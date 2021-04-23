Daimler AG: Management Board appointments for Truck CEO Daum and Chief Financial Officer Wilhelm extended

The Supervisory Board of Daimler AG at its meeting on April 23, 2021 extended the appointments of management board members Martin Daum and Harald Wilhelm.

The appointments of Martin Daum (61), as member of the board of management for Daimler AG and Chief Executive of Daimler Truck AG, were extended until 2025.

Martin Daum has been a member of the Daimler AG management board since 2017 after serving as President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. Following the planned spin-off of a majority stake in Daimler Truck AG, Martin Daum plans to leave the management board of Daimler AG and to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at stock market listed Daimler Truck company. The spin-off is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting of Daimler AG in autumn 2021.

The appointment of Harald Wilhelm (55), management board member of Daimler AG, and responsible for Finance, Controlling and Daimler Mobility, was extended until 2027.

Harald Wilhelm has been a management board member since 2019 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Airbus Group. Harald Wilhelm’s appointment as management board member responsible for Finance and Controlling at Mercedes-Benz AG was also extended.

“Martin Daum and Harald Wilhelm have done excellent work in the past years,” said Supervisory Board Chairman Bernd Pischetsrieder. „We are convinced that they will continue their good work to enable the transformation of Daimler AG into two separate, successful, stock market listed companies.”

Furthermore, Joe Kaeser was yesterday appointed to the supervisory board of Daimler Truck AG. It is envisaged that he will be proposed as the candidate for chairman of the supervisory board of the stock market listed Daimler Truck company.

SOURCE: Daimler