Daimler AG: Virtual Annual Meeting approves all items on agenda

The shareholders of Daimler AG approved all the items on the agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday. The Annual Meeting elected Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, as a member of the Supervisory Board representing the shareholders. He succeeds Dr. Paul Achleitner, who had been a member of Daimler’s Supervisory Board since 2010 and whose term of office ended at his own request at the end of the Annual Meeting. Höttges’ term of office has begun with the end of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in 2020 and ends with the Annual Meeting in 2025.

The shareholders also approved a dividend of €0.90 per share (previous year: €3.25) for the fiscal year 2019. The total dividend payout amounts to €1.0 billion (previous year: €3.5 billion). The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2020, the third business day after the corresponding resolution of the Annual Meeting, to all shareholders who held shares in Daimler AG on July 8, 2020.

The agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting also included anticipatory resolutions and amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. One change, for example, will allow virtual annual shareholders’ meetings and electronic participation in the future.

The actions of the members of the Board of Management were ratified with 96.60% of the votes cast, those of the members of the Supervisory Board with 88.45%. Up to 12,000 viewers followed the virtual Annual Meeting on the Internet. A total of 53.28% of the common stock capital was represented.

Overview of the main results: