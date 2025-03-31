Daimler Buses acquires a stake in software company SINOS

Provider of solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets

Daimler Buses acquires a stake of 49 percent in the company SINOS GmbH, based in Regensburg. SINOS specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets and in particular offers intelligent charging management systems. This allows, for example, e-buses to be charged when the load on the power grid is low, and electricity is inexpensive. With this shareholding, Daimler Buses and SINOS are further expanding their existing collaboration.

Till Oberwörder, CEO Daimler Buses: “The SINOS software solution is user-friendly, efficient and expandable. This is why it has been so popular with our customers for several years now. With our stake, we want to make use of SINOS’ expertise and innovative strength to develop charging management software that is even better tailored to our e-buses.”

Daimler Buses has been working closely with SINOS since 2022 and offers its customers the software as part of the electrification of their fleets and depots. In addition to intelligent charging, it also offers the digitalization and visualization of depots, including determining the parking position of vehicles in the depot, which helps operators optimize their processes. These functions complement Daimler Buses’ existing digital services. More than 20 transport companies in Europe have already successfully implemented SINOS solutions in their fleet in collaboration with Daimler Buses.

Electrification of Bus Depots with Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH

Daimler Buses, in collaboration with the experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and other partners, provides turnkey solutions for the operation of electric bus fleets: from individually configured e-buses to complete electric or hydrogen infrastructure for the depot, including construction measures, electrical installations, chargers, battery storage, charging management systems, and other digital services. Founded in 2023, the wholly owned subsidiary Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH specializes in consulting services, the design, construction, and operation of electromobility and hydrogen infrastructure, and supports the entire process with expertise.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck