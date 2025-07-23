Daimler Buses at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels

Mercedes-Benz: World premiere of the eIntouro, new NMC4 battery generation for the eCitaro

World premiere of the electrically powered intercity bus Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro, the new NMC4 battery generation in the Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro, a host of innovations on the linked topics of electromobility, safety and sustainability as well as new services from the Omniplus service brand – At the Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels between 4 and 9 October 2025 (press day, October 3), Daimler Buses will show its innovative strength and underline its leading role both in the transformation to electromobility and in the development of safe and sustainable transport with scheduled-service buses and touring coaches in Europe and throughout the world. Daimler Buses will be exhibiting a total of eight innovative buses from Mercedes‑Benz and Setra at Stand 503 in Hall 5. Three other Mercedes‑Benz vehicles are available outside, two of which are ready for test drives.

Mercedes-Benz eIntouro: electric mobility for interurban and excursion routes

With the new Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro, Daimler Buses is presenting a fully electric intercity bus to the public for the first time. The eIntouro is based on the familiar diesel-powered Intouro, but has a battery-electric drive with LFP batteries and central motor. As a result, Daimler Buses is able to switch to electric mobility for the first time for interurban routes, school buses, shuttle buses and excursion routes, as well as for shorter long-haul trips. Two lengths are available: the 12.18-metre eIntouro and the 13.09-metre eIntouro M. For the first time in a European bus, software updates can be installed in the eIntouro “over the air” without a workshop visit.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro with NMC4 battery

Another milestone in the development of electromobility is the introduction of the fourth and latest battery generation NMC4. It will be used in the Mrecedes-Benz‑ eCitaro, eCitaro G, eCitaro K and eCitaro fuel cell from 2026. For this reason, Daimler Buses is exhibiting an eCitaro equipped with NMC4 batteries at Busworld Europe 2025. The new NMC4 battery generation combines a high energy density, which enables longer ranges, with a very long service life. The battery’s longer service life is achieved not just with battery-friendly charging with a maximum charging capacity of 150 kW, but also with regular rapid charging with a charging capacity of up to 300 kW.

Setra at Busworld Europe: Premium-class low-entry and touring coaches

A cross-section from the current intercity and touring coach range will be presented by the Setra brand at the Daimler Buses stand at Busworld. The current MultiClass is represented by the Setra S 515 LE low-entry intercity bus. The S 515 HD high-deck touring coach represents the ComfortClass, while the exclusively equipped S 516 HDH super-high-decker is appearing for the TopClass in Brussels. The S 531 DT double-decker bus from the TopClass stands for high passenger capacity and a wide range of applications.

All new: Refurbishment and replacement service for high-voltage batteries

Daimler Buses is introducing new services to extend the service life of electrically powered buses. The company now offers the reconditioning of electric bus batteries. In addition, the manufacturer is expanding its range in 2026 to include a battery replacement for the latest generation with a longer range. Daimler Buses thus wants to enable the longest possible service life for its electrified vehicles – as with diesel buses. The two offers are part of an e‑service offensive that looks at the entire life cycle and economic efficiency of e-buses and batteries. Daimler Buses is initially offering the new services for the electrically powered Mercedes-Benz‑ eCitaro city bus.

Omniplus Charge: New brand for charging infrastructure services

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH now offers its services under the Omniplus Charge brand. The company advises transport companies and actively supports them on their journey to electromobility. The company specialises in consulting, designing and building electromobility and H2 infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and other partners, Daimler Buses can supply the entire eMobility ecosystem from a single source on request: from the feasibility analysis to individually configured electric buses and the complete electromobility infrastructure – including construction measures, electrical installations, charging infrastructure, battery storage, charging management systems and other digital services.

Omniplus: speed-related geofencing and other new digital services

Omniplus does not just have the largest bus-specific service network in Europe; its European network of specialist e-bus service centres is also growing all the time, too. In terms of digital services, Omniplus is expanding its range with additional services that are not just for electric buses. For example, all newly delivered buses from Daimler Buses commencing this year will receive a so-called Digital Services Package as an option with three years of free use for diesel buses and six years for electric buses.

A new service from Omniplus, which will be available for the first time in the new eIntouro, is system and software updates “over-the-air”, i.e. without a workshop visit with software transfer via the mobile network and installation at a scheduled time.

Another new service is Omniplus On monitor tracking services plus for speed-related geofencing. This allows you to set up zones with restricted maximum speed. When a fleet bus enters such a zone, the vehicle’s speed limiter is automatically activated so that the set maximum speed can no longer be exceeded.

Omniplus On Battery Monitoring has been specially designed for electric buses, providing fleet operators with information on the condition of the high-voltage battery and recommendations on optimum use. The free Warranty Status service offers insights into the warranty status of the battery and helps to prevent possible warranty violations.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck