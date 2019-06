Today, Daimler AG reassessed the earnings expectations for the 2019 financial year for the Mercedes-Benz Vans division and the Group.

Relevant for the reassessment is an increase in expected expenses in connection with various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.

EBIT and Return on Sales are defined as on p. 344/345 of the Daimler Annual Report 2018.

SOURCE: Daimler