Daimler Buses aiming to foster growth with e-services

Expansion of the e-portfolio beyond vehicles and infrastructure

Daimler Buses is planning further growth in the field of e-mobility – also beyond vehicles and infrastructure. To this end, the company is introducing new services to extend the useful life of electrically powered buses: For example, Daimler Buses is now offering its customers the remanufacturing of electric bus batteries. In addition, the manufacturer is expanding its range in 2026 to include a latest-generation battery replacement with a longer range. Daimler Buses thus wants to enable the longest possible useful life for its electrified vehicles – as with diesel buses. The two offers are part of an e-service offensive that looks at the entire life cycle and profitability of e-buses and batteries.

Daimler Buses is initially offering the new services for the electrically powered Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus. The vehicle has been in series production since 2018 and is now equipped with third-generation batteries (NMC3). In 2026, the significantly refined next battery generation (NMC4) is to follow. These services are also a possible prospect for the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro inter-city bus in the future. Daimler Buses presented a near-series prototype of the eIntouro at the end of 2024. The bus will be equipped with the same battery technology, known as LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, as the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 long-haul truck and will be available on the market from 2026.

Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses: “The future of buses is clearly electric. In addition to the high demand for our electrified buses and our range of services for developing turnkey e-infrastructure, we see great potential in the field of e services – and we want to exploit this potential. Our customers should be able to use electric buses as economically and for as long as conventionally powered vehicles. This makes us pioneers in the industry.”

Till Oberwörder continues: “Our first-generation Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses are still in successful use today. The new e-services will help to ensure that this remains the case for many years to come. This sends a clear message: E-buses are here to stay!”

Maximized service life thanks to new e-services

With the remanufacturing and replacement of batteries, Daimler Buses aims to ensure long-term and thus sustainable use in vehicles. Like all batteries, electric bus batteries lose capacity over the years with intensive use. The manufacturer is now remanufacturing first-generation NMC1 batteries as required, which significantly increases the capacity and therefore also the electric range of the buses. In the future, what is known as the “reworked” range will also be extended to NMC2 and NMC3 batteries. In addition, Daimler Buses will also replace batteries of all predecessor generations (NMC1 to NMC3) from 2026 onwards, depending on the customer’s planned duration of use. The company will then replace them with the latest NMC4 models, which enable an increase in capacity and thus also greater ranges of existing e-buses compared to when they were new. A special feature: Depending on the vehicle configuration and the original battery generation, it is possible that fewer batteries will be required to achieve the same or higher total capacity with the NMC4 batteries.

Daimler Buses will also apply remanufacturing and battery replacement to the new NMC4 generation for its used vehicle range in the “BusStore”. Customers can also purchase used e-buses with very high battery capacity or the latest battery technology.

Digital service portfolio for maximum battery service life in the vehicle

Before remanufacturing or replacement becomes necessary, the Daimler Buses digital service portfolio helps to extend the battery service life in the vehicle: For example, software checks the status of the batteries in the electric bus fleet and compiles this information for the bus operator, including recommendations for action. Among other things, it detects the state of charge, temperatures and non-operational times of the buses and recommends measures to protect the batteries.

Long service life of e-buses thanks to warranties and repair options

As part of new vehicle sales, Daimler Buses will also offer warranties of up to twelve years with the introduction of the new NMC4 battery in 2026. This allows customers to use their vehicles economically and without risk over a long period of time. In addition, the manufacturer relies on a modular design of its batteries, which enables simple repairs.

Europe’s largest e-service network with extensive services

With over 100 locations, Daimler Buses has established one of the largest e-service networks for buses in Europe. The service employees are specially trained in the proper handling of electric vehicles and their high-voltage technology. The locations have special facilities such as elevated racks or battery cranes for working directly on the high-voltage components or repairing or replacing complete batteries. Customers of Daimler Buses benefit from tailor-made service solutions for their individual needs in their immediate vicinity after the vehicle purchase. This also includes a fast and reliable supply of replacement parts, which keeps the e-buses ready for use at all times.

Life of batteries after use in the vehicle

After the first life of the batteries in the vehicle, Daimler Buses offers solutions for what are known as “repurpose” applications. Here, the former high-voltage batteries are used, for example, in energy storage units to compensate for peak loads in the power grid or as intermediate storage units in solar and wind farms. Subsequently, at the end of the life cycle, the company joins up with partners to offer recycling opportunities to recover bound raw materials as far as possible. With the objective of enabling even more efficient recycling methods and a closed product life cycle, Daimler Buses has partnered with Daimler Truck to participate in funded projects across Germany.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck