 600 kilometers for the eCitaro solo bus and eCitaro K and up to 450 kilometers for the eCitaro G. This means that the buses cover the majority of the requirements of the daily driving performance of city buses.

Priority: Depot vehicle socket charging, optional opportunity charging

Thanks to its high energy capacity, the eCitaro with new generation batteries is also ideally suited for long routes and subsequent vehicle socket charging at the depot. In this process, charging capacities of up to 150 kW are possible. The familiar positions are available on the left and right above the front axle and at the rear. An additional plug position is also available in the area of the vehicle front. A maximum of two positions are possible per vehicle. Two eCitaro buses can also be charged sequentially, i.e. one after the other, at a charger with two charging points. This avoids charging peaks, saves infrastructure costs and still offers the operator the necessary operational flexibility.

For even longer routes, intermediate charging via pantograph or charging rails is also possible, also referred to as opportunity charging in the technical jargon. In combination with charging rails on the roof of the bus, even the maximum configuration with batteries is attainable. In this case, the charging capacity increases to up to 300 kW. In addition, the charging rails can be optionally equipped with an RFID tag to ensure unique vehicle identification during the charging process at the depot.

Innovative thermal management drastically reduces energy consumption

The battery capacity alone does not say enough about the performance and range of a fully electrically powered city bus – the true benchmark is energy consumption. In a city bus, it is very strongly influenced by the climatic conditions and thus by the cooling and, above all, the heating of the vehicle interior. Daimler Buses therefore places great emphasis on thermal management. For example, the high-voltage batteries are tempered to the ideal temperature. This leads to maximum charging capacity, performance, and service life. The passenger compartment is heated in an energy-saving manner by a heat pump and, if necessary – in the event of significant temperature changes – supported by the braking resistor connected to the water circuit.

2 1 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in as-delivered condition, typical city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors.

Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

For maximum efficiency, the eCitaro is equipped from the outset with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system with sophisticated thermal management, which is operated with the refrigerant R744. For use in moderate temperatures, the EvoThermatic Basic air conditioning system is also available as an option for the eCitaro, with the EvoThermatic High Comfort air conditioning system available as an option for use in hot countries. All air conditioning systems available for the eCitaro have a highly efficient heat pump.

Another plus: The vehicle interior can be preconditioned to the desired temperature while the batteries are being charged at the depot. This means that the energy for the required climate control is not drawn from the battery at the start of the journey and the range is increased.

Overconditioning is even possible: In winter, the city bus then starts with a higher temperature in the passenger compartment from the depot in order to counteract the cooling from the outside, which further reduces consumption during operation. Similarly, it is already precooled somewhat stronger in the summer.

Proven portal axle

The drive of the eCitaro is based on the proven and optimized ZF AxTrax 2 LF portal axle with electric motors on the wheel hubs. The peak output of the motors is 440 kW, the continuous output 360 kW and the continuous torque 407 Nm. The latter is fully available from the start thanks to the system and ensures appropriate dynamics even with full occupancy.

Cockpit and operating concept correspond to the conventionally powered Citaro

The layout of the eCitaro’s passenger area corresponds to that of the usual Citaro models. The almost identical operation compared with the Citaro with a combustion engine therefore allows the usual quick change of driver. However, the instrumentation meets the requirements of the electric drive: A power availability display replaces the tachometer. It shows the current power demand or recuperation. The driver also receives information about the state of charge of the batteries. From the central display, they can access the range, power availability, and a charging indicator. The eCitaro also helps its driver in energy-saving driving with an acceleration control system: When moving off from a bus stop or traffic lights, whether empty or under full load, the acceleration is limited to a comfortable level. This leads to a gentle, passenger-friendly driving style and at the same time reduces energy consumption.

The unrivaled safety of the eCitaro

For Mercedes-Benz buses, safety does not consist of individual measures, but is based on a comprehensive, integral safety concept. With the eCitaro articulated bus, this begins with the driver-fitness safety. Its cockpit corresponds almost completely to the usual Citaro and does not require any getting used to. The seat, visibility, ergonomics and climate control are exemplary. The comfortable and secure chassis with electrohydraulic, intelligent eco steering and roll-pitch control has earned a great deal of recognition.

A safety focus includes high-voltage technology with impact-proof mounted battery modules and well protected charging cables. The batteries are tested and certified in accordance with hazardous goods regulations. With tests of the cell, cell block, battery pack and the battery groups in the vehicle, the battery systems are extremely safe.

The active safety of the eCitaro is unrivaled. For example, all models are equipped as standard with a wide range of assistance systems with functions that, in some cases, go far beyond what is required by the General Safety Regulation (GSR) of the European Union.

For example, the radar-based Sideguard Assist 2 of the second generation is standard equipment in the eCitaro. Sideguard Assist 2 reacts and warns even more precisely in the event of a risk of collision with pedestrians and cyclists. It is now also used for the left side. In addition, Sideguard Assist 2 takes over the function of a lane change assistant at speeds above approx. 40 km/h. Up to the maximum permissible speed, it informs the driver of objects on both sides of the vehicle. In critical situations during a lane change, the system generates a visual and haptic warning. Sideguard Assist 2 thus supports lane changes, for example when overtaking a cyclist or when changing lanes on multi-lane roads.

Frontguard Assist detects and warns of obstacles or people directly in front of the vehicle. Together with the now standard reversing camera or especially the optional 360° camera system (270° camera system for articulated buses), the driver is provided with a comprehensive information and warning system all around their eCitaro bus.

The intelligent Traffic Sign Assist speed limiter warns when the permissible speed is exceeded. The standard equipment of the eCitaro also includes the tire pressure monitoring system (TPM) and Attention Assist (AtAs) as well as an interface for the use of alcohol testers for the driver cockpit.

Omniplus Charge: Total e-mobility from a single source

From autumn, Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH will be offering its services under the new Omniplus Charge brand and thus under the strong common Omniplus brand umbrella. This combines classic services with Omniplus On to provide a comprehensive range of digital services. Daimler Buses Solutions advises transport companies and actively accompanies them on their journey to e-mobility. The enterprise specializes in consulting, designing, and building e-mobility and H 2 infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and other partners, Daimler Buses can supply the entire

e-mobility ecosystem from a single source if requested: From the feasibility analysis, to the custom-configured electric bus, to the complete e-mobility infrastructure for the depot, including construction measures, electrical installations, chargers (including maintenance and service), battery storage facilities, charging management systems, and other digital services.

New in the portfolio is the Charging-as-a-Service offering, whereby Daimler Buses takes over the operation of the charging infrastructure completely and the customer can conveniently charge at their own depot with monthly billing.

Omniplus: New digital services for electric buses

Another plus for all eCitaro buses is the comprehensive service offered by the Omniplus service brand. It not only has the largest bus-specific service network in Europe, but also the number of specialized eBus service centers with employees qualified for high-voltage work and the corresponding technical equipment already comprises more than 120 eBus service centers in Europe and is constantly growing.

In addition, digital services are becoming increasingly important, as they offer the opportunity to make bus operations even more efficient, economical, and safe. With its Omniplus On portal, Daimler Buses offers a wide range of digital services: From online remote diagnostics, Uptime and Uptime pro, and location services, consumption and driving analyses, to the “Remote Control Functions” charging and preconditioning control for electric buses. With the current Digital Services Package, all buses delivered by Daimler Buses from this year onwards will temporarily receive a number of digital services as a free option. For electric buses, these can be used free of charge for six years.

Another new feature is the Omniplus On monitor location services plus. This allows speed- based geofencing to be set up, which uses the vehicle’s position data for activation of the speed limiter. The new service increases safety and takes the strain off drivers.

Extended assistance systems: Buses from Daimler Buses will already meet the following requirements from Q1 2026 the new General Safety Regulation C

New: Camera system to detect driver distraction

New: ABA 6 Plus with extended functions

Daimler Buses is already equipping all buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands from the first quarter of 2026 with enhanced safety and assistance systems that meet the new EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) level C. The GSR-C becomes mandatory for all newly registered buses from 7 July, 2026 and provides for an improved function of the emergency braking system as well as an advanced warning system for driver distraction. With the early introduction of the new safety systems and partial overcompliance with the legal requirements, Daimler Buses is once again setting the standard for safety in buses.

Daimler Buses will already be presenting two buses with the new assistance systems at Busworld Europe 2025. The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo Safety Coach will be equipped with the same new assistance systems as the Setra ComfortClass S 515 HD.

New: Camera system to detect driver distraction

Previous attention assistance systems such as Attention Assist from Daimler Buses usually detect patterns of inattentiveness or fatigue of the driver by evaluating various parameters, such as steering and braking maneuvers, and trigger a visual and acoustic warning message. The new Attention Assist 2 in Daimler Buses uses a discreetly installed driver camera to detect signs of fatigue or distraction. The system activates automatically at engine start and analyses in real time, but without image storage, head position, gaze direction, blinking pattern, and other features. If the system detects fatigue or distraction, a warning is issued by means of an acoustic signal and a message in the instrument cluster. Fatigue is detected from approx. 30 km/h, distraction is already detected from approx. 20 km/h. However, the direction of view, the closing of the eyelids, the head position and the face continuously follow the driver’s eyes and trigger a visual and acoustic signal to draw the driver’s attention back to the road as required.

New: ABA 6 Plus with extended functions

There are also additional requirements for the advanced emergency braking system. For this reason, from the first quarter of 2026, Daimler Buses will be providing all touring coaches and inter-city buses with the extended Active Brake Assist 6 Plus (ABA 6 Plus) emergency braking system. The improved assistance system not only meets the legal requirements already in force from July 2026. It also exceeds the specifications in important areas and thus offers additional safety in critical driving situations.

The latest emergency braking system from Daimler Buses, ABA 6 Plus, can now perform automated maximum full-stop braking at speeds of up to 60 km/h when detecting persons in front of the vehicle, and oncoming, or lane-traveling road users. A new feature is the detection of crossing pedestrians with corresponding warning and active braking by ABA 6 Plus. One example of the overfulfillment of the GSR obligation by assistance systems from Daimler Buses is multi-lane detection, which the ABA 6 emergency braking system has already mastered.

ABA 6 Plus also offers further improved functions that lead to even more precise detection of typical driving situations and help to avoid false warnings. This includes, for example, the correct detection of oncoming vehicles when turning left at an intersection or of vehicles in front turning right. ABA 6 Plus recognizes vehicles or people behind a guardrail in the cornering area as not dangerous, as well as an intentional lane change to the left when the vehicle’s own lane is blocked.

Setra MultiClass LE: The benchmark for inter-city buses

Versatile: Passenger compartment and cockpit

Assistance systems: Predictive Powertrain Control also in inter-city operation

Optional: MirrorCam instead of outside mirrors

Strong profitability: From drive to digitalization

Unique design, exceptional variance and flexibility, maximum profitability, maximum safety and practical solutions down to the smallest detail – the Setra MultiClass LE sets new standards among low entry inter-city buses.

With Low Entry (LE), the four Setra MultiClass LE models combine two worlds: Low-floor convenience and travel comfort. Up to just in front of the rear axle, it has a consistently low-floor design and impresses with fast and convenient entry and exit in the front section.

Three low-rise steps lead into the rear section in front of the rear axle. With touring coach technology for the drive and chassis, it also sets standards in comfort for long journeys. The Setra MultiClass LE range includes inter-city buses in lengths from 10.51 to 14.52 meters with two and three axles. This means that the Setra MultiClass LE covers classic regular-service and school transport as well as shuttle, commuter, and works transport.

Versatile: Passenger compartment, cockpit, assistance systems

The extraordinary variability of the Setra MultiClass LE begins with the door selection. For entrance one, a single-leaf door in two widths and a wide double door are available. Entrance two can be customized as a single-leaf or double door. All models can be supplied with a third door behind the rear axle on request. Front section without platforms, with platforms on the left, right or both sides in the direction of travel – the Setra MultiClass LE has almost no limits when it comes to passenger compartment designs. The interior is practical yet welcoming, including the full and half-height glass partitions, the floor in different decor finishes, and the wall coverings with smooth decorative foils and cozy needle-fleece surfaces. The seating comprises numerous versions, from city buses to excursions.

The driver cockpit is just as diverse as the passenger compartment. There are three variants to choose from: Cockpit City (city) in accordance with the specifications of the VDV (Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen, Association of German Transport Companies) and Cockpit Basic City (city/inter-city) or Cockpit Basic (inter-city) at touring coach level.

Assistance systems: Predictive Powertrain Control also in inter-city operation

The Setra MultiClass LE is equipped with the latest safety and assistance systems as standard. These include, for example, Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), Sideguard Assist 2 with integrated Lane Change Assist, Frontguard Assist and many more. In conjunction with the fully automated GO 250-8 PowerShift manual transmission, the driver is supported by the latest version of the smart Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) cruise control. PPC takes into consideration intersections and traffic circles, and is linked to adaptive cruise control. Based on the stored maps, PPC automatically reduces the speed when entering towns, before country road bends with a tight radius or obstacles such as traffic circles and stop or right-of-way points.

Optional: MirrorCam instead of outside mirrors

All Setra MultiClass LE models are optionally available with MirrorCam instead of the conventional outside mirrors. The images from the cameras are transmitted to monitors in 15-inch format. They are mounted on the inside left of the A-pillar and on the right in the middle under the front dome. An additional camera and a second compact monitor ensure a view of the front right corner of the vehicle. The advantages of the MirrorCam include the

extended field of vision for the driver, significantly better visibility in the dark, reduced soiling, less maneuvering damage and a further reduction in fuel consumption thanks to a smaller frontal area.

Strong profitability: From drive to digitalization

The drive of the Setra MultiClass LE is based on economical components which have been proven and tested. At the rear of the two-axle vehicle, the OM 936 six-cylinder in-line engine operates with a displacement of 7.7 liters. It is available with an output of either 220 kW (299 hp) or 260 kW (354 hp). The three-axle MultiClass S 518 LE is fitted with the

OM 470 six-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 10.7 liters. It has an output of 290 kW (394 hp). Depending on the model, the wide selection of transmissions includes a manual transmission, a fully automated manual transmission and converter automatic

transmissions made by Voith and ZF. The MultiClass LE with the OM 936 in combination with the optional drive unit is even more economical. In overrun mode or when braking, this generates power without fuel consumption, which is stored in two storage modules on the roof. In load situations, such as when moving off, the 14 kW electric motor supports the combustion engine with this energy, thus reducing fuel consumption.

Profitability also includes digitalization in the Setra MultiClass LE. The Bus Data Center as an Omniplus On interface for data transmission and a key to Omniplus On, the digital services of Omniplus, is on board as standard. The Omniplus On Uptime pro service ensures complete transparency thanks to messages from the driver’s display and provides a complete remote diagnosis. In the Omniplus On portal, fleets have real-time access to all relevant diagnostic information at any time. With Omniplus On monitor, fleet managers can keep an eye on their vehicle fleet.

With the new Omniplus On monitor location services plus, zone-controlled speed control can also be used for the Setra MultiClass LE. Companies with their own fleet management system can integrate the data of their Setra buses into their system via Omniplus On data packages.

Setra Comfort Class and TopClass: The fascinating coaches in the premium class

Design: Setra family face and character elements on the sides

Safety: Assistance systems at the highest level

Cockpit: Popular workplace also available with MirrorCam

Passenger compartment: A generous space experience

Product range: Six HD, three HDH models

Omniplus: Digital is normal

Setra – the name has been synonymous with premium coaches for more than seven decades. The current Setra ComfortClass generation represents a versatile bus concept that meets the highest requirements in terms of profitability, safety, and flexibility. Exclusive TopClass HDH models elevate coach travel to an exclusive level. Maximum long-distance comfort, individual luxury, and technical excellence combine to create a true travel experience.

Design: Setra family face and character elements on the sides

Unmistakably Setra – this is ensured by characteristic design elements in the ComfortClass and TopClass, such as the Setra family face with the three-dimensional brand lettering in chrome on a high-gloss black background and the Kässbohrer brand badge, which confidently highlights the origin and tradition of the Setra brand. On the side, the character element with the brand lettering forms an unmistakable recognition feature. At the rear, the Setra ComfortClass and TopClass are characterized by tail lights with strong, continuous stripes and an illuminated brand lettering.

Safety: Assistance systems at the highest level

Accelerating, braking, maintaining distance, steering, lane keeping, and even an emergency stop – Active Drive Assist 2 (ADA 2) is a major step toward automated driving with touring coaches. ADA 2 uniquely combines the functions of the individual assistance systems, already enabling semi-automated driving in all speed ranges. An emergency stop function is also built in. This brings the vehicle to a stop by moderate automated braking if the driver is no longer responding.

With Active Steering Assist, ADA 2 keeps the bus in a target position within the lane by means of continuous steering interventions. The system relieves the driver of most of the continual, minor steering corrections for lane keeping. ADA 2 was developed for driving on controlled-access highways.

The electronic parking brake or the 360° camera system significantly increase safety in addition to function and user-friendliness. The same applies to the bright full LED headlamps and High Beam Assist.

In addition, the ComfortClass and TopClass are equipped with the latest safety and assistance systems as standard, such as Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), which detects moving or stationary people and cyclists in front of the vehicle and can automatically carry out emergency braking, or Sideguard Assist 2 with integrated Lane Change Assist. Frontguard Assist for the area immediately in front of the vehicle, Traffic Sign Assist, which warns when the permitted speed is exceeded, adaptive cruise control (ART), Lane Assist (SPA), the Tire Pressure Monitoring system (TPM), and Attention Assist (AtAs), as well as an interface for the use of alcohol testers for the driver’s workplace are also standard on board.

Cockpit: Popular workplace also available with MirrorCam

Instead of the conventional outside mirrors, all Setra ComfortClass and TopClass models are optionally available with MirrorCam. The images from the cameras are transmitted to 15-inch monitors mounted on the inside of the A-pillars on the left and right. Displayed lines indicate the end of the vehicle and help the driver to estimate the speed of approaching vehicles and when changing lane at the end of an overtaking maneuver. An additional camera and a second compact monitor ensure a view of the front right corner of the vehicle. The advantages of the MirrorCam include the extended field of vision for the driver, the significantly better visibility in the dark thanks to residual light enhancement, reduced soiling, less maneuvering damage, and a further reduction in fuel consumption thanks to a smaller frontal area.

With Keyless Start, the key remains in your pocket and the engine starts at the push of a button. The electronic parking brake bundles several functions, combining simple handling and high safety. High Beam Assist automatically switches the high beams on or off depending on the traffic situation. The 360° camera system offers perfect all-round visibility when maneuvering and in narrow sections. Four cameras on the front, rear, and above the side windows detect the vehicle’s surroundings and indirectly ensure all-round visibility of

360 degrees from a bird’s eye perspective. Finally, the Coach Infotainment Series multimedia system offers the latest generation of media usage for professional use. This starts with digital radio reception DAB+ and continues via Bluetooth audio streaming and the connection of smartphones. A HDMI connection also allows a notebook to be connected. The tour guide can also pair their smartphone. The central interface is a seven-inch monitor in the cockpit.

Passenger compartment: A generous space experience

Passenger compartment or passenger dream? They are practically the same for Setra TopClass and ComfortClass. On request, TopClass passengers can be greeted by a pleasant scent spread by a fragrance generator. There are six fragrances to choose from.

21.5-inch monitors provide the best on-board entertainment. They set new standards for LCD monitors. They are based on a high-resolution LED TFT display (1920 x 1080 pixels) and excellent HD quality. Monitors can be mounted in a fixed or electric folding position.

Product range: Six HD, three HDH models

Six versatile HD models from the ComfortClass, three outstanding HDH luxury coaches from the TopClass in every respect, plus the S 531 DT double-decker bus as a solo model – the Setra range fulfills every wish for a customized coach. In addition, there is a wide range of special equipment: Rear-end door instead of center entrance for HD models with corresponding layout of the passenger compartment, TopSky panoramic roof, elegant 2+1 seating with flat floor, a fascinating diversity of fabric and leather upholstery as well as many other extras – no two Setras are the same, yet every Setra provides what you need.

The wide range of ComfortClass HD models extends from the compact, 10.5-meter-long S 511 HD club bus to the seating giant S 519 HD with its length of just under 15 meters. Setra TopClass – there are three fascinating HDH models on three axles. Dream buses for dream trips, from the maneuverable S 515 HDH to the powerful S 517 HDH, from 12.5 to 14.2 meters long.

The powertrain of the Setra ComfortClass and TopClass has proven itself many times over. The centerpiece is the Mercedes-Benz OM 470 six-cylinder inline engine with a displacement of 10.7 liters in three output levels from 290 kW (394 hp) to 335 kW (456 hp), together with the OM 471 (12.8-liter displacement) with 350 kW (476 hp) and 375 kW (510 hp). These are assigned depending on the model.

Omniplus: Digital is normal

Another plus of Setra coaches is the comprehensive service offered by the Omniplus service brand. This applies to services ranging from oil changes for low-emission diesel engines to the supply of replacement parts – now also on site from the 3D printer. Companies can purchase parts 24/7 in the Omniplus eShop. Omniplus Reman genuine parts optimize the cost balance and the CO 2 footprint. Tailor-made service contracts convey security and cost transparency, as do the diverse and continuously expanded digital services of Omniplus On, such as real- time monitoring Omniplus On Uptime and Uptime pro. Digital has long been normal for Omniplus.

Setra TopClass S 531 DT: The premium-class double-decker bus

Efficiency: Outstanding aerodynamics

Variability: The Setra DT is a bus for all situations

Comfort: Light interior, comfortable stairs, innovative washroom

Safety: Latest assistance systems as standard

Design: Characteristic appearance from front to rear

Maximum efficiency and variability, maximum comfort, and maximum safety: As a solo vehicle in the TopClass, the Setra S 531 DT double-decker bus sets standards in its class. The impressive touring coach achieves consumption records in its segment with best aerodynamic values. Thanks to its flexible lower deck it caters for all uses for touring and regular-service transport. The interior impresses with comfort. The designers have wrapped all this into a fascinating trailblazing design.

Efficiency: Outstanding aerodynamics

The Setra double-decker bus is trimmed from front to rear for the best possible aerodynamics. To put it literally: The airstream flows around strongly curved windshields and large edge radii at the front, while being deflected by indents and spoiler lips at the rear. The developers have paid attention to the smallest details: The windshield wiper on the upper deck stands vertically in the rest position – something borrowed from motorsport. The result is a drag coefficient of c w = 0.35, a record for this segment. The aerodynamics form the basis for record-low fuel consumption. Automatic lowering of the body at high speeds is also a feature of the series.

On request, the MirrorCam replaces the conventional outside mirrors. The images from the cameras are transmitted to 15-inch monitors mounted on the inside of the A-pillars on the left and right. Displayed lines indicate the end of the vehicle and help the driver to estimate the speed of approaching vehicles and when changing lane at the end of an overtaking maneuver. An additional camera and a second monitor ensure a view of the front right corner of the vehicle. The advantages of the MirrorCam include the extended field of vision for the driver, the significantly better visibility in the dark thanks to residual light enhancement, reduced soiling, less maneuvering damage, and a further reduction in fuel consumption thanks to a smaller frontal area.

Variability: The Setra S 531 DT is a bus for all situations

Holiday trips, long-distance routes, elegant bistro buses, inter-city routes – the new Setra covers all conceivable applications for buses of its format. In addition to the brand-typical individual equipment and seating, the variable lower deck forms the fundamental basis.

Thanks to a completely new design, it is optionally possible to delete the seat platform on the right-hand side of the lower deck in the direction of travel. This results in new options, such as wheelchair spaces, bistro coach equipment, a removable platform with space for a stroller on inter-city routes, or a platform featuring traditional seating for tourist travel. The

diversity is also evident in the cockpit: Buyers can choose between the elegant and functional cockpit from the Setra ComfortClass and the luxurious cockpit from the TopClass.

Comfort: Light interior, comfortable stairs, innovative washroom

Thanks to plenty of light and a modern design, the bright interior of the Setra conveys a sense of generous space. The staircases as a connection from the lower deck to the upper deck are particularly eye-catching. Glazed from the outside, they are clad on the inside with translucent acrylic plastic. Uniform two-colored steps with individual lighting, platforms and continuous handrails provide safety when boarding and disembarking the bus. The washroom also deserves attention. Its furnishings are arranged diagonally, which means maximum space. The high-gloss white furniture at the top and the friendly LED lighting evoke a modern bathroom unit.

Safety: Latest assistance systems as standard

The Setra S 531 DT is equipped with the latest safety and assistance systems as standard, such as Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), which detects moving or stationary pedestrians and cyclists in front of the vehicle and can automatically carry out emergency braking, or Sideguard Assist 2 with integrated Lane Change Assist. Frontguard Assist for the area directly in front of the vehicle, Traffic Sign Assist, which warns when the permissible speed is exceeded, adaptive cruise control (ART), Lane Assist (SPA), the tire pressure monitoring system (TPM) and Attention Assist (AtAs) as well as an interface for the use of alcohol testers for the driver’s workplace are also standard on board.

Design: Characteristic appearance from front to rear

A Setra is a bus like no other – as demonstrated by the spectacular look of the double-decker bus. The new brand face is particularly eye-catching. The focal point is the high-gloss black front panel framed by chrome inserts. The self-assured, three-dimensional brand lettering is also chrome-plated. The housing of the new headlamps is in black chrome. The double-decker bus features a three-dimensional character element with integrated Setra brand lettering on the side. The large glazing is characterized by a counter-sweep around the rear stairs. It is framed in aluminum and gives the bus dynamism. The rear end is framed by side fins with a spoiler lip. Below the rear window, the chrome-plated logo trim with the brand lettering from the TopClass catches the eye – together with the new tail lights, this is the perfect finishing touch to an eye-catching bus.

New offers for high-voltage batteries: Daimler Buses wants to use e-services to continue growing

Expansion of the e-portfolio beyond vehicles and infrastructure

New services to extend the useful life of e-bus batteries

Battery replacement with the latest generation possible from 2026

Focus on long-term, sustainable and economical use of e-bus batteries

Daimler Buses is planning further growth in the field of e-mobility – also beyond vehicles and infrastructure. To this end, the enterprise is introducing new services to extend the useful life of electrically powered buses: For example, Daimler Buses is now offering its customers the reconditioning of electric bus batteries. In addition, the manufacturer is expanding its range in 2026 to include battery replacement for the latest generation with a longer range.

Daimler Buses thus wants to enable the longest possible useful life for its electrified vehicles – as with diesel buses. The two offers are part of an e-service offensive that looks at the total life cycle and profitability of e-buses and batteries. Daimler Buses is initially offering the new services for the electrically powered Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus. The vehicle has been in series production since 2018 and is now equipped with third-generation batteries (NMC3). In 2026, the significantly further developed, next battery generation (NMC4) is to follow. These services are also a possible prospect for the new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro inter-city bus in the future.

Maximized uptime thanks to new e-services

With the reconditioning and replacement of batteries, Daimler Buses aims for long-term and thus sustainable use in the vehicle. Like all batteries, electric bus batteries lose capacity over the years with intensive use. The manufacturer is now reconditioning first-generation NMC1 batteries as required, which significantly increases the capacity and thus also the electric range of the buses. In the future, the reworking of batteries will be extended to NMC2 and NMC3 generations.

In addition, Daimler Buses will also replace batteries of all predecessor generations (NMC1 to NMC3) depending on the customer’s planned operating period from 2026. The enterprise then replaces them with the latest NMC4 models, which enables an increase in capacity and thus also greater ranges of existing e-buses compared to their new condition. A special feature is that, depending on the vehicle configuration and the original battery generation, fewer batteries may be required, based on the same or higher total capacity of the NMC4 batteries.

Daimler Buses will also use the reconditioning and replacement of batteries to the new NMC4 generation for its used vehicle range from BusStore. Customers can therefore also purchase used e-buses with very high battery capacity or the latest battery technology.

Digital service portfolio for maximum battery service life in the vehicle

Before reconditioning or replacement is necessary, the digital service portfolio of Daimler Buses helps to extend the battery service life in the vehicle: For example, software checks the status of the batteries in the electric bus fleet and compiles this information for the bus operator, including recommendations for action. Among other things, it detects state of charge, temperatures and non-operational times of the buses and recommends controls to protect the batteries.

To further protect the battery and avoid serious consequences, Daimler Buses is introducing a new emergency call function in the digital service Omniplus On Battery Monitoring for Busworld Europe 2025. If the temperature and other parameters of the high-voltage battery unexpectedly exceed certain limit values, the horn and hazard warning lights are switched on in the vehicle and a pop-up message appears in the driver’s display. At the same time, the warning is transmitted to the Omniplus On portal and a telephone number previously stored by the customer is called in order to inform them immediately about the malfunction. Serious damage can be avoided in this way. The new emergency call function of Battery Monitoring is recognized by many insurance companies as a fire prevention measure.

Long service life of e-buses thanks to warranties and repair options

With the introduction of the new NMC4 battery in 2026, Daimler Buses will also offer warranties of up to twelve years as part of new vehicle sales. This allows customers to use their vehicles economically and without risk over a long period of time. In addition, the manufacturer relies on a modular design of its batteries, enabling simple repairs.

Growing number of eBus service centers in Europe with extensive services

Omniplus already comprises more than 120 eBus service centers in Europe and continues to grow. The service employees are specially trained in the proper handling of electric vehicles and their high-voltage technology. The sites have special facilities such as elevated racks or battery cranes for working directly on the high-voltage components or for repairing or replacing complete batteries. Customers of Daimler Buses also benefit from customized service solutions for their individual needs in their immediate vicinity after the vehicle purchase. This also includes a fast and reliable supply of replacement parts, which ensures that the e-buses are always ready for use.

The life of the batteries after use in the vehicle

After the first life of the batteries in the vehicle, Daimler Buses offers solutions for so-called “repurpose” applications. Here, the former high-voltage batteries are used, for example, in energy storage units to compensate for peak loads on the power grid or as intermediate storage units in solar and wind farms. Subsequently, at the end of the life cycle, the enterprise works with partners to offer recycling options to recover bound raw materials as far as possible. With the objective of enabling even more efficient recycling methods and a closed product life cycle, Daimler Buses is also participating in projects in Germany that are supported together with Daimler Truck.

Omniplus Charge: New brand for advice and services relating to charging infrastructure

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH’s range of services becomes Omniplus Charge

Comprehensive range of charging infrastructure services

Daimler Buses is presenting the new Omniplus Charge brand for the first time at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels. In future, the enterprise will bundle the consulting and service offerings for the charging infrastructure of Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH under the name Omniplus Charge. This is intended to connect the comprehensive e-mobility offerings of Daimler Buses even better and to achieve even better visibility of the charging infrastructure services.

Daimler Buses is continuously expanding its offerings for e-mobility. In addition to battery- electric buses with and without fuel cell range extenders, the enterprise’s portfolio has long included the reconditioning and reuse of batteries in stationary applications as well as numerous digital services from Omniplus On, from battery monitoring to Remote Control Functions. In 2023, Daimler Buses founded the subsidiary Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, which specializes in consulting services and services related to the planning, construction and operation of charging infrastructure as well as its professional maintenance and repair.

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH’s offers will be marketed with immediate effect under the Omniplus Charge brand and thus under the strong common Omniplus brand umbrella, which, in addition to the classic services, also combines comprehensive digital services with Omniplus On.

Omniplus Charge: Charge up your Business

Omniplus Charge as an integral part of the updated Omniplus service ecosystem

“One Face to the Customer” from initial consultation to turnkey implementation

Omniplus Charge supports customers in the long term and offers a complete service for charging infrastructure with its own service technicians

H2 infrastructure is also part of the offer

Solutions for small and large bus companies with the right partners

In addition to a lot of know-how, the switch to e-mobility in the bus fleet requires careful preparation. If transport companies want to use electric buses successfully, they require a holistic view of their e-mobility system. Daimler Buses has always advised transport companies and actively accompanied them on their journey to e-mobility. The subsidiary Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, founded in 2023, is consistently pursuing this path. The enterprise specializes in consulting, designing, and building e-mobility and H 2 infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and other partners, Daimler Buses can supply the entire e-mobility ecosystem from a single source if requested: From custom-configured electric bus to the complete infrastructure for the depot, including construction measures, electrical installations, chargers, battery storage facilities, charging management systems, and other digital services. Starting in the autumn, Daimler Buses

Solutions GmbH will be offering its services under the Omniplus Charge brand and thus under the strong Omniplus umbrella brand, which, in addition to the classic services, combines comprehensive digital services with Omniplus On.

“One Face to the Customer” from initial consultation to turnkey implementation

With Omniplus Charge, every customer receives a personal e-mobility advisor who accompanies them from initial consultation through the planning and construction phase to turnkey handover of the charging infrastructure and electric bus fleet. And the experts at Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH are still there for the customer during operation, taking over the service for the charging infrastructure on request and ensuring that operation of the charging infrastructure and the electric bus fleet runs smoothly. Customers benefit from short coordination processes, reliable project implementation, transparent processes, and noticeable relief of their own personnel and resources.

For Omniplus Charge customers, the journey to e-mobility begins with comprehensive advice and a software-based feasibility analysis. No two businesses are alike. Whether it’s a medium-sized family business in the countryside or a transport operator in a major European city – the specialists at Omniplus Charge take into account the individual circumstances of each individual enterprise. They first analyze the bus routes in detail based on the real operating conditions. Based on the feasibility analysis, the customer then receives a customized charging concept – from depot charging using a vehicle plug, pantograph or charging rail to intermediate charging en route. The supply of hydrogen for the fuel cell models is also taken into account as required.

Omniplus Charge supports customers in the long term and offers a complete service for charging infrastructure with its own service technicians

Three to four months after the first consultation, it is usually possible to enter the procurement phase of the concrete infrastructure measures. Numerous parameters have to be taken into account: Which charging solutions are worth considering? How big must the transformer be for the power supply? Is a stationary battery storage system or a solar system sensible in order to optimize electricity costs? Should the layout of the depot be changed in order to optimally position the charging points? How must the charging points be constructed? Plug-in charging or pantograph? Which charge management software will monitor and control the chargers? Is it possible to use a nearby hydrogen refueling station or is it a good idea to have your own hydrogen refueling station? As part of the consulting services, Daimler Buses Solutions can carry out a complete simulation of the planned electric bus depot and simulate the energy flows, also with consideration of PV systems and stationary battery storage units. On this basis, all optimization potentials can be analyzed together with the customer. The experts at Omniplus Charge not only advise on the design of the right technology, but also on the selection of experienced partners for charging infrastructure, charging management, power supply systems, and construction measures.

Upon request, Daimler Buses acts as a general contractor and offers the customer the complete system solution from a single source.

In the implementation phase, the e-mobility consultants from Omniplus Charge take over the planning of all necessary construction work, for example for the power supply of the chargers or the construction of a suitable hydrogen infrastructure. Coordination and execution are in the hands of a central project management team. Omniplus Charge attaches great importance to the long-term support of customers and therefore now offers maintenance and service of the chargers with its own service technicians. In this way, the enterprise raises the service quality for charging stations to the high level expected of Daimler Buses.

H infrastructure is also part of the offer

In addition to tailor-made charging solutions for battery-electric buses, Omniplus Charge also offers comprehensive concepts for hydrogen infrastructure. The expert teams individually analyze which technical and economic design best suits the requirements of the respective transport company. A separate hydrogen refueling station does not always have to be part of the solution. As an attractive alternative to cost-intensive in-house investment, Omniplus Charge customers benefit from the strategic partnership between Daimler Buses and H2 Mobility, the largest operator of hydrogen refueling stations in Europe.

H2 Mobility constructs new refueling stations in the immediate vicinity of transport companies as required. In addition, it is possible to install your own H2 dispenser directly at the depot.

This can then be done without the usual investment and operating risks, as the publicly accessible refueling stations are fully operated by H2 Mobility.

Charging management with Sinos

To ensure that the operation of the electric buses and charging infrastructure runs smoothly, Daimler Buses is also supplying a charging management solution with Sinos, which is perfectly tailored to the needs of bus operators. This allows the bus operator to permanently monitor the charging processes and control the charging capacity according to operational requirements. The preconditioning of the buses is also controlled via the central system, so that they are ideally prepared for operation. Customers’ existing IT systems can be integrated via interfaces. In addition, Sinos also reduces electricity procurement costs and offers a complete visualization of the depot with precise display of the vehicles.

Solutions for small and large bus companies

Together with the experts from Daimler Buses Solutions, Daimler Buses has already won 54 projects and successfully implemented many of them. These include well-known transport operators such as Stadtwerke Bonn, HTM in The Hague, Netherlands, and VYBuss in Östersund, Sweden. But even medium-sized bus companies such as RVWB in Wettingen, Switzerland, like to take advantage of the opportunity to get everything from a single source, from individually configured electric buses to complete e-mobility infrastructure. For the first time in its history, Daimler Buses recently received the order as a general contractor to plan and build a complete electric bus depot and the total charging infrastructure. The client is MOIN Mobilitätsinfrastruktur und -betriebs GmbH in the district of Lüneburg, or MOIN GmbH for short. In addition, Omniplus Charge offers Daimler Buses a 360-degree solution with Charging-as-a-Service for customers who do not want to invest themselves in the construction of charging infrastructure. With this solution approach, Daimler Buses sets up the charging infrastructure at the customer’s depot at its own expense and takes care of operation and maintenance. The customer pays a pre-agreed amount per kilowatt hour for charging the buses.

New Omniplus service: Zone-controlled speed control for buses from Daimler Buses

Speed-based zone management increases safety and relieves the strain on the driver

Location services plus uses position data for speed limiter activation

Can be retrofitted for existing vehicles by means of software update

At the UITP Summit in Hamburg on June 15 to 18, 2025, Omniplus, the service brand of Daimler Buses celebrated the world premiere of the new digital service Omniplus On monitor location services plus. This service was developed to further increase traffic safety, relieve bus drivers and avoid complaints and penalties for speeding. With this form of zone management, Daimler Buses meets the needs of numerous European bus customers, particularly in Scandinavia, France, and Switzerland, for speed-based geofencing. With this new service, buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands can be centrally controlled using position data so that they do not exceed a specified speed after entering a defined zone, for example in the city center.

Location services plus uses position data for speed limiter activation

With the new location services plus, fleet operators can very easily set up so-called geofencing within the Zone Management feature in the Omniplus On portal by marking zones in their area of operation on a digital map and assigning a maximum permissible speed to each one. In this way, not only 30 km/h zones can be defined, but also, for example, speed-sensitive areas in front of schools or kindergartens.

The zone management sends this configuration to the vehicles registered in the system. If a bus from the fleet enters the digitally marked area, the command to maintain the set speed is triggered based on the position data. Since the data is stored in the vehicle, this also works when the mobile phone connection is interrupted. The driver receives a visual message in the instrument panel. At the same time, the bus’s speed limiter function is automatically activated and the vehicle coasts gently until the set maximum speed is reached. Further acceleration beyond the preset limit is then no longer possible. However, should the traffic situation require it, the speed limiter function can be overridden at any time by kickdown of the accelerator pedal. Acceleration is possible again without restriction after leaving the zone in question.

With the new function of speed-based zone management, bus drivers can concentrate fully on the current traffic situation, especially in urban traffic, and no longer have to worry about unintentional speeding.

Existing vehicles can be retrofitted using a software update

Omniplus On monitor location services plus can be booked in the Omniplus On portal for buses that have at least the Daimler Buses B2E electronics architecture and the

third-generation Bus Data Center and are used in countries where the registration requirements allow this function. Inventory vehicles also require a software update for activation. Retrofitting is also possible for buses without a speed limiter function, depending on the type and assistance system equipment.

Omniplus: Digital services for greater safety and efficiency

Over-the-air system updates without workshop visit

Optimized charging processes thanks to Omniplus On Remote Control Functions

Digital Services Package: On the road with digital services right from the start

Omniplus On Battery Monitoring: For longer battery service life

Omniplus On Uptime pro: Improved vehicle availability for bus fleets

Improved consumption overview on Omniplus On monitor

Data packages for data use in existing fleet management systems

TiGR data interface according to international ITxPT standard available with Omniplus

Bus customers of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands benefit from the comprehensive services of Omniplus, the service brand of Daimler Buses. This also applies in particular to operators of electric buses such as the eCitaro, eCitaro G, eCitaro K, and eCitaro fuel cell, as well as the eIntouro in the future. After all, Omniplus not only has the largest bus-specific service network in Europe. The network of specialized eBus service centers with employees qualified for high-voltage work and the corresponding technical equipment already comprises over 120 eBus service centers in Europe and is constantly growing.

In addition, digital services are becoming increasingly important, as they offer the opportunity to make bus operations even more efficient, economical, and safe. With its Omniplus On portal, Daimler Buses already offers a wide range of digital services: From online remote diagnosis Uptime and Uptime pro to location services, consumption and driving analyses, and Remote Control Functions for electric buses. Virtual data interfaces, so-called data packages, for customers with their own fleet management and control system, also in standardized manner as with the ITxPT TiGR standard, as well as interfaces between Omniplus online spare parts ordering and customer-specific merchandise management systems complement the digital offering of Omniplus.

But that’s not all: Omniplus is constantly expanding its range of digital services and is currently adding further services to its range.

Over-the-air system updates without workshop visit

Daimler Buses is the first bus manufacturer in Europe to present a bus on which so-called over-the-air updates can be carried out. Software updates can be transferred to the vehicle via the mobile network using the standard Bus Data Center communication module and installed without a workshop visit. A prerequisite for over-the-air updates is a new electronics architecture that is available for the first time in the new eIntouro. The update capability is not limited to necessary security updates. General software updates and changed settings can also be installed in this way without great expense. This ensures that the vehicle receives important security and software updates promptly. And even the activation of optional retrofit

functions is possible with over-the-air updates. Updates are controlled via the digital Omniplus On portal. If an update is available, the fleet manager receives a message and can then release individual vehicles for the update. The desired time for installation can also be selected in the portal. The installation only takes place when the vehicle is stationary and the required system requirements have been met. Over-the-air updates reduce the installation effort for the software and improve vehicle availability, as a workshop visit is no longer required.

Optimized charging processes thanks to Omniplus On Remote Control Functions

Omniplus On offers operators of electric bus fleets the option of operational vehicle preparation with the digital, bidirectional Remote Control Functions service. This allows electric buses to be charged and preconditioned precisely to the minute without great expense. This also includes selecting the type of preconditioning such as heating, cooling or ventilation. The digital service for electric bus fleets works independently of the charging infrastructure and helps to increase the range of the vehicle and the service life of the batteries. It is also possible to limit the system to a specified maximum charge level in order to conserve the battery, as well as to set the scheduled departure time of each individual bus in order to have the full battery charge available for operation. In the eCitaro fuel cell, the operating modes can also be set via Remote Control Functions. Remote Control Functions is an optional component of the Omniplus On digital service. This digital service can also be used via an interface (API) with the customer’s own fleet and charging management systems. This offers transport companies the advantage that no communication via the charging station is required with OCPP.

Digital Services Package: On the road with digital services right from the start

In order to convince as many customers as possible of the benefits of digital services and to make digital services even more easily accessible to customers, Daimler Buses is temporarily offering a Digital Services Package as a free option for all newly delivered buses. Buyers of new diesel vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands receive free access to the digital services included in the package for three years. For newly delivered battery-electric eCitaro, eCitaro fuel cell, and eIntouro, customers can use the digital services free of charge for six years. After the end of the period, customers will have the option of continuing to use the services at a reduced package price.

Omniplus On Battery Monitoring: Now with new emergency call function

A new digital service from Omniplus is the Omniplus On Battery Monitoring system. The service provides a quick overview of the condition of the high-voltage batteries in the Mercedes-Benz electric bus fleet and proactively helps to extend the battery service life and avoid battery damage. The evaluation and measurement of Battery Monitoring is based, among other things, on battery-relevant key figures such as battery type, mileage, age, battery cell temperature, state of health, and many more.

With the Battery Monitoring service, the fleet operator not only receives detailed information on the condition of the high-voltage batteries in each vehicle, but also concrete recommendations for handling the high-voltage battery with care and extending its service life. For example, the system recognizes when a bus is stationary for a long time with fully charged batteries and recommends that the battery is not fully charged until shortly before the next planned start of the journey in order to conserve the battery. The digital battery monitoring system also detects other factors, such as the maximum discharge level or excessive temperatures, and recommends suitable measures. This prevents damage to the battery.

To further protect the battery and avoid serious consequences, Daimler Buses is introducing a new emergency call function in the digital service Omniplus On Battery Monitoring for Busworld Europe 2025. If the temperature and other parameters of the high-voltage battery unexpectedly exceed certain limit values, the horn and hazard warning lights are switched on in the vehicle and a pop-up message appears in the driver’s display. At the same time, the warning is transmitted to the Omniplus On portal and a telephone number previously stored by the customer is called in order to inform them immediately about the malfunction. Serious damage can be avoided in this way. The new emergency call function of Battery Monitoring is recognized by many insurance companies as a fire prevention measure.

The Battery Monitoring service can be booked in the Omniplus On portal for each vehicle.

As a free service, Omniplus offers Warranty Status for all eCitaro and eCitaro fuel cell buses. This service provides detailed insights into the warranty status of the battery and helps to avoid possible warranty violations. In addition to details about the vehicle and the battery, the customer is shown which services are covered by the warranty, how long the warranty is valid, which warranty conditions must be fulfilled and which warranty violations have occurred so far.

Omniplus On Uptime pro: Improved vehicle availability for bus fleets

One of the services that makes a significant contribution to improving availability and reducing TCO is Omniplus On Uptime pro. This digital solution permanently monitors all relevant vehicle systems and is now part of the freely available Digital Services Package for both diesel and electric buses from Daimler Buses. Omniplus On Uptime pro provides both fleet management and the workshop with important diagnostic information in real time.

The service provides the workshop with detailed diagnostic data in addition to viewable data and analyses, which thus helps the workshop prepare for upcoming work, bundle repairs and maintenance, and optimize servicing times. In the web-based Omniplus On Portal, the workshop has access to a full remote diagnosis with all active and stored faults as well as freeze frame data, without having to physically connect to the vehicle’s diagnostic device as before. In addition, dispatchers have access to real-time information related to every message on the driver’s display and to critical status values in the respective vehicle – meaning there are no misunderstandings between drivers and dispatchers.

Improved consumption overview on Omniplus On monitor

The digital service Omniplus On monitor is used to monitor and optimize consumption values. It can do more than record and analyze the consumption of buses and touring coaches with combustion engines. Omniplus On monitor can also precisely evaluate the eCitaro’s energy consumption and display this in the Omniplus On portal. For all drive types, consumption can now be evaluated separately according to traction and auxiliary consumers, like the heating or air conditioning system. This allows for a better comparison of individual vehicles and, if required, the introduction of suitable measures to reduce energy consumption, e.g. targeted driver training.

Data packages for data use in existing fleet management systems

The demand of transport companies for additional vehicle data is increasing rapidly, especially in the e-mobility field. Omniplus On provides operators with different data packages as required. The range extends from 90 to over 350 data points. In addition, the health status can be recorded by a full remote diagnosis. Transport companies with an existing telematics and fleet management system can thus integrate the vehicle data relevant to them into their systems via an interface – easily and without retrofitting additional hardware.

The data points have been thoroughly checked. They meet the highest quality standards as well as certification according to the latest cyber security standards to be further processed in the operator’s system landscape and used for analysis purposes, including by the telematics providers commissioned by the transport companies. More than 15 major European telematics, ITS, and charging management providers are already involved in this pioneering technology for data transfer and processing.

TiGR data interface according to international ITxPT standard available with Omniplus

Daimler Buses is offering its customers a data interface for remote bus monitoring that has been certified according to the internationally universal ITxPT standard: The virtual data interface Telediagnostic for intelligent Garage in Real time (TiGR). Thanks to the harmonized interface with a universal transmission protocol, transport operators can simplify vehicle analyses and obtain a homogeneous database for their entire fleet.

Data Package ITxPT TiGR from Omniplus On is available for all Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses. With this new, virtual data interface, transport companies are now able to communicate optimally with all ITxPT-compliant devices in the back office. Another advantage: Important data points such as consumption or the number of door openings are already calculated and sent. This facilitates data processing and increases added value.

Exhibition vehicles

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz eIntouro M

Two battery packs for a range of up to 500 kilometers

New electronics architecture enables software updates “over-the-air”

Good for excursions and short trips

At Stand 503 in Hall 5, Daimler Buses will be presenting the new electrically powered eIntouro M with a length of 13.09 meters and equipped with 48 coach-style seats for short-distance travel and excursions. The eIntouro M is also suitable for inter-city routes as well as plant and shuttle transport.

At Busworld Europe 2025, the eIntouro M will be presented in a noble bottle green metallic outfit. The new eIntouro M has adopted the body with the steeply protruding windshield, the brand-typical unit consisting of radiator grille and headlamps as well as the straight and virtually seamlessly smooth side walls from the diesel-powered Intouro models. But under the familiar dress lies a completely new battery and drive technology combined with a new electronics architecture.

Two battery packs for a range of up to 500 kilometers

The lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP) of the eIntouro M are characterized by their long service life and the ability to use over 95 percent of the installed capacity. The exhibition vehicle is equipped with two battery packs, one directly behind the front axle and one in the previous engine compartment. With a total battery capacity of 414 kWh, a range of up to 500 kilometers3 can be achieved without recharging, depending on driving style, topography and weather conditions.

New electronics architecture enables “over-the-air” software updates

For the first time in a bus, software updates for the new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro can be transferred to the vehicle via a mobile network and installed without a workshop visit. This ensures that the vehicle is always up to date. At the same time, this function increases vehicle availability. Updates are controlled via the Omniplus On digital services portal. Software updates are installed when the vehicle is stationary, the parking brake is applied and drive-ready state is switched off. Retrofitting additional functions and updating parameters is also possible over-the-air.

3 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in delivery condition, in typical inter-city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors.

Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

Safety at the highest level

The exhibited eIntouro M is equipped with the latest assistance and safety systems. This includes, for example, Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC), adaptive cruise control (ART) with Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), Traffic Sign Assist, Sideguard Assist 2, and Frontguard Assist for detecting pedestrians and cyclists, Attention Assist, and the tire pressure monitoring system TPM. There are also extended systems such as MirrorCam instead of conventional outside mirrors and the 360° camera system for a perfect all-round view. The automatic body lowering at 78 km/h reduces the frontal area and thus contributes to the eIntouro M’s profitability.

Good for excursions and short trips

The passenger compartment of the eIntouro M immediately conveys coach character with the Travel Star Eco seating with dark red seat covers, the wood-look floor covering, and curtains in subtle gray. To match this, the exhibition vehicle has a toilet in front of the center entrance.

The fabric-covered luggage shelves with closed floor, reading lights, and air vents above each double seat also offer travel comfort. The cockpit is driver-oriented and offers perfect ergonomics. The looks and equipment, from the multifunction steering wheel to the electronic parking brake, fully reach touring coach level.

Technical data of the eIntouro M

Length/width/height 13, 090/2,534/3,465 mm Wheelbase 6,990 mm Front/rear overhang 2,800/3,300 mm Turning circle approx. 23,834 mm Standing height, center aisle 2,180 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 891 mm Battery technology/capacity LFP/414 kWh Charging power max. 400 kW Tire size 295/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 7,500/12,600 kg Engine type Three-phase asynchronous motors Top performance (max.) 400 kW System performance (continuous) 320 kW Peak torque 4,500 Nm Overall ratio of drive axle 3.154 Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle Mercedes-Benz RO 440

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz eIntouro for test drives

MirrorCam, 360° camera, and the latest safety and assistance systems

Two battery packs for a range of up to 500 kilometers

Attractive passenger compartment design

A second electrically powered eIntouro inter-city bus is ready for test drives in the outdoor display area of Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels. The 12.18-meter eIntouro has

49 passenger seats. The vehicle handles operations on inter-city routes and in plant traffic, on excursions and short trips.

MirrorCam, 360° camera, and the latest safety and assistance systems

Safety first – the eIntouro is equipped with the latest safety and assistance systems. This includes, for example, Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC), adaptive cruise control (ART) with Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), Traffic Sign Assist, Sideguard Assist 2, and Frontguard Assist for detecting pedestrians and cyclists, Attention Assist, and the tire pressure monitoring system TPM. There are also extended systems such as MirrorCam instead of classic outside mirrors or the 360° camera system for perfect all-round visibility.

Well-designed equipment – comfortable and functional

Floor mats in anthracite and side wall trim in needle felt with granite decor ensure a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. The in-house manufactured Inter Star Eco seating sets colorful accents with dark yellow seat covers and gray headrests in Composition. The cockpit is driver-oriented and offers perfect ergonomics. The looks and equipment, from the multifunction steering wheel to the electronic parking brake, fully reach touring coach level.

The further equipment of the eIntouro combines comfort and functionality.

A double-width door two ensures a fast passenger flow and at the same time creates space for a lift. Wheelchairs can be accommodated in the special use area on the left in the direction of travel. Here, two folding seats each in and opposite the direction of travel optimize the space available.

Two battery packs for a range of up to 500 kilometers

The eIntouro at Busworld Europe 2025 is equipped with two battery packs, one directly behind the front axle and one in the previous engine compartment. With a total battery capacity of 414 kWh, a range of up to 500 kilometers4 can be achieved without recharging, depending on driving style, topography, and weather conditions. The lithium iron phosphate batteries are4 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in delivery condition, in typical inter-city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors.

Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

characterized by their long service life and the ability to utilize over 95 percent of the installed capacity.

The bus is powered by a central motor with a continuous output of 320 kW, which is coupled with an integrated, automatic three-speed transmission that transfers the drive forces to the well-known Mercedes-Benz RO 440 drive axle.

Technical data of the eIntouro

Length/width/height 12,180/2,534/3,465 mm Wheelbase 6,080 mm Front/rear overhang 2,800/3,300 mm Turning circle approx. 21,458 mm Standing height, center aisle 2,180 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 891 mm Battery technology/capacity LFP/414 kWh Charging power max. 400 kW Tire size 295/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19 500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 7,500/12,600 kg Engine type Three-phase asynchronous motors Top performance (max.) 400 kW System performance (continuous) 320 kW Peak torque 4,500 Nm Overall ratio of drive axle 3.154 Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle Mercedes-Benz RO 440

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with NMC4 batteries

Remarkable battery capacity for 600 kilometer range

MirrorCam, 360° camera system, and unrivaled assistance and safety systems

Attractive passenger compartment design

Daimler Buses is allowing public transport companies to participate in the rapid development of battery technology for all-electric city buses. This is demonstrated by the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with NMC4 batteries. With an energy capacity of more than 550 kWh, it can replace conventionally powered city buses – and is universally attractive for fleets, drivers, and passengers.

Remarkable battery capacity for 600 kilometer range

Five high-voltage battery packs with a total energy capacity of 555 kWh distributed across the roof (three packs) and the rear (two packs) ensure a range of 600 kilometers for the two-door solo bus.5 The exhibition vehicle is designed for plug-in charging at the depot and can flexibly move to different positions with vehicle sockets above the front axle on the right and left at the rear.

MirrorCam, 360° camera system, and unrivaled assistance and safety systems

Safety is always the top priority for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The eCitaro on display is equipped with MirrorCam instead of conventional outside mirrors. The advantages of the MirrorCam include the extended field of vision for the driver, significantly better visibility in the dark thanks to the residual light enhancement and less soiling. When precise maneuvering is important, in the depot, in the car park or in narrow sections of the route, the 360° camera system also provides support. Preventive Brake Assist 2, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, the intelligent speed assistant, and the tire pressure monitoring system TPM are almost a matter of course. Safety and support for the driver also mean the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System and the switchable speed limitation to 33 km/h, which make driving in zones subject to speed limits significantly easier. Depending on the usage profile, the limit can be set to other speeds.

Attractive passenger compartment design

Passengers take their seats on City Star Eco seating produced in-house. The seat and backrest of the 35 passenger seats are upholstered in black fabric. Green ceiling handrails, ambient lighting with continuous blue light strips above the aisle and windows, and a wood- look floor in the low-floor city bus provide a sense of freshness and comfort.

5 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in as-delivered condition, typical city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors. Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

The special-purpose area opposite entrance two can be used in a variety of ways:

There is space for a wheelchair or stroller, and the leaning surface against the direction of travel has a folding seat. In the direction of travel, there are two additional folding seats as an alternative to a standing area. The infotainment system includes a large 29-inch TFT monitor behind the transverse channel. Passengers can charge their mobile devices at 14 double USB sockets.

All of this is enclosed in a bottle green metallic paint finish, including the detachable parts. The result is a highly attractive overall appearance of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro exhibition vehicle with NMC4 batteries.

Technical data: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with NMC4 batteries

Length/width/height 12,135/2,550/3,400 mm Wheelbase 5,900 mm Front/rear overhang 2,805/3,430 mm Turning circle approx. 21,214 mm Standing height, center aisle 2,313 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 370 mm Battery technology/capacity NMC4/555 kWh Charging power max. 150 kW Tire size 275/70 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 8,000/13,000 kg Engine type Three-phase asynchronous motors Continuous output 140 kW per motor Peak torque 495 Nm per motor Gear ratio in wheel head i = 22.66, maximum torque at the wheel: 2 x 11 216 Nm Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle ZF AxTrac AVE, low-floor portal axle

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell

Three battery packs, fuel cell, and five hydrogen tanks

Usual workplace, numerous assistance systems

Attractively equipped passenger compartment

When it comes to e-mobility for local public transport, the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell is a must. At Busworld Europe 2025, Daimler Buses will be exhibiting the battery-electric low-floor bus with fuel cell to extend the range as a solo bus with two doors.

Three battery packs, fuel cell, and five hydrogen tanks

The eCitaro fuel cell at the exhibition stand in Brussels has three battery packs with current-generation lithium-ion batteries (NMC3) and a battery capacity of 295 kWh. Charging takes place via a vehicle socket on the right above the front wheel. The maximum charging capacity is 150 kW. The on-board SmartCharge charging control ensures an optimized battery service life.

For longer periods of use, a heavy-duty fuel cell serves as a power generator. The hydrogen supply of the fuel cell is provided by five H 2 cylinders, each with a capacity of five kilograms, installed on the vehicle roof. The hydrogen tanks are refueled on the right above the rear axle in the direction of travel. Thanks to the combination of high-performance batteries and fuel cell, the eCitaro fuel cell with NMC3 battery achieves a range of around 700 kilometers6 without recharging.

Usual workplace, numerous assistance systems

Drivers and passengers do not notice anything about the innovative drive system in everyday operations. The driver’s area is identical to that of the eCitaro. The only additional feature is a display for the percentage fill level of the hydrogen tanks. The equipment is exemplary, from the cab door with partition window to the half-width rear door and automatic air conditioning system to the air-conditioned seat.

The same applies to the equipment with safety and assistance systems: The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell exhibition vehicle is equipped with a multitude of state-of-the-art assistance systems. These include Preventive Brake Assist 2, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Attention Assist, and the tire pressure monitoring system (TPM) developed especially for scheduled-service buses. The standard reversing camera and the optional 360° camera system complement the comprehensive warning system around the bus.

6 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in as-delivered condition and maximum H2 capacity in typical city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors. Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

Attractively equipped passenger compartment

Passengers enter the city bus through two electrically operated inward swiveling doors. The interior is friendly and high-quality: Floor in wood look, grab bars and handrails in brushed stainless steel. The Mercedes-Benz City Star Eco seats are upholstered in the robust Composition leather fiber material in deep black with cross stripes in cyan and ultramarine blue. 13 dual USB sockets supply power to passenger end devices.

Technical data: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell

Length/width/height 12,135/2,550/3,400 mm Wheelbase 5,900 mm Front/rear overhang 2,805/3,430 mm Turning circle approx. 21,214 mm Standing height, center aisle 2,313 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 370 mm Battery technology/capacity NMC3/295 kWh Charging power max. 150 kW Fuel cell, performance max. 60 kW (Toyota 2ndgeneration) Hydrogen supply 5 x 5 kg H2 roof-mounted cylinder system (Type 4 tank) Tire size 275/70 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 7,500/13,000 kg Engine type Three-phase asynchronous motors Continuous output 125 kW per motor Peak torque 485 Nm per motor Gear ratio in wheel head i = 22.66, maximum torque at wheel 2 x 11 000 Nm Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle ZF AVE 130, low-floor portal axle

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G for test drives

Remarkable battery equipment for a range of 480 kilometers 7

Unrivaled assistance and safety systems, 360° camera system

Attractive passenger compartment design

Articulated buses form the backbone of local public transport in many large cities and metropolises, especially during peak hours and on busy city lines. The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G exhibited at Busworld Europe 2025 shows how a modern, all-electric articulated city bus must be designed: Innovative technology for drive and energy supply, maximum safety, comfortably equipped passenger compartment, functional cockpit – combined with an attractive appearance. The eCitaro G is equipped with the new AxTrax 2 LF drive axle from ZF with improved electric motors, which have a continuous output of 360 kW and an impressive torque of 860 Nm. The pivoting joint from the manufacturer Jost is also new in the eCitaro G exhibited at Busworld Europe 2025.

The eCitaro G is ready for test drives in the outdoor display area.

Remarkable battery equipment for appropriate range

Six high-voltage battery packs of the current NMC3 battery generation with a total energy capacity of 588 kWh ensure that the three-door articulated bus has an adequate range. It is designed for plug-in charging at the depot and can move to different positions flexibly with vehicle sockets on the right above the front wheel and on the rear left.

Comfortable cockpit, latest assistance and safety systems

The test vehicle’s cockpit combines functionality with comfort. Instrumentation and operation deliberately differ only insignificantly from the Citaro with a combustion engine, which makes it easier to switch between vehicles quickly. The exhibition vehicle is equipped with MirrorCam instead of the outside mirrors. The advantages of the MirrorCam include the extended field of vision for the driver, better visibility in the dark and less soiling.

Like every articulated bus with the three-pointed star, this eCitaro G also features the dynamic articulation angle control ATC (Articulation Turntable Controller), which ensures optimum steering characteristics, high stability and great maneuverability. In addition, the latest assistance and safety systems are on board, such as Preventive Brake Assist 2,

Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, and the tire pressure monitoring system (TPM). The 270° camera system for articulated buses provides drivers with significant support when precise maneuvering is required.

7 The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in as-delivered condition, typical city bus operation and moderate weather scenario, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400, for example. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration, and other external factors.

Therefore, the actual range may be below or above the specified value.

Attractive passenger compartment design

Passengers take their seats on City Star Eco seating produced in-house. The handrails in pastel orange add colorful highlights. The multi-color ambient lighting with continuous light strips over the aisle and windows can be controlled from the driver’s area using a control unit and ensures lighting moods to suit the driving situation or time of day.

The two special-purpose areas opposite entrances two and three can be used in a variety of ways: The center entrance door (door 2) has a mechanical folding ramp, which makes it easier for passengers with restricted mobility to use the articulated bus. There is a wheelchair space opposite door 2. In addition, a pram space is available opposite the rear entrance door (door 3).

Technical data: Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G

Length/width/height 18,125/2,550/3,400 mm Wheelbase, front/rear 5,900/5,990 mm Front/rear overhang 2,805/3,430 mm Turning circle approx. 22,970 mm Standing height, center aisle 2,313 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 370 mm Battery technology/ battery capacity NMC3/588 kWh Charging power max. 150 kW Tire size 275/70 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 30,000 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear/center 8,000/10,000/13,000 kg Engine type Three-phase asynchronous motors Continuous output 360 kW per motor Peak torque 860 Nm per motor Gear ratio in wheel head i = 21.57, maximum torque at wheel 2 x 11 000 Nm Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle ZF AxTrax 2 LF, low-floor portal axle

Vehicle profile: Mercedes-Benz Tourismo safety coach

Numerous innovative safety systems

Stylish passenger compartment with new infotainment

Comfortable and gentle drive with automatic torque converter

Safe, comfortable, highly economical, and innovative – the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is the benchmark in its class as a high-deck touring coach. This is underlined by the attractive safety coach as an exhibition vehicle at the Daimler Buses stand at Busworld Europe 2025. Another identical model of the Tourismo safety coach can be viewed in the outdoor area in front of the exhibition hall.

Numerous innovative safety systems

The mere list of safety and assistance systems installed in the exhibition vehicle makes it clear that the safety coach lives up to its name: For example, the Tourismo at Busworld Europe 2025 is already equipped with the new, even more powerful Active Brake Assist 6 Plus (ABA 6 Plus) emergency braking system and the new Attention Assist 2 (AtAs 2) with camera recognition. Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, and Traffic Sign Assist, which warns the driver of excessive speed, are also on board. There are also Lane Assist (SPA), tire pressure monitoring system (TPM), adaptive cruise control (ART) with additional stop-and-go function, continuous brake limiter (DBL), electronic stability program (ESP), rain and light sensor, and 360° camera system.

The standard lowering of the body at expressway speeds further improves the already excellent aerodynamics and thus further reduces fuel consumption.

Stylish passenger compartment with new infotainment

The Tourismo exhibition vehicle welcomes its passengers with a tastefully designed vehicle interior. The discreetly elegant interior equipment in gray forms a harmonious contrast to the striking exterior paintwork in Yellowstone yellow. Floor coverings with wood trim convey coziness, while the gray fabric covers of the seat and backrest surfaces with

anthracite-colored side bolsters and deep black head sections together with yellow piping and curtains provide dynamism.

Passengers also benefit from new entertainment electronics: The Coach Infotainment Series infotainment system with 21.5-inch screens and a brilliant image in full HD quality. Numerous USB ports supply power for mobile devices.

Powerful and comfortable drive

Tried-and-tested components are used to power the Tourismo exhibition vehicle. The OM 470 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with a displacement of 10.7 liters and an output of 335 kW (456 hp) as well as the GO 250–8 fully automated 8-speed manual transmission (PowerShift) ensure powerful yet comfortable propulsion at all times.

Technical data: Mercedes-Benz Tourismo 15 RHD

Length/width/height 12,295/2,550/3,680 mm Wheelbase 6,090 mm Front/rear overhang 2,890/3,315 mm Turning circle approx. 21,634 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 1,370 mm Seats (+ companion/driver) 44 (+1+1) Luggage compartment volume 8.7 m³ (without toilet: 9.9 m³) Tire size 295/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load (front/rear) 7,500/12,600 kg Engine type OM 470/Euro VI E Cylinders/displacement R6/10,677 cm³ Output 335 kW (456 hp) at 1,600 rpm Peak torque 2,200 Nm at 1,100 rpm Transmission GO 250–8 automated 8-speed manual transmission Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle Mercedes-Benz RO 440, Gear ratio 3.583:1

Vehicle profile: Setra MultiClass S 515 LE hybrid

Low entry with classic inter-city configuration

Interior: Friendly, functional and comfortable

Customized city bus cockpit, economical drive

The Setra MultiClass LE is a true all-rounder across the board. It is ideally suited for suburban and inter-city regular service with longer dwell times between stops. The exhibition vehicle is an outstanding example for this type of use.

Low entry with classic inter-city configuration

With a particularly comfortable low entrance thanks to low-profile city bus tires in size 275/70 R 22.5 and kneeling to the door side, a wide inward swiveling door at the front, and a double-width inward swiveling door at entrance two – the Setra MultiClass LE is a true city pro in this configuration. The Setra also welcomes passengers with limited mobility: An electrically extendable underfloor ramp is available to wheelchair passengers at entrance two. A manual folding ramp is also installed at entrance two. Wheelchairs can be secured in the

special-purpose area opposite using retractors. These are recessed in the platforms.

Interior: Friendly, functional and comfortable

The interior of the test vehicle is friendly, functional, and comfortable at the same time. Take, for example, a wood-look floor and easy-to-clean side wall panels with a smooth surface. Or the cantilever seating with Setra Passage seat shells and fabric upholstery in black-red Asor. Up to 39 passengers can sit here. One illuminated double USB socket per double seat and a 21.5-inch TFT screen are available to passengers in the side walls for infotainment while on the move. Double-glazed side windows offer good visibility and, thanks to their insulating effect, support the EvoCool Basic air conditioning system in maintaining the temperature of the interior.

Customized city bus cockpit, economical drive

The driver’s workplace of the MultiClass S 515 LE exhibition vehicle can be air-conditioned separately. The cab is partitioned across its total width by an opaque plastic rear panel and a partition window in the driver’s door. Tailor-made for urban and suburban traffic, the City cockpit complies with VDV (Association of German Transport Companies) specifications with its classic arched basic shape and joint adjustment of the multifunction steering wheel and instrument panel. MirrorCam instead of conventional outside mirrors and a 360° camera system offer the best possible all-round view and increase safety.

The powertrain consists of the compact and low-emission OM 936 six-cylinder inline engine in the 220 kW (299 hp) output class and the ZF Ecolife 2 automatic transmission with torque converter and D-N-R gear selector switch, together with a quiet and economical hypoid drive axle. The equipment with recuperation module, a drive unit, and intelligent on-board energy management ensures favorable fuel consumption and thus low emissions. The Driver Score driving style assistant provides additional support.

Technical data of the Setra MultiClass S 515 LE hybrid

Length/width/height 12,210/2,550/3,320 mm Wheelbase 6,200 mm Front/rear overhang 2,710/3,300 mm Turning circle approx. 21,776 mm Standing height, center aisle approx. 2,612 mm Floor height of driver’s seat above the roadway 809 mm Stowage space volume approx. 0.46 m³ Fuel tank volume approx. 300 l AdBlue volume approx. 53 l Tire size 275/70 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 7,500/12,600 kg Engine type/emission standard OM 936/Euro VI-E Cylinders/displacement R6/7700 cm³ Output 220 kW (299 hp) at 2,200 rpm Max. torque 1,200 Nm at 1,200 rpm Transmission Automatic transmission with torque converter ZF Ecolife 2 Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle RO 440, ratio 5.875:1

Vehicle profile: Setra ComfortClass S 515 HD

Comfortable all-rounder for tourist travel

Striking appearance with Setra family face and character element

Exemplary safety, superior drive

The S 515 HD from the ComfortClass is the versatile, economical, safe, and comfortable all-rounder and thus the ideal backbone of a well-maintained fleet. The exhibition vehicle at Busworld Europe 2025 presents itself as a comfortable coach for all occasions.

Striking appearance with Setra family face and character element

The striking family face is the outstanding distinguishing feature of the current generation of the Setra ComfortClass, supported by the new unmistakable character element on the flanks. The combination of a black front panel and silver elements underlines the high quality of the ComfortClass. Together with the exquisite Cosmos Red metallic paintwork for the body and detachable parts, this results in the elegant appearance of the HD model.

Tasteful, cozy, and comfortable equipment for travel

When boarding, passengers look at a back-lit step strip with brand lettering. Inside, they are welcomed by a tasteful interior with wood-look floor covering, partition walls with glass insert, the high-quality Setra Voyage Plus travel seating with a multi-part composition fabric combination for the seat and backrest, and headrest and design elements and curtains in Mars red. A true feel-good passenger area, supplemented by a refrigerator, kitchenette, and a washroom and toilet in entrance two.

Consumer electronics are also on a par. The Coach MediaRouter secures Internet access, and the new Coach Infotainment Series multimedia system, together with large folding screens in 21.5-inch format, provides entertainment. Anyone who wants to watch their own program can simply plug their mobile device into the USB ports between the double seats. The housing is subtly illuminated in blue, making it easy to find in all light conditions.

Exemplary safety, superior drive

A whole bundle of safety and assistance systems supports the driver. For example, the Setra S 515 HD is already on display at Busworld Europe with the extended assistance systems ABA 6 Plus as well as the new camera-based Attention Assist 2 which will be

available from the 1st quarter of 2026. The further list of equipment is a veritable Who’s Who of assistance systems: Active Drive Assist 2 including Active Steering Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, latest generation Predictive Powertrain Control, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, tire pressure monitoring system (TPM). Safety is also ensured by the surround lighting when reversing, the 360° camera system, and the MirrorCam instead of outside mirrors for a perfect all-round view.

In combination with the fully automated GO 250-8 PowerShift transmission and the RO 440 rear axle, the compact in-line six-cylinder OM 470 ensures an equally superior, economical, and low-emission drive. Here too, the Driver Score provides the driver with valuable support.

Technical data of the Setra ComfortClass S 515 HD

Length/width/height 12,295/2,550/3,770 mm Wheelbase 6,090 mm Front/rear overhang 2,890/3,315 mm Turning circle approx. 21,616 mm Standing height, center aisle approx. 2,100 mm Floor height of driver’s workplace above the road 920 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 1,370 mm Luggage compartment volume (standard) approx. 9.9 m³ Fuel tank volume approx. 480 l AdBlue volume approx. 35 l Tire size 295/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 19,500 kg Permissible axle load, front/rear 7,500/12,600 kg Engine type/emission standard OM 470/Euro VI-E Cylinders/displacement R6/10 677 cm³ Output 315 kW (428 hp) at 2200 rpm Max. torque 2,100 Nm at 1,100 rpm Transmission GO 250–8 PowerShift fully automated manual transmission Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle RO 440, ratio 3.583:1

Vehicle profile: Setra TopClass S 516 HDH

Exterior: HDH model with a confident appearance

Interior: Top class comfort and technology

Cockpit: Attractive and highly functional, with innovative assistance systems

The exclusive TopClass HDH models take coach travel to a new level. Maximum long-distance comfort, individual luxury, and technical excellence combine to create an amazing travel experience. The exciting design and the latest assistance systems make the next generation of the Setra TopClass the flagship of any fleet. The Setra TopClass S 516 HDH exhibition vehicle is a high-gloss three-axle vehicle with a large passenger compartment, enormous payload, and exclusive equipment.

Exterior: HDH model with a confident appearance

Flashing chrome, black front panel, Cosmos Red metallic paintwork including detachable parts, gently shimmering aluminum wheels – the HDH exhibition model of the TopClass at Busworld Europe 2025 is already a statement on the outside and maintains a confident appearance.

Interior: Top class comfort and technology

This impression continues in the passenger compartment. Backlit door sill panel with brand lettering, floor covering with wood-look decor, the luxurious Setra Voyage Ambassador seating with multi-part outer cover made of a brown-black Composition fabric combination, adjustable comfort head restraints with suede outer cover, design decor on the rocker switches in

bird’s-eye maple – the TopClass is a top-class touring coach at first glance. A refrigerator, kitchenette, and washroom and toilet room are a given in this environment.

This impression continues in view of the sophisticated technical equipment:

Coach MediaRouter for Internet access, Coach Infotainment Series multimedia system, electrically folding 21.5-inch screens, USB plugs and 230 V connections – together these make up the perfect basis for infotainment on the road.

Cockpit: Attractive and highly functional, with innovative assistance systems

The cockpit of the exhibition vehicle is also characterized by high-quality equipment: Multifunction leather steering wheel, Keyless Start, electronic parking brake with HOLD function. The Setra TopClass S 516 HDH is also equipped with MirrorCam instead of outside mirrors, which contribute to a perfect all-round view, as do the surround lighting for reversing and the 360° camera system. There are also assistance systems that set standards for buses: Active Drive Assist 2 including Active Steering Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Active Brake Assist 6, the latest generation of Predictive Powertrain Control, Sideguard Assist 2, Frontguard Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Attention Assist, and the Tire Pressure Monitoring system (TPM) – these cannot currently be improved upon and open up completely new possibilities for bus driving.

The equally superior powertrain harmonizes with the superior appearance of the TopClass. The powerful yet highly efficient OM 471 engine with 375 kW (510 hp), the fully automated GO 250-8 PowerShift transmission, and the RO 440 drive axle come from a single source and are perfectly matched to one another.

Technical data of the Setra TopClass S 516 HDH

Length/width/height 13,325/2,550/3,880 mm Wheelbase 6,300/1,350 mm Front/rear overhang 2,890/2,785 mm Turning circle approx. 21,918 mm Standing height, center aisle approx. 2,100 mm Floor height of driver’s seat above the roadway 1,070 mm Height of center aisle above the roadway 1,600 mm Luggage compartment volume (standard) approx. 11.4 m³ Fuel tank volume approx. 520 l AdBlue volume approx. 39 l Tire size 295/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 24,750 kg Permissible axle load Front/rear/trailing axle 7,500 kg/11,500 kg/5,750 kg Engine type/emission standard OM 471/Euro VI-E Cylinders/displacement R6/12,809 cm³ Output 375 kW (510 hp) at 1,600 rpm Max. torque 2,500 Nm at 1,100 rpm Transmission GO 250–8 PowerShift fully automated manual transmission Front axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension Rear axle RO 440, ratio 3.583:1

Vehicle profile: Setra TopClass S 531 DT

Stylish equipment for short and long trips

Safer than ever with new assistance systems

Subtle and effective visual enhancement

It is the most versatile of travel giants: The Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker bus covers an enormous range from functional long-distance buses to individually designed bistro buses. At Busworld Europe 2025, it will take the lead with sophisticated equipment for classic tourist transport, supplemented by pioneering new assistance and safety systems as well as a subtly refreshed look. This is defined, among other things, by the MirrorCam, which is now available as an option to replace the integral mirrors once invented by Setra.

Stylish equipment for short and long trips

Dark-tinted windows and light-alloy wheels on the outside, a step unit behind the driver’s workplace on the inside, a comprehensively equipped kitchenette, and tastefully designed and comfortable seating with 78 passenger seats – this Setra enjoys traveling. A wood-look floor, the Setra Voyage Plus seats with upholstery in a composition fabric combination in gray and red as well as curtains in gray, and a panoramic roof above the upper deck – all help to create a pleasant atmosphere.

Safer than ever with the latest assistance systems

Passengers also feel particularly safe on board the powerful coach. A host of new safety and assistance systems contribute to this: Active Brake Assist 6 emergency braking system, Frontguard Assist, Sideguard Assist 2, which now operates on both sides, and other systems make traveling in buses safer than ever before. At the same time, they support the driver in their responsible work. The driver also benefits from the new Traffic Sign Assist and, especially in the double-decker bus with its impressive dimensions, from the 360° camera system and the new MirrorCam instead of conventional integral mirrors.

Subtle and effective visual enhancement

Attentive observers discover the subtle and effective visual enhancement of the powerful Setra. For example, the brand face with high-gloss black front panel, framed by chrome inserts with the three-dimensionally designed brand lettering, the round brand badge, and bright LED headlamps. Added to this are the three-dimensional character element on the side and the typical Setra tail lights. Together with the warm and striking paint finish in Cosmos Red metallic, this creates an unmistakable appearance – not only due to the sheer size of the Setra.

Technical data: Setra TopClass S 531 DT

Length/width/height 14,000/2,550/4,000 mm Wheelbase 6,700/1,350 mm Front/rear overhang 2,705/3,245 mm Turning circle approx. 23,138 mm Seats (+ companion/driver) 78 (+ 1/1) Luggage compartment volume 8.4 m³ Tire size 315/80 R 22.5 Permissible gross vehicle weight 26,000 kg Permissible axle load (front/rear/trailing axle) 8,000/11,500/6,800 kg Engine type OM 471/Euro VI E Cylinders/displacement R6/12 809 cm³ Output 375 kW (510 hp) at 1,600 rpm Peak torque 2,500 Nm at 1,100 rpm Transmission GO 250–8 PowerShift fully automated manual transmission Front axle ZF RL 75 E, independent wheel suspension Drive axle Mercedes-Benz RO 440, Gear ratio 3.583:1 Trailing axle ZF RL 82 EC, independent wheel suspension

SOURCE: Daimler Truck